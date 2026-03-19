Konnor Griffin, Trey Yesavage and JJ Wetherholt among MLB’s most intriguing rookies

CHICAGO — Nick Kurtz and Drake Baldwin made a smooth transition to the major leagues last season. Kurtz was rewarded with the AL Rookie of the Year award, and Baldwin took home the NL honor.

Here is a closer look at a group of rookies looking to have a similar impact this year:

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Konnor Griffin

Widely regarded as the majors’ top prospect, Griffin could make a push for Pittsburgh’s second NL Rookie of the Year award in three seasons after Paul Skenes won in 2024. Griffin, a Mississippi native who turns 20 on April 24, hit .333 with 21 homers, 94 RBIs and 65 steals over three minor league stops last year. The shortstop was taken by the Pirates with the No. 9 pick in the 2024 amateur draft.

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Trey Yesavage

Yesavage, a 6-foot-4 right-hander with an unusual arm slot, helped Toronto reach the World Series in 2025. He went 3-1 with a 3.58 ERA in six postseason appearances, striking out 39 and walking 11 in 27 2/3 innings. Yesavage began last season at Class A Dunedin and posted a 5-1 record with a 3.12 ERA over four minor league stops before making his Blue Jays debut on Sept. 15.

St. Louis Cardinals infielder JJ Wetherholt

St. Louis is working on a rare rebuild for the franchise, and Wetherholt’s development is worth watching in terms of how long it might last. The 23-year-old infielder played college ball for West Virginia before he was selected by the Cardinals with the No. 7 pick in the 2024 amateur draft. He batted .306 with 17 homers, 59 RBIs and 23 steals over two minor league stops last year, finishing the season with Triple-A Memphis.

Detroit Tigers infielder Kevin McGonigle

The 21-year-old McGonigle was taken by Detroit with the No. 37 pick in the 2023 amateur draft. The shortstop batted .305 with 19 homers, 80 RBIs and 10 steals in 88 games over three minor league stops last year. He could play a major role for a Tigers team looking to contend for the AL Central title.

New York Mets pitcher Nolan McLean

McLean was terrific in his first stint with New York last year, going 5-1 with a 2.06 ERA in eight starts. The 6-foot-2 right-hander, a third-round pick in the 2023 amateur draft out of Oklahoma State University, also struck out 57 in 48 innings. He is expected to be a key member of New York’s rotation this season as the Mets try to rebound from a tough finish last year.

Baltimore Orioles catcher Samuel Basallo

Baltimore has quite the catching tandem with Adley Rutschman and Basallo, who made his major league debut in August. Basallo batted just .165 with four homers in 31 games with the Orioles, but he hit .270 with 23 homers and 67 RBIs in 76 games with Triple-A Norfolk. Rutschman remains the No. 1 catcher, but the 21-year-old Basallo also will see time at first base and designated hitter.

Cincinnati Reds infielder Sal Stewart

Stewart, 22, made his major league debut on Sept. 1 after hitting .315 with 10 homers and 36 RBIs in 38 games with Triple-A Louisville. The sweet-swinging Miami native batted .255 with five homers and eight RBIs in 18 games with the Reds. He can play second and third base, but first base and DH figure to be his primary spots this year with Cincy.

Cleveland Guardians outfielder Chase DeLauter

DeLauter has been one of Cleveland’s top prospects since he was the 16th overall pick in the 2022 amateur draft. But he was slowed by injuries the past two seasons, including core muscle and right wrist surgeries last year. He made his major league debut in Game 2 of the Guardians’ AL Wild Card Series against Detroit on Oct. 1.

Houston Astros pitcher Tatsuya Imai

The Japanese right-hander agreed to a $54 million, three-year contract with the Astros in January. He moves into Houston’s rotation after going 10-5 with a 1.92 ERA last season for the Pacific League’s Seibu Lions, striking out 178 in 163 2/3 innings. The three-time All-Star in Japan was 58-45 with a 3.15 ERA in eight seasons with Seibu.

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Justin Crawford

Crawford, 22, takes over in center field for Philadelphia in his first big league opportunity. The speedy Crawford, a first-round pick in the 2022 amateur draft, hit .334 with seven homers and 47 RBIs in 112 games for Triple-A Lehigh Valley last year. He also had 46 steals and a .411 on-base percentage.

Chicago White Sox infielder Munetaka Murakami

The rebuilding project on Chicago’s South Side got an unexpected boost when Murakami signed a $34 million, two-year contract with the White Sox in December. The 26-year-old slugger was the MVP of Japan’s Central League in 2021 and ’22. He batted .273 with 22 homers and 47 RBIs last season, when he was limited to 56 games because of an oblique injury.