When is MLB Opening Day 2026? Matchups, start times, probable starting pitchers

With an entertaining World Baseball Classic coming to a close, it’s time to turn our attention to the start of the 2026 MLB season. Below is everything you need to know about Opening Day for all 30 clubs.

⚾️ Coming soon: MLB returns to NBC and Peacock in 2026 ! In addition to becoming the exclusive home of Sunday Night Baseball, NBC Sports will broadcast MLB Sunday Leadoff, “Opening Day” and Labor Day primetime games, the first round of the MLB Draft, the entire Wild Card round of the postseason, and much more.

When is 2026 MLB Opening Day?

The 2026 MLB season will begin in three parts. The first game of the season will be on Wednesday March 25, as the Yankees and Giants play in San Francisco. Most teams will begin their season on Thursday, March 26, however a handful of teams will get things underway on Friday, March 27.

Each MLB Team’s 2026 Opening Day Matchup

Arizona Diamondbacks: Thursday, March 26 at Dodgers (8:30 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock)

Athletics: Friday, March 27 at Blue Jays (7:07 p.m. ET)

Atlanta Braves: Friday, March 27 vs. Royals (7:15 p.m ET)

Baltimore Orioles: Thursday, March 26 vs. Twins (3:05 p.m. ET)

Boston Red Sox: Thursday, March 26 at Reds (4:10 p.m. ET)

Chicago Cubs: Thursday, March 26 vs. Nationals (2:20 p.m. ET)

Chicago White Sox: Thursday, March 26 at Brewers (2:10 p.m. ET)

Cincinnati Reds: Thursday, March 26 vs. Red Sox (4:10 p.m. ET)

Cleveland Guardians: Thursday, March 26 at Mariners (10:10 p.m. ET)

Colorado Rockies: Friday, March 27 at Marlins (7:10 p.m. ET)

Detroit Tigers: Thursday, March 26 at Padres (4:10 p.m. ET)

Houston Astros: Thursday, March 26 vs. Angels (4:10 p.m. ET)

Kansas City Royals: Friday, March 27 at Braves (7:15 p.m. ET)

Los Angeles Angels: Thursday, March 26 at Astros (4:10 p.m. ET)

Los Angeles Dodgers: Thursday, March 26 vs. Diamondbacks (8:30 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock)

Miami Marlins: Friday, March 27 vs. Rockies (7:10 p.m. ET)

Milwaukee Brewers: Thursday, March 26 vs. White Sox (2:10 p.m. ET)

Minnesota Twins: Thursday. March 26 at Orioles (3:05 p.m. ET)

New York Mets: Thursday, March 26 vs. Pirates (1:15 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock)

New York Yankees: Wednesday, March 25 at Giants (8:05 p.m. ET)

Philadelphia Phillies: Thursday, March 26 vs. Rangers (4:15 p.m. ET)

Pittsburgh Pirates: Thursday, March 26 at Mets (1:15 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock)

St. Louis Cardinals: Thursday, March 26 vs. Rays (4:15 p.m. ET)

San Diego Padres: Thursday, March 26 vs. Tigers (4:10 p.m. ET)

San Francisco Giants: Wednesday, March 25 vs. Yankees (8:05 p.m. ET)

Seattle Mariners: Thursday, March 26 vs. Guardians (10:10 p.m. ET)

Tampa Bay Rays: Thursday, March 26 at Cardinals (4:15 p.m. ET)

Texas Rangers: Thursday, March 26 at Phillies (4:15 p.m. ET)

Toronto Blue Jays: Friday, March 27 vs. Athletics (7:07 p.m. ET)

Washington Nationals: Thursday, March 26 at Cubs (2:20 p.m. ET)

2026 MLB Opening Day Pitcher Matchups

**check back as more official announcements are made**