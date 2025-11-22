Watch Now
Highlights: The RSM Classic, Round 3
Watch highlights from Round 3 action of The RSM Classic at Sea Island Seaside Course on St. Simons Island, Georgia.
Up Next
Highlights: The RSM Classic, Round 2
Highlights: The RSM Classic, Round 2
Watch highlights from second-round action of The RSM Classic at Sea Island Seaside Course on St. Simons Island, Georgia.
Highlights: The RSM Classic, Round 1
Highlights: The RSM Classic, Round 1
Relive the biggest moments from the opening round of The RSM Classic, the final event on the 2025 PGA Tour schedule at Sea Island Seaside Course on St. Simons Island, Georgia.
Highlights: Schenk’s top shots from win in Bermuda
Highlights: Schenk's top shots from win in Bermuda
Watch the best shots from Adam Schenk at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he was able to pick up the win at Port Royal Golf Course.
Watch Schenk win Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Watch Schenk win Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Watch as Adam Schenk drains a par putt in the wind to seal his first PGA Tour win at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship and listen to the 33-year-old recap "the longest day ever" and a moment he will "never forget."
HLs: Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Final Round
HLs: Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Final Round
Relive the biggest moments from the final round of the PGA Tour's Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda.
HLs: 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Champ., Round 3
HLs: 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Champ., Round 3
Relive the biggest moments from Round 3 action at the PGA Tour's Butterfield Bermuda Championship, taking place at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda.
HLs: 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Champ., Round 2
HLs: 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Champ., Round 2
Relive the biggest moments from Round 2 action at the PGA Tour's Butterfield Bermuda Championship, taking place at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda.
Wind impacts Round 1 of Bermuda Championship
Wind impacts Round 1 of Bermuda Championship
Golfers at the PGA Tour's Butterfield Bermuda Championship dealt with strong winds during Round 1 of the event at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda.
HLs: 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Champ., Round 1
HLs: 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Champ., Round 1
Relive the biggest moments from first-round action at the PGA Tour's Butterfield Bermuda Championship, taking place at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda.