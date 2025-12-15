 Skip navigation
Report: Twins add first baseman Josh Bell with agreement on $7 million contract

  
Published December 15, 2025 11:29 AM
Will Pirates make more moves this offseason?
December 12, 2025 03:31 PM
James Schiano and Eric Samulski discuss the Pirates acquiring Jhostynxon Garcia and signing Gregory Soto, who appeared in 25 games with the Mets last season and struggles with "poor command" and a limited repertoire.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins and durable slugger Josh Bell agreed on a one-year, $7 million contract, according to a person with knowledge of the negotiations.

The person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because completion of the deal was pending a physical exam, said Bell will get a $250,000 signing bonus and a $5.5 million salary in 2026. The deal includes a mutual option for 2027 with a $1.25 million buyout.

Bell also gets a hotel suite on road trips.

Bell projects to help fill a void at first base and designated hitter with the Twins for his 11th major league season. He hit .237 with 22 home runs and 63 RBIs this year for Washington.