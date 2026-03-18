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Nick Romano named as Drew Adams replacement at Pro Circuit Kawasaki

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published March 18, 2026 01:04 PM

Nick Romano has been named as the fill-in rider for Drew Adams with the Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki team and will make his debut in the East / West Showdown at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama.

Adams suffered a broken thumb in the Daytona feature after showing considerable speed in preliminary sessions.

“It’s a dream come true to be able to join Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki,” Romano said in a news release. “I’m really excited to work with this team and this group of people. This opportunity could not have come at a better time, and I’ve prepared for it the best I can. I feel healthy and mentally clear, and everything has gone well this off-season. I’m ready to be back at the races and show what I’m capable of.”

SX 2026 Rd 08 Daytona 250 Drew Adams with fans.jpg
Drew Adams to miss Indianapolis Supercross with thumb injury suffered in Daytona
With a forthcoming off-week following the Indianapolis Supercross, Drew Adams could return in time for the East / West Showdown in Birmingham.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

The team reports that Romano will race for the remainder of the Supercross season and will compete in the Eastern division.

Adams will be sidelined for the foreseeable future as he heals from thumb surgery.

Romano raced for Kawasaki Team Green as an amateur and won multiple races.

Romano debuted in 2022, and scored two Pro Motocross top-10s in his first three attempts. His best finish in the SuperMotocross League is a sixth at Indianapolis in 2024. An injury sidelined him for most of the 2025 season.

“We look forward to having Nick come on board with the team,” said Mitch Payton, team owner. “Having been an amateur kid at Team Green, it’s good to have him back with Kawasaki. He’s been training all off-season for this kind of opportunity and is very determined to get back to racing. I believe in him, and I’m confident he’ll make the most of this opportunity.”