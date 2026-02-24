 Skip navigation
NCAA Basketball: Indiana at Purdue
How to watch No. 13 Michigan State vs. No. 8 Purdue: TV, live stream info, storylines for Thursday’s game
NCAA Basketball: Georgetown at Connecticut
Marquette vs. Georgetown predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for February 24
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
How to watch No. 8 Michigan vs. No. 13 Ohio State: TV, live stream info, storylines for Wednesday’s game

nbc_pl_2robrosenior_260224.jpg
Chelsea’s errors ‘holding them back’ this season
nbc_pl_2robtammy_260224.jpg
Villa six points clear in Champions League race
nbc_pft_khanint_260224.jpg
Khan was ‘surprised’ when Tomlin stepped down

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
nbc_pl_2robrosenior_260224.jpg
Chelsea’s errors ‘holding them back’ this season
nbc_pl_2robtammy_260224.jpg
Villa six points clear in Champions League race
nbc_pft_khanint_260224.jpg
Khan was ‘surprised’ when Tomlin stepped down

Liverpool were 'really sloppy' in win over Forest

February 24, 2026 11:47 AM
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle reflect on Nottingham Forest's heart-breaking loss to Liverpool at home in Matchweek 27.

nbc_pl_2robrosenior_260224.jpg
08:24
Chelsea’s errors ‘holding them back’ this season
nbc_pl_2robtammy_260224.jpg
03:51
Villa six points clear in Champions League race
nbc_pl_genxarsenalattack_260224.jpg
11:13
Examining Arsenal’s improvements against Spurs
nbc_pl_genxhaaland_260224.jpg
06:12
Analyzing City’s tactical tweak to utilize Haaland
nbc_pl_genxspursattack_260224.jpg
05:13
Spurs ‘lack of quality’ evident against Arsenal
nbc_pl_2robsearle_260222.jpg
02:55
Celebrating ‘PL royalty’ Milner for new record
nbc_pl_2robsmustoe_260222.jpg
02:56
O’Reilly is a ‘brilliant’ part of Man City’s squad
nbc_pl_jpwgyokeresintv_260222.jpg
04:08
Gyokeres reflects on ‘great day’ at Spurs
nbc_pl_milnerintv_260221.jpg
58
Milner sets PL all-time record for appearances
nbc_pl_oreillyintv_260221.jpg
59
O’Reilly ‘over the moon’ with match-winning brace
nbc_pl_2robbiesdyche_260213.jpg
06:14
Forest ‘never seemed to kick on’ under Dyche
nbc_pl_2robbiesfrank_260213.jpg
13:55
What went wrong for Frank at Spurs?
nbc_pl_arokodarefeature_260206.jpg
06:27
Behind the scenes with Wolves’ Arokodare at AFCON
nbc_pl_rogersintvv2_260205.jpg
08:24
Rogers wants to step up as a leader for Villa
nbc_pl_robinsonintv_260202.jpg
13:51
Robinson enjoys ‘pressure’ of World Cup hopes
nbc_pl_2robbiesearledominic_260201.jpg
02:13
Solanke proves he’s a legitimate threat for Spurs
nbc_pl_2robbiescitytz_260201.jpg
01:37
Man City ‘lacks winning mentality’ this season
nbc_pl_2robbiesmustoecasemiro_260201.jpg
02:48
Casemiro’s class on display under Carrick
nbc_pl_totmcpostgame_260201.jpg
06:57
Spurs fight back in four-goal thriller with City
nbc_pl_slot_260131.jpg
03:11
Slot likens Ekitike’s finish to Brazil’s Romario
nbc_pl_rosenoirinterview_260131.jpg
01:20
Rosenior: Tactics ‘went out the window’ in win
nbc_pl_skyelbaezefeat_260130.jpg
05:08
Elba gives Eze’s job a shot at the training ground
nbc_pst_totmc_260129.jpg
10:32
Tottenham look to make push, starting v. Man City
nbc_pst_transferwindow_260129.jpg
09:24
Expectations for final days of the transfer window
nbc_pst_leears_260129.jpg
10:20
Can Arsenal get back on track against Leeds?
nbc_pst_pltop5_260129.jpg
10:02
Who finishes in the top five of the PL table?
nbc_pl_genxarspoorattack_260127.jpg
05:05
Examining Arsenal’s poor attack against Man United
nbc_pl_genxmutacticsagainstars_260127.jpg
08:03
Analyzing Man United’s tactics against Arsenal
nbc_pl_spursusafeature_260127.jpg
02:54
American fans ‘feel special’ representing Spurs
nbc_pl_olypromotion_260125.jpg
01:16
Earle, Howard ready for the 2026 Winter Olympics

nbc_pft_khanint_260224.jpg
14:00
Khan was ‘surprised’ when Tomlin stepped down
nbc_bte_timerwolvestrailblazers_260224.jpg
02:07
Bet MIN ‘through gritted teeth’ v. shorthanded POR
nbc_pft_hortizint_260224.jpg
10:23
Hortiz: Herbert will ‘take off’ with McDaniel
nbc_dps_jayonrait_260224.jpg
08:30
Is United States now hockey capital of the world?
nbc_bte_knickscavaliers_260224.jpg
01:57
‘Elite’ Cavaliers offense undervalued vs. Knicks
nbc_pl_netbusters_260224.jpg
25:53
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 27
nbc_pl_titleraceon_260224.jpg
07:32
PL RAW: Arsenal dominate Spurs in derby
nbc_pft_nflreplaysv2_260224.jpg
08:17
NFL to consider changes with replay officials
nbc_pft_lionsmunich_260224.jpg
01:34
Lions will play in Munich next season
nbc_pft_nflcombinemoments_260224.jpg
03:40
Looking back at the top NFL Combine moments
nbc_pft_2ptconversion_260224.jpg
01:52
Rams propose rule change regarding backward passes
nbc_pft_playoffreseeding_260224.jpg
02:40
Florio: Playoff re-seeding plan still not on table
nbc_pft_kylepitts_260224.jpg
02:43
Report: Falcons will franchise tag Pitts
nbc_pft_top100freeagents_260224.jpg
08:01
Linderbaum, Pierce headline top NFL free agents
nbc_pft_flaconsqb_260224.jpg
06:10
Will Falcons look to bring in another quarterback?
nbc_pft_danieljones_260224.jpg
10:53
Colts must make a decision on Jones’ contract
nbc_pft_pickenstrade_260224.jpg
04:53
Who could trade for Pickens if he is available?
nbc_pft_anthonyrichardson_260224.jpg
04:16
What is Richardson’s future as an NFL quarterback?
nbc_pft_pickenstag_260224.jpg
06:44
Pickens contract talks have become a ‘chess game’
nbc_pft_rosterconstruction_260224.jpg
13:47
How would long-term Pickens deal impact Cowboys?
nbc_pft_pickensmoney_260224.jpg
07:38
Are Cowboys pushing Pickens to take franchise tag?
nbc_pft_georgepickenstag_260224.jpg
09:25
Cowboys tagging Pickens would be a ‘no-brainer’
nbc_nba_spursdetroittalk_260223.jpg
02:19
Spurs ‘showed what they are made of’ vs. Pistons
nbc_nba_jabaripostgameintv_260223.jpg
04:17
Smith Jr. focusing on the little things for HOU
nbc_nba_houstonutah_digitalhit_260223.jpg
58
Smith Jr. powers Rockets to bounce back win vs UTA
nbc_nba_kd_260223.jpg
01:17
Durant: Rockets want to be ‘a perfect team’
nbc_nba_houutah_260223.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Rockets soar past Jazz
nbc_nba_sasvdet_digitalhit_260223.jpg
01:46
Spurs handle DET’s physicality in high-paced win
nbc_nba_sasvdet_260223.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Spurs best Pistons in slugfest
nbc_nba_sasvdet_vassellintv_260223.jpg
47
Vassell leads Spurs with 28 points vs. Pistons