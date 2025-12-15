Highlights: Williamson returns, Pels beat Bulls

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
College Football Bowl Game Schedule 2025–26: Complete list, scores, matchups, dates, times, TV channels
Nick Mangione
,
Nick Mangione
,
Dylan Wu wins playoff as five players — including two surprises — earn 2026 PGA Tour cards at Q-School
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Andrew Novak partners with Lauren Coughlin to win Grant Thornton, pick up another team title
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Most emotional moments of 2025 NASCAR season
How will NE respond vs. BAL on SNF in Week 16?
Evaluating Packers’ outlook without Parsons
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
College Football Bowl Game Schedule 2025–26: Complete list, scores, matchups, dates, times, TV channels
Nick Mangione
,
Nick Mangione
,
Dylan Wu wins playoff as five players — including two surprises — earn 2026 PGA Tour cards at Q-School
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Andrew Novak partners with Lauren Coughlin to win Grant Thornton, pick up another team title
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Most emotional moments of 2025 NASCAR season
How will NE respond vs. BAL on SNF in Week 16?
Evaluating Packers’ outlook without Parsons
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
TUNE IN:
Don't miss a moment of today's NBA action! Click here for full schedule and scores
Close
Watch Now
Highlights: Williamson returns, Pels beat Bulls
December 14, 2025 09:40 PM
Zion Williamson is back from a five-game absence due to an injured thigh and scores 18 points to to help the Pelicans claim victory over the Bulls.
Related Videos
01:49
HLs: Johnson notches 4th straight triple-double
01:59
HLs: Miller’s Hornets stay hot, outlast Cavs in OT
01:59
Highlights: Bagley III wills Wizards to a road win
01:54
HLs: Spurs stun Thunder in Wemby’s return
01:59
HLs: Brunson’s 40 points move NYK to NBA Cup final
01:57
HLs: Curry’s eruption not enough in return vs. MIN
01:54
HLs: George drops career-high in win over Memphis
01:58
Highlights: Morant returns to action against Jazz
01:54
HLs: Embiid has vintage performance in win vs. IND
01:56
HLs: Knueppel, Hornets fall short in Chicago
01:59
Highlights: Mitchell lights up Wizards, Cavs win
01:36
Edey out at least four weeks with ankle injury
01:37
Can Walsh stay hot for Celtics going forward?
01:28
Porter Jr. has been ‘star for the Bucks’ recently
04:57
Who has the greatest highlights package ever?
09:54
Which young players can be their franchise’s GOAT?
09:52
NBA Cup semis preview: Can Spurs shock Thunder?
04:46
Can Flagg, Davis get Mavericks going?
10:00
What does the future hold for Pelicans, Clippers?
08:47
Hart, Castle will be crucial X factors
02:12
Expect NYK to cover spread vs. Wagner-less ORL
02:02
OKC covering spread vs. SA ‘feels like a gift’
01:53
HLs: Nuggets light up scoreboard in win over Kings
01:58
HLs: Rockets escape Clippers on Sengun’s 33 points
01:56
Highlights: Bucks efficient offense defeat Celtics
01:55
HLs: High-flying Pelicans soar by Blazers at home
06:54
Lakers are ‘always a show’ with LeBron, Luka
11:52
How to fit Harper into Spurs’ starting lineup
01:58
HLs: Brown has Celtics back near top of East
01:52
HLs: Thompson thriving as starter for Rockets
Latest Clips
10:38
Most emotional moments of 2025 NASCAR season
40
How will NE respond vs. BAL on SNF in Week 16?
01:46
Evaluating Packers’ outlook without Parsons
01:15
Nailor makes impressive contested catch vs. DAL
44
Cowboys pull off crafty fake field goal
01:01
Williams comes up with wild interception vs. MIN
43
Kornacki analyzes Lions’ playoff chances
52
Mahomes suffers torn ACL
21
Source: Packers believe Parsons has torn ACL
01:05
Kornacki breaks down AFC South playoff picture
01:38
Should Cowboys re-sign Pickens?
49
Who should be Giants’ next head coach?
52
Mahomes suffers injury as Chiefs miss playoffs
02:15
O’Connell on Jefferson’s impact, McCarthy’s growth
58
Allen: BUF ‘understood what was at stake’ vs. NE
05:30
Highlights: PGA Tour Q-School Final stage, Round 4
03:41
Wu sinks PGA Tour card-winning putt at Q-School
06:56
HLs: Grant Thornton Invitational, Final Round
03:37
Dawkins: Bills ‘wanted it more’ vs. Patriots
59
Reid: ‘We came up short on both sides of the ball’
51
Sirianni on how Eagles blocked ‘outside noise’
02:54
Rozo’s ‘commitment to process’ nets 2026 Tour card
11:13
PL Update: Sunderland outlast Newcastle
04:47
Lowe Down: Will Rogers start for England?
07:23
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Leeds Matchweek 16
02:12
Leeds ‘gain momentum’ with draw against Brentford
01:14
Calvert-Lewin brings Leeds level with Brentford
01:16
Henderson nets Brentford’s go-ahead goal v. Leeds
03:56
Highlights: Schaper wins first DP World Tour title
11:05
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Man City MWK 16
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue