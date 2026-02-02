How George's suspension changes 76ers lineup

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
No. 14 Kansas vs. No. 11 Texas Tech predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for February 2
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Louisville rises to 6th in AP women’s Top 25, its best ranking in four years, UConn-UCLA 1-2
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Arizona remains No. 1 in AP Top 25, Michigan jumps UConn for No. 2
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
LaFleur hire is ‘exciting’ for the Cardinals
Raiders hire a ‘proven commodity’ in Kubiak
Report: Seahawks to go up for sale after SB LX
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Super Bowl LX
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
No. 14 Kansas vs. No. 11 Texas Tech predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for February 2
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Louisville rises to 6th in AP women’s Top 25, its best ranking in four years, UConn-UCLA 1-2
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Arizona remains No. 1 in AP Top 25, Michigan jumps UConn for No. 2
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
LaFleur hire is ‘exciting’ for the Cardinals
Raiders hire a ‘proven commodity’ in Kubiak
Report: Seahawks to go up for sale after SB LX
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Super Bowl LX
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
How George's suspension changes 76ers lineup
February 2, 2026 12:13 PM
With the 25-game suspension of the Philadelphia 76ers Paul George, Eric Samulski outlines who will fill the void in the sixers lineup, including Kelly Oubre Jr. and Dominick Barlow.
Related Videos
01:31
Timberwolves primed to cover spread vs. Grizzlies
01:23
Jokic ‘looked good’ in return to play for Nuggets
02:11
76ers could be ‘in trouble’ against Clippers
02:01
Schroder has most fantasy value in CLE-SAC trade
01:47
SGA: Knew OKC had to ‘bring it’ against Nuggets
02:07
Highlights: Thunder overwhelm Nuggets from deep
01:01
How Thunder silenced Jokic, Nuggets at Ball Arena
01:54
HLs: Allen scores career-high 40 points vs. POR
02:29
Ingram, Harden among biggest All-Star snubs
01:18
Knicks have found their ‘true identity’ on defense
01:57
Highlights: Knicks dominate Lakers in second half
47
Brunson: Knicks ‘playing together’ amid win streak
46
Morgan makes presence known court side at MSG
03:14
McGrady: LeBron has ‘no shortcuts’ to greatness
01:31
Clark shares admiration for Luka’s game
02:45
Clark takes on Crawford in a game of N-B-C
04:08
MJ shares how he handled the environment of MSG
03:51
Eastern All-Star reserves: Mitchell, Johnson, KAT
03:35
Edwards, Murray among Western All-Star reserves
03:32
Melo: MSG is ‘the greatest arena in the world’
01:22
Kravitz gets you ready for Sunday Night Basketball
01:40
Morgan hopes Knicks break silence against Lakers
01:28
Lakers-Knicks takes center stage at The Garden
02:24
Why did Cavaliers trade Hunter to Kings?
01:54
HLs: Embiid drops season-high 40 in Sixers win
01:48
HLs: Jokic returns from knee injury, scores 31
02:13
HLs: Doncic notches triple-double before halftime
01:46
Hartenstein makes OKC ‘competent’ rebounding team
01:35
Brooks continues taking advantage of opportunity
07:40
Should Thunder look to add at the trade deadline?
Latest Clips
02:49
LaFleur hire is ‘exciting’ for the Cardinals
08:09
Raiders hire a ‘proven commodity’ in Kubiak
08:08
Report: Seahawks to go up for sale after SB LX
07:36
Breaking down key storylines of Super Bowl LX
03:52
Are Seahawks getting credit for Super Bowl run?
07:16
Analyzing ‘incredible’ runs from NE and SEA
03:33
Revisiting drama of Super Bowl XLIX
01:30
Seahawks’ Kubiak expected to be next Raiders HC
01:46
LaFleur is a ‘rising star’ as Cardinals next HC
01:52
Assessing Super Bowl LX anytime TD scorers market
01:50
Target Patriots WRs in SB LX player prop markets
14:06
SF Giants’ Baer ‘proud’ of Bay Area hosting SB LX
02:57
Patrick: HOF voting process ‘unfair to Belichick’
18:24
Questions facing Goodell ahead of Super Bowl LX
13:51
Robinson enjoys ‘pressure’ of World Cup hopes
09:44
Highlights: Farmers Insurance Open, Final Round
02:26
Clark: WNBA has to ‘keep meeting the moment’
06:14
Myers tops Nuguse for men’s Wanamaker Mile win
07:41
Hiltz fends off Hull to win women’s Wanamaker Mile
02:43
Campbell heaves his way to men’s shot put victory
03:29
Lutkenhaus breaks U-20 world record in 600m win
06:39
Hocker’s last-second move secures 2 mile victory
02:13
Solanke proves he’s a legitimate threat for Spurs
01:37
Man City ‘lacks winning mentality’ this season
02:48
Casemiro’s class on display under Carrick
03:05
HLs: Penn State beats Minnesota in final seconds
03:08
Blake races to men’s 60m victory at Millrose Games
03:26
Asher-Smith edges out Sears in women’s 60m
01:18
Watch Penn State beat Minnesota on wild shot
03:22
Tinch, Schulman go 1-2 in men’s 60 hurdles
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue