Golf Channel Games: 14-Club Challenge
Competition 4 of the Golf Channel Games features a 14-Club Challenge, where strategy meets skill as players get one shot with one club to get as close to the pin as they can, earning points in the process.
Golf Channel Games: Captain’s Challenge
The Captain's Challenge of the Golf Channel Games features Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy going head-to-head hitting 10 shots from various locations to gain the most points.
Golf Channel Games: Driving competition
Power and precision takes center stage in the first competition of the Golf Channel Games, where each team will go head-to-head driving six balls to earn points.
Top shots by Välimäki and McGreevy at RSM Classic
Sami Välimäki and Max McGreevy trade top shots from this weekend's RSM Classic at the PGA Tour.
Highlights: The RSM Classic, Round 4
Watch highlights from the final round of The RSM Classic at Sea Island Seaside Course on St. Simons Island, Georgia.
Highlights: The RSM Classic, Round 3
Watch highlights from Round 3 action of The RSM Classic at Sea Island Seaside Course on St. Simons Island, Georgia.
Highlights: The RSM Classic, Round 2
Watch highlights from second-round action of The RSM Classic at Sea Island Seaside Course on St. Simons Island, Georgia.
Highlights: The RSM Classic, Round 1
Relive the biggest moments from the opening round of The RSM Classic, the final event on the 2025 PGA Tour schedule at Sea Island Seaside Course on St. Simons Island, Georgia.
Highlights: Schenk’s top shots from win in Bermuda
Watch the best shots from Adam Schenk at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he was able to pick up the win at Port Royal Golf Course.
Watch Schenk win Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Watch as Adam Schenk drains a par putt in the wind to seal his first PGA Tour win at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship and listen to the 33-year-old recap "the longest day ever" and a moment he will "never forget."