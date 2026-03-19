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Cameron McAdoo (broken arm) out of Birmingham East / West Showdown

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published March 19, 2026 03:07 PM

Cameron McAdoo will not mount up for this weekend’s first 250 East / West Showdown at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama, as he continues to hear from a broken humerus suffered during the Seattle Supercross round.

He sustained the injury in his heat race during Round 6, the last standalone Western divisional race, but felt well enough to ride in the feature. He finished fifth in that round.

“I wanted to jump on here and give you guys a quick update,” McAdoo said on social media. “Unfortunately, I will not be racing in Birmingham this weekend. My crash in Seattle in the heat race ended up being a little bit more than just a monkey bump and some bruises, like I thought. I got home and got some scans done and I ended up fracturing the top of my humerus.”

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Nick Romano made one start in 2025 and finished 19th in the Birmingham Triple Crown.
  • Dan Beaver
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McAdoo entered the Birmingham weekend sixth in combined 250 championship points, five ahead of fellow Western divisional rider, Maximus Vohland. The top-ranked rider in the Eastern division, Cole Davies, is 33 points behind, having run only three rounds compared to six in the West.

“For the last four-and-a-half weeks, I’ve done everything in my power to get my shoulder back to full strength and be able to go race competitively. Unfortunately, time wasn’t so much on my side, and I got together with Mitch [Payton] last night, and we made the decision that we weren’t just going to go out there and rotate laps. We want to race for the front when we go, so that being said, in the last week or so, I’ve made really good progress with it, and it’s coming around quickly. I’m glad that it’s not a super extensive injury.”

The next opportunity for Western divisional riders to race will be at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri, on April 4, 2026. They will close out the Supercross season at Salt Lake City, Utah, on May 9.