2026 MLB Opening Day live updates: Scores, results, highlights including Mets vs Pirates, Dodgers vs D-Backs

Happy Opening Day, everyone!

Welcome to the start of the 2026 MLB season. It’s an extra special one over here, as today we welcome Major League Baseball back to NBC and Peacock with an Opening Day doubleheader!

The Pirates and Mets will start the festivities at 1 p.m. ET before the Diamondbacks take on the back-to-back World Series champion Dodgers at 8 p.m. ET.

We’ll be here all day long to provide commentary, analysis, and highlights, as well as everything that makes MLB Opening Day so special. We can’t wait to get started!

Click here to sign up for Peacock!