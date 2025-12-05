 Skip navigation
Top News

Lionel Messi
2026 World Cup Odds for Every Country Post Draw
Syndication: Argus Leader
Colorado hires Brennan Marion as offensive coordinator, architect of high-tempo “Go-Go” system
NFL: Chicago Bears at Philadelphia Eagles
2025 Fantasy Football Defense (DST) Rankings for the Fantasy Football Playoffs

Top Clips

oly_asmsg_beavercreek_kriechmayr_251205.jpg
Kriechmayr wins Birds of Prey super-G; Moeller 2nd
Oly_ssm1500_stolzgoldheerenveen_251205.jpg
Stolz strikes gold with track record in 1500m
nbc_roto_scottiev2_251205.jpg
Barnes has been ‘fantasy stud’ so far this season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top Clips

oly_asmsg_beavercreek_kriechmayr_251205.jpg
Kriechmayr wins Birds of Prey super-G; Moeller 2nd
Oly_ssm1500_stolzgoldheerenveen_251205.jpg
Stolz strikes gold with track record in 1500m
nbc_roto_scottiev2_251205.jpg
Barnes has been ‘fantasy stud’ so far this season

Watch Now

Golf Channel Games: Driving competition

December 5, 2025 01:21 PM
Power and precision takes center stage in the first competition of the Golf Channel Games, where each team will go head-to-head driving six balls to earn points.
challenge_5.jpg
0:58
Golf Channel Games: Captain’s Challenge
challenge_4.jpg
1:16
Golf Channel Games: 14-Club Challenge
nbc_golf_penske16x9_251124.jpg
1:12
Top shots by Välimäki and McGreevy at RSM Classic
nbc_golf_rsmhighlights_251123.jpg
4:37
Highlights: The RSM Classic, Round 4
nbc_golf_rsmrd3_251122.jpg
7:54
Highlights: The RSM Classic, Round 3
nbc_golf_rsmround2hls_251121.jpg
6:02
Highlights: The RSM Classic, Round 2
nbc_golf_rsmrd1v2_251120.jpg
5:37
Highlights: The RSM Classic, Round 1
nbc_golf_sales_penskebermuda_251117.jpg
1:32
Highlights: Schenk’s top shots from win in Bermuda
nbc_golf_schenklastshotandintv_251116.jpg
3:29
Watch Schenk win Butterfield Bermuda Championship
nbc_golf_butterflybermudafinalround_251116.jpg
6:49
HLs: Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Final Round
Related Videos

nbc_golf_pga_bermudard3hl_251115.jpg
08:59
HLs: 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Champ., Round 3
nbc_golf_bermudard2_251114.jpg
08:41
HLs: 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Champ., Round 2
nbc_golf_bermudachampionshiprd1_251113.jpg
06:31
Wind impacts Round 1 of Bermuda Championship
nbc_golf_bermudaone_251113.jpg
07:35
HLs: 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Champ., Round 1
nbc_golf_sales_penskewwtechchamp_251110.jpg
01:49
Griffin executes at high level for third PGA win
nbc_golf_wwtrd4_251109.jpg
10:21
Highlights: World Wide Technology Champ., Round 4
nbc_golf_bengriffininterview_251109.jpg
02:05
Griffin: ‘Pushed myself’ to capture WWT title
nbc_golf_penskehit_251108.jpg
01:05
Higgo surges up WWT leaderboard on Moving Day
nbc_golf_wwtr3_251108.jpg
08:58
Highlights: World Wide Technology Champ., Round 3
nbc_golf_bengriffinintr_251108.jpg
01:38
Griffin talks fun, focus after 66 in Cabo
nbc_golf_putnamace_251108.jpg
01:03
Putnam one-hops it in for an ace at El Cardonal
nbc_golf_wwtchamprd2_251107.jpg
10:49
Highlights: World Wide Technology Champ., Round 2
nbc_golf_wwtr1_251106.jpg
07:27
Highlights: World Wide Technology Champ., Round 1

Latest Clips

oly_asmsg_beavercreek_kriechmayr_251205.jpg
05:09
Kriechmayr wins Birds of Prey super-G; Moeller 2nd
Oly_ssm1500_stolzgoldheerenveen_251205.jpg
03:15
Stolz strikes gold with track record in 1500m
nbc_roto_scottiev2_251205.jpg
01:25
Barnes has been ‘fantasy stud’ so far this season
nbc_roto_ceedeelamb_251205.jpg
01:44
Cowboys ‘mini bye’ is good for Lamb’s injury
nbc_roto_jaydendaniels_251205.jpg
01:28
How Daniels starting Sunday impacts WSH receivers
nbc_ffhh_whatsontapv2_251205.jpg
04:39
Making start/sit decisions for NFL Week 14
nbc_roto_jgibbs_251205.jpg
01:18
Gibbs can unseat CMC, Taylor as fantasy’s top RB
nbc_pftpm_playoffimpl_251205.jpg
05:22
Cowboys still have path to making playoffs
nbc_pftpm_williamspickens_251205.jpg
06:35
Pickens ‘seemed a little disengaged’ against Lions
nbc_pftpm_lions_251205.jpg
06:10
Lions were a ‘different’ team in win over Cowboys
nbc_roto_embiid_251205.jpg
01:39
Embiid ‘doesn’t quite look like himself’ this year
nbc_roto_lebron_251205.jpg
01:43
Rubin: LeBron will ‘get better’ as season goes on
nbc_golf_brandleshortgame_251205.jpg
08:56
Overlooked pitch shot formative for Tiger’s career
nbc_ffhhh_lastcall_251205.jpg
03:57
Discussing best bets for NFL Week 14
nbc_golf_roryhighlights_251205.jpg
16:00
Exploring Rory’s passion for international golf
nbc_nba_playerpeaks_251205.jpg
04:59
Peak for peak: Harden vs. Wade, Shaq vs. Jokic
nbc_ffhh_flexualfrustrations_251205.jpg
04:24
Monangai getting work with Bears run-heavy offense
nbc_nba_firsttimeallstars_251205.jpg
09:54
Potential first-time NBA All-Stars: Johnson, Duren
nbc_ffhh_qbinjury_251205.jpg
13:53
Details of several QB injuries to watch in Week 14
nbc_nba_draftkingsseg_251205.jpg
05:08
Reaves putting up numbers for Lakers
nbc_ffhh_wrinjurynews_251205.jpg
03:34
Impacts of WR injuries to London, Harrison Jr.
nbc_ffhh_williams_251205.jpg
02:26
Can Williams sustain fantasy production for Lions?
nbc_nba_playerspotlight_251205.jpg
09:55
NBA Player Spotlight: Edey, Brown, Thompson
nbc_nba_lebronjames_251205.jpg
08:56
LeBron scores eight; double-digit streak ends
nbc_ffhh_flournoylamb_251205.jpg
03:56
Flournoy is tied to Lamb’s status in DAL offense
nbc_ffhh_jahmyrgibbs_251205.jpg
03:17
Gibbs is overtaking the Detroit backfield
nbc_bte_mavericksthunder_251205.jpg
02:12
Mavericks have excelled against the spread
nbc_bte_giannis_251205.jpg
02:42
Giannis next team odds: Bucks, Knicks, Spurs, Heat
nbc_bte_nuggetshawks_251205.jpg
01:48
Murray will ‘light your money on fire’ vs. Hawks
austin_reaves.jpg
02:20
Take Lakers against Celtics with Reaves rolling