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Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. leaves game at White Sox with tightness in left hamstring, his 2nd injury of season

  
Published June 10, 2026 12:00 PM
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CHICAGO — Atlanta star right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. left a 6-5, 10-inning loss to the Chicago White Sox with tightness in his left hamstring.

Acuña pulled up and was limping after trying to beat out a grounder to Chicago third baseman Miguel Vargas in the fourth inning.

Eli White replaced Acuña. The Braves announced the initial diagnosis of the hamstring tightness.

It is Acuña’s second left hamstring injury of the season. He was on the 10-day injured list from May 3-18 with a strained left hamstring also suffered when attempting to run out a grounder.

Braves manager Walt Weiss said this injury does not appear to be as serious as the strained hamstring in May.

“It doesn’t seem as bad as the last one,” Weiss said, adding the team considers Acuña’s status to be day to day.

“We’ve got our fingers crossed, hoping this one is not too bad,” Weiss said.

Weiss said Acuña will have an MRI to determine the severity of the injury.

“It’s certainly not as bad as the the last one,” Weiss said. “It’s the same leg, but we’re gonna hold off and see how he feels tomorrow.”

Acuña told reporters after the game the injury did not feel as serious.

“This one ... I don’t really feel any pain, I just feel a little bit tight, so we’ll see what happens with the MRI tomorrow,” he said.

Acuña, the 2023 NL MVP and a five-time All-Star, also has suffered two serious knee injuries in his career. He suffered a season-ending torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in May 2024. Acuña tore his right ACL midway through the 2021 season.

The 28-year-old Acuña is hitting .251 with seven homers and 22 RBIs.