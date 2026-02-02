 Skip navigation
Angela Dugalic shines as No. 2 UCLA cruises past No. 8 Iowa, extends win streak to 15

  
Published February 1, 2026 11:19 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Angela Dugalic scored a season-high 22 points and had a career-high five steals as No. 2 UCLA extended its winning streak to 15 with an 88-65 victory over No. 8 Iowa on Sunday.

Kiki Rice had 17 points and seven assists and Lauren Betts scored 16 points as the Bruins (21-1, 11-0 Big Ten) remained the only undefeated team in conference play while improving to 10-0 at home. UCLA has won both of its games against Iowa since moving to the Big Ten last season.

The Bruins shot 57.8% from the floor and went 6 of 12 from 3-point range after they entered fifth in the nation from distance at 38.4%. Iowa shot 43.4% from the field.

Ava Heiden scored 19 points and Hannah Stuelke added 13 for the Hawkeyes (18-3, 9-2), who went 0-2 on their trip to Los Angeles. They lost 81-69 to Southern California on Thursday.

Taylor Stremlow scored 12 points for Iowa, which fell behind by double digits midway through the second quarter and never threatened the rest of the way.

Iowa led 5-2 just over two minutes into the game before UCLA went on a 6-0 run and never trailed again. The Bruins led 17-13 after one quarter and were up 28-18 near the midway point of the second.

UCLA led 39-28 at halftime, shooting 54.8% from the floor and getting 10 points from Dugalic. The Bruins pushed ahead 58-30 with an 11-0 run in the third quarter.

Iowa got within 66-53 on a 3-pointer from Stremlow with 7:07 remaining before UCLA went on a 14-4 burst.

Up next

Iowa: Hosts Minnesota on Thursday.

UCLA: Hosts Rutgers on Wednesday.