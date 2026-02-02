Clark: WNBA has to 'keep meeting the moment'

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Report: Eugenio Suárez and the Reds agree to a 1-year, $15 million contract
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Justin Rose sets scoring record and becomes first wire-to-wire winner at Torrey Pines since 1955
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
MLB Free Agent Tracker 2025-26: Reds reunite with Eugenio Suárez, Luis Arráez reportedly joining Giants
D.J. Short
,
D.J. Short
,
Top Clips
Morgan makes presence known courtside at MSG
McGrady: LeBron has ‘no shortcuts’ to greatness
Clark shares admiration for Luka’s game
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Super Bowl LX
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Report: Eugenio Suárez and the Reds agree to a 1-year, $15 million contract
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Justin Rose sets scoring record and becomes first wire-to-wire winner at Torrey Pines since 1955
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
MLB Free Agent Tracker 2025-26: Reds reunite with Eugenio Suárez, Luis Arráez reportedly joining Giants
D.J. Short
,
D.J. Short
,
Top Clips
Morgan makes presence known courtside at MSG
McGrady: LeBron has ‘no shortcuts’ to greatness
Clark shares admiration for Luka’s game
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Super Bowl LX
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
Watch Now
Clark: WNBA has to 'keep meeting the moment'
February 1, 2026 07:08 PM
Caitlin Clark shares why the WNBA's bargaining agreement is a big moment for all of women's sports and the confidence she has in a deal getting done.
Related Videos
16:16
WNBA releases 2026 schedule amid CBA uncertainty
07:35
What Malonga’s dunk means for Unrivaled, WNBA
16:03
Stewart protests Minneapolis shooting
11:29
Young, Laces BC hand Rose BC second straight loss
19:49
Hive BC gets first win; Breeze BC blown out
01:27
Curry shines a light on Wilson, Reese and Ionescu
18:15
Stewart: WNBA CBA talks in ‘holding pattern’
15:20
Breeze BC, Bueckers playing ‘fearless’ basketball
12:42
Curry ‘showing love’ by wearing WNBA star’s shoes
19:34
Unpacking Collier’s injury, Unrivaled predictions
Latest Clips
03:14
McGrady: LeBron has ‘no shortcuts’ to greatness
01:31
Clark shares admiration for Luka’s game
02:45
Clark takes on Crawford in a game of N-B-C
04:08
MJ shares how he handled the environment of MSG
03:51
Eastern All-Star reserves: Mitchell, Johnson, KAT
03:35
Edwards, Murray among Western All-Star reserves
03:32
Melo: MSG is ‘the greatest arena in the world’
06:14
Myers tops Nuguse for men’s Wanamaker Mile win
07:41
Hiltz fends off Hull to win women’s Wanamaker Mile
02:43
Campbell heaves his way to men’s shot put victory
03:29
Lutkenhaus breaks U-20 world record in 600m win
06:39
Hocker’s last-second move secures 2 mile victory
03:05
HLs: Penn State beats Minnesota in final seconds
03:08
Blake races to men’s 60m victory at Millrose Games
03:26
Asher-Smith edges out Sears in women’s 60m
01:18
Watch Penn State beat Minnesota on wild shot
03:22
Tinch, Schulman go 1-2 in men’s 60 hurdles
02:18
Williams explodes to 60m hurdles win
01:22
Kravitz gets you ready for Sunday Night Basketball
01:40
Morgan hopes Knicks break silence against Lakers
01:28
Lakers-Knicks takes center stage at The Garden
06:57
Spurs fight back in four-goal thriller with City
07:22
Campbell on how Vrabel’s four H’s helped Patriots
09:54
Moses on Campbell and Patriots ‘brotherhood’
11:24
NE’s Jones inspired by music, family on path to SB
01:31
Cherki blasts Man City 1-0 in front of Spurs
01:30
Semenyo slots home Man City’s second against Spurs
01:20
Solanke’s scorpion kick brings Spurs level
01:23
Solanke gives Spurs lifeline against Man City
12:29
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Man City Matchweek 24
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue