 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Guard Zaide Lowery no longer part of Marquette men’s basketball program
NCAA Womens Basketball: Long Beach St. at UCLA
No. 4 UCLA extends winning streak to six games with 82-75 win over No. 19 Ohio State
NCAA Basketball: Winthrop at Texas Tech
Anderson scores 29 points as No. 15 Texas Tech wins 46th straight non-conference home game

Top Clips

nbc_snf_chiburdentd_251228.jpg
Williams uncorks deep ball to Burden III for TD
nbc_snf_chipicksix_251228.jpg
Edwards gets pick six on first play from scrimmage
nbc_fnia_floriojoshallen_251228.jpg
Allen injury update after Week 17 vs. Eagles

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Guard Zaide Lowery no longer part of Marquette men’s basketball program
NCAA Womens Basketball: Long Beach St. at UCLA
No. 4 UCLA extends winning streak to six games with 82-75 win over No. 19 Ohio State
NCAA Basketball: Winthrop at Texas Tech
Anderson scores 29 points as No. 15 Texas Tech wins 46th straight non-conference home game

Top Clips

nbc_snf_chiburdentd_251228.jpg
Williams uncorks deep ball to Burden III for TD
nbc_snf_chipicksix_251228.jpg
Edwards gets pick six on first play from scrimmage
nbc_fnia_floriojoshallen_251228.jpg
Allen injury update after Week 17 vs. Eagles

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

HLs: OKC gets back in the win column, beats Sixers

December 28, 2025 07:18 PM
The Oklahoma City Thunder got back in the win column after beating the Philadelphia 76ers behind Chet Holmgren's 29 points.

Related Videos

nbc_nba_gswtor_251228.jpg
01:59
HLs: Barnes’ historic night fuels Raptors’ OT win
nbc_nba_wembyhl_251227.jpg
01:57
HLs: Wembanyama scores 32 in Spurs loss
nbc_nba_camthomas_251227.jpg
01:55
HLs: Thomas lifts Nets to victory over Minnesota
raw_nbc_nba_townsbrunson_251227.jpg
01:56
HLs: Towns, Brunson lifts Knicks past Hawks
nbc_nba_giannisreturn_251227.jpg
01:56
HLs: Antetokounmpo lifts Bucks in return
nbc_nba_black_251227.jpg
01:51
HLs: Black drops career-high 38 in win over Denver
raw_nbc_nba_brookhardenkawhi_251226.jpg
01:56
HLs: Lopez sinks career-high nine 3-pointers
nbc_nba_keyontelauri_251226_raw.jpg
01:58
HLs: George, Markkanen combine for 61 vs. Pistons
nbc_nba_morantjackson_251226_raw.jpg
01:57
HLs: Jackson Jr., Morant power Grizzlies to win
nbc_nba_phxvsnop_bookerhl_251226.jpg
01:54
HLs: Booker drops 30 in Suns’ win in New Orleans
nbc_nba_phivschi_chicomeback_251226.jpg
01:56
Highlights: Bulls complete comeback vs. 76ers
nbc_nba_notbxmasgradesv2_251226.jpg
15:01
Grading every NBA Christmas Day matchup
nbc_nba_notbdkp6v2_251226.jpg
04:47
Zion spearheading NOP’s charge after win streak
nbc_roto_jokic_251226.jpg
01:41
Jokic carrying Nuggets after 56-point barrage
nbc_roto_reaves_251226.jpg
01:36
Lakers fantasy targets amid Reaves uncertainty
nbc_roto_davisv2_251226.jpg
01:51
AD’s absence to boost Flagg, Gafford in fantasy
nbc_nba_oftbspurs_251226.jpg
09:06
Spurs knock down Thunder for third time in 13 days
nbc_roto_spurs_251226.jpg
02:02
Analyzing Spurs futures: West winner, Johnson COTY
nbc_nba_minvden_jokichl_251225.jpg
02:16
HLs: Jokic drops 56 in Nuggets’ Christmas win
nbc_nba_knicks4thqtrcomeback_251225.jpg
01:55
Highlights: Brunson leads Knicks’ comeback
mpx_new.jpg
06:16
Ranking all five NBA Christmas Day 2025 matchups
nbc_nba_audienceqs_251224.jpg
09:50
What are best Christmas moments in NBA history?
nbc_nba_wishlistpt2_251224.jpg
10:02
NBA Christmas wish list: Ware needs more minutes
nbc_nba_dkpick6_251224.jpg
04:55
Can Towns take advantage of Mobley’s injury?
nbc_nba_pierrewishlist_251224.jpg
09:56
NBA Christmas wish list: Can Knicks win title?
nbc_nba_garlandmove_251224.jpg
07:13
Will Cavaliers deal Garland before trade deadline?
nbc_nba_knicksnbacup_251224.jpg
02:10
Andresen: ‘You can’t win’ as a Knicks fan
nbc_nba_draymondrama_251224.jpg
09:55
Green, Warriors ‘have been through a lot of stuff’
nbc_nba_kawhilh2_251223.jpg
01:46
Highlights: Kawhi drops season-high 41 against HOU
nbc_nba_houvslac_251223.jpg
02:02
Highlights: LAC’s efficiency dominates Rockets

Latest Clips

nbc_snf_chiburdentd_251228.jpg
50
Williams uncorks deep ball to Burden III for TD
nbc_snf_chipicksix_251228.jpg
01:02
Edwards gets pick six on first play from scrimmage
nbc_fnia_floriojoshallen_251228.jpg
18
Allen injury update after Week 17 vs. Eagles
nbc_fnia_kornackinfc_251228.jpg
01:24
Kornacki analyzes NFC South and No. 1 seed chances
nbc_fnia_floriolamar_251228.jpg
45
Jackson and Watt injury updates ahead of Week 18
nbc_fnia_florioglenn_251228.jpg
01:40
Latest on Glenn’s future, Flores’ HC candidacy
nbc_fnia_fredwarnerintv_251228.jpg
02:15
Warner says he has ‘a chance’ to return this year
nbc_fnia_steelersbrowns_251228.jpg
01:55
Steelers, Buccaneers disappoint in Week 17
nbc_nfl_pittomlinsound_251228.jpg
59
Tomlin says PIT ‘didn’t make enough plays’ vs. CLE
nbc_nfl_jaxcoensound_251228.jpg
59
Coen wants Jaguars to finish games ‘on our terms’
nbc_nfl_tbmayfieldsound_251228.jpg
58
Mayfield: Turnovers ‘crushed’ Bucs in Week 17
nbc_pl_mustoe_251228.jpg
03:45
Calvert-Lewin is Leeds’ ‘magic ticket’
nbc_pl_plupdate_251228.jpg
09:46
PL Update: Spurs hand Palace third-straight loss
nbc_pl_lowedown_251228.jpg
05:42
Lowe Down: Do Villa have the depth to win a title?
nbc_pl_archiegrayfrankV2_251228.jpg
03:01
Gray, Frank reflect on Spurs’ win over Palace
nbc_pl_mw18allgoals_251228.jpg
10:41
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 18
nbc_pl_glasner_251228.jpg
02:39
Glasner: ‘If you don’t score, you can’t win’
nbc_pl_cptot_251228.jpg
11:25
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Spurs Matchweek 18
nbc_pl_cptotpostgame_251228.jpg
02:21
Scrappy Spurs get the job done against Palace
MPX.jpg
05:20
Shiffrin extends slalom streak with Semmering win
nbc_pl_totgoal1_251228.jpg
01:22
Gray’s first goal gives Spurs lead over Palace
nbc_pl_sunleepostgame_251228.jpg
01:52
Takeaways from Leeds’ draw with Sunderland
nbc_pl_leegoal1_251228.jpg
01:21
Calvert-Lewin nets Leeds’ equalizer v. Sunderland
nbc_pl_sunlee_251228.jpg
10:19
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Leeds Matchweek 18
nbc_pl_sungoal1_251228.jpg
01:36
Adingra fires Sunderland in front of Leeds
nbc_pl_titlediscussion_251228.jpg
06:17
How realistic are Aston Villa’s PL title chances?
Henry_Snoop_int_raw_251227.jpg
01:47
Henry praises ‘unselfishness’ of Ravens’ offense
DerrickHenrySNFHLs12-27MPX.jpg
50
Highlights: Henry leads Ravens to huge win
nbc_snf_flowerstd_251227.jpg
57
Huntley finds Flowers for clutch touchdown pass
nbc_snf_houstondefenseconvo_251227.jpg
01:38
Texans can ‘destroy the game’ on defense