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2026 MLB Opening Day live updates: Scores, results, highlights including Mets vs Pirates, Dodgers vs D-Backs

Follow 2026 MLB Opening Day live updates from Thursday, March 26th, with real-time highlights, scores, results and stats as they happen including Mets vs Pirates, Dodgers vs Diamondbacks on NBC and Peacock!

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
How Mets' Benge can make instant fantasy impact
March 26, 2026 11:01 AM
James Schiano sets realistic fantasy expectations for Carson Benge after the top prospect made the Mets' Opening Day roster, sharing why he could excel in batting average and on-base percentage categories.

Happy Opening Day, everyone!

Welcome to the start of the 2026 MLB season. It’s an extra special one over here, as today we welcome Major League Baseball back to NBC and Peacock with an Opening Day doubleheader!

The Pirates and Mets will start the festivities at 1 p.m. ET before the Diamondbacks take on the back-to-back World Series champion Dodgers at 8 p.m. ET.

We’ll be here all day long to provide commentary, analysis, and highlights, as well as everything that makes MLB Opening Day so special. We can’t wait to get started!

Click here to sign up for Peacock!

Updates
Tigers prospect Kevin McGonigle batting sixth in MLB debut
By
D.J. Short
  

JJ Wetherholt and Carson Benge aren’t the only high-profile rookies in the starting lineup for Opening Day.

Kevin McGonigle will bat sixth and start at third base for the Tigers’ opener against the Padres on Thursday afternoon.

McGonigle, 21, won a spot on the Opening Day roster after batting .250/.411/.477 with two homers and six RBI over 20 games. Perhaps most impressively, he had more walks (11) than he did strikeouts (nine).

Reminder: Pirates/Mets at 1 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock
By
D.J. Short
  

A look at Citi Field ahead of today’s Opening Day matchup between the Pirates and the Mets.

Don’t forget to tune in at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. It’s going to be special.

JJ Wetherholt batting leadoff for Cardinals on Opening Day
By
D.J. Short
  

Not only did top prospect JJ Wetherholt make the Cardinals’ Opening Day roster, he’s also hitting leadoff in his major league debut against the Rays.

No pressure, kid. The Cardinals are steering into a rebuild this season, as they parted ways with veterans Nolan Arenado, Sonny Gray, Willson Contreras, and Brendan Donovan this offseason. Hitting Wetherholt leadoff in his debut is certainly a sign to fans that this is a new era.

Wetherholt, 23, is considered the No. 5 prospect in the game by MLB Pipeline. The 2024 first-round pick batted .304/.418/.487 with 17 homers across 138 games in the minors.

Mets ink Tommy Pham to minor league deal
By
D.J. Short
  

The Mets are still making moves on Opening Day.

Pham, who turned 38 in March, previously played for the Mets in 2023. He appeared in 120 games with the Pirates last season while slashing .245/.330/.370 with 10 home runs and 52 RBI.

The Mets recently lost Mike Tauchman due to knee surgery, so Pham provides the organization with some experience and depth to begin the year.

Brewers star Jackson Chourio hits IL with hand fracture
By
D.J. Short
  

Here’s an Opening Day shocker for you.

The Brewers announced this morning that star outfielder Jackson Chourio was placed on the 10-day injured list due to a left hand fracture.

Chourio suffered the injury when he was hit on a hand by a pitch on March 4 while playing in an exhibition game for Venezuela. He played through the issue during the World Baseball Classic, but he’s dealt with some lingering discomfort.

Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that it’s expected to be a 2-4 week absence for Chourio, so things could be worse, but it’s still not what you want to hear on Opening Day.

Blake Perkins has been called up from Triple-A to replace Chourio on the active roster.

Vintage subway train running for Mets’ opener at Citi Field
By
D.J. Short
  

Pretty cool note here, as fans taking the 7 Line to Citi Field today will get a chance to ride a vintage subway train.

According to the New York Post, Yankees fans will also be able to take a vintage train to Yankee Stadium for their home opener on April 3 against the Marlins.

Pirates/Mets pitching matchup: Paul Skenes vs. Freddy Peralta
By
D.J. Short
  

The Pirates and Mets kick off Opening Day at 1 p.m. (1:15 p.m. first pitch) on NBC/Peacock, and boy do we have an awesome pitching matchup to watch.

2025 NL Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes will take the ball for the Pirates while offseason acquisition Freddy Peralta will make his Mets debut.

Skenes has been nothing short of historic to begin his MLB career, posting a 1.96 ERA in 55 starts across his first two seasons. A fun Mets connection here is that Skenes is the first pitcher to win the NL Rookie of the Year Award and NL Cy Young Award in consecutive seasons since Dwight Gooden pulled it off in 1984-1985.

Our Ace has arrived.

Pittsburgh Pirates (@pirates.com) 2026-03-26T13:32:15.191Z

And for the home team, Freddy Peralta will make his first start for the Mets after being acquired from the Brewers this offseason.

Peralta had his best season yet in 2025, posting a 2.70 ERA and 204/66 K/BB ratio in 176 2/3 innings across 33 starts. He’s made at least 30 starts in each of the last three seasons, giving the Mets the front-of-the-rotation starter they missed last year.

Pirates/Mets starting lineups for Opening Day
By
D.J. Short
  

We have Opening Day lineups, people.

We’ll start with the Pirates, who have a few new and familiar faces in their lineup. New second baseman Brandon Lowe was acquired from the Rays as part of a three-team trade this offseason. Meanwhile, new first baseman Ryan O’Hearn landed a two-year, $29 million contract. Believe it or not, that’s the largest free agent contract the Pirates have ever handed out to a position player. Marcell Ozuna is coming off a down year, but he provides some serious punch in the middle of the lineup.

The Pirates have the luxury of one of the best pitchers in Paul Skenes, so it’s nice to see these steps toward respectability. If some of their young talent can emerge this season, they could make some noise in the Wild Card race.

And now we’ll turn to the Mets, who underwent a dramatic roster turnover this offseason. You might have heard about it.

The Mets have five new faces in their lineup, including Bo Bichette, Jorge Polanco, Marcus Semien, Luis Robert Jr. and top prospect Carson Benge. Bichette and Polanco will both be playing new positions while Juan Soto is making the switch to left field.

2026 MLB Opening Day schedule
By
D.J. Short
  

Before we preview Pirates/Mets for 1 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock, let’s take a look at the full schedule for today.

Pirates at Mets (1:15 p.m. ET) — Paul Skenes vs. Freddy Peralta

White Sox at Brewers (2:10 p.m. ET) — Shane Smith vs. Jacob Misiorowski

Nationals at Cubs (2:20 p.m. ET) — Cade Cavalli vs. Matthew Boyd

Twins at Orioles (3:05 p.m. ET) — Joe Ryan vs. Trevor Rogers

Red Sox at Reds (4:10 p.m. ET) — Garrett Crochet vs. Andrew Abbott

Angels at Astros (4:10 p.m. ET) — Jose Soriano vs. Hunter Brown

Tigers at Padres (4:10 p.m. ET) — Tarik Skubal vs. Nick Pivetta

Rangers at Phillies (4:15 p.m. ET) — Nathan Eovaldi vs. Cristopher Sanchez

Rays at Cardinals (4:15 p.m. ET) — Drew Rasmussen vs. Matthew Liberatore

Diamondbacks at Dodgers (8:30 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock) — Zac Gallen vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Guardians at Mariners (10:10 p.m. ET) — Tanner Bibee vs. Logan Gilbert