Report: Twins add first baseman Josh Bell with agreement on $7 million contract
Published December 15, 2025 11:29 AM
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins and durable slugger Josh Bell agreed on a one-year, $7 million contract, according to a person with knowledge of the negotiations.
The person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because completion of the deal was pending a physical exam, said Bell will get a $250,000 signing bonus and a $5.5 million salary in 2026. The deal includes a mutual option for 2027 with a $1.25 million buyout.
Bell also gets a hotel suite on road trips.
Bell projects to help fill a void at first base and designated hitter with the Twins for his 11th major league season. He hit .237 with 22 home runs and 63 RBIs this year for Washington.