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Highlights: 2026 RBC Heritage, Round 3
Watch highlights from the third round of the PGA Tour's RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina.
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Scheffler on Woodland: He’s ‘inspirational’
Scheffler on Woodland: He's 'inspirational'
Scottie Scheffler reflects on the impact Gary Woodland has had on him as a golfer and praises his performance so far at the RBC Heritage, where he finished Round 3 tied for 6th place at 12-under.
Highlights: 2026 RBC Heritage, Round 2
Highlights: 2026 RBC Heritage, Round 2
Watch highlights from the second round of the PGA Tour's RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina.
Åberg pleased with first round at RBC Heritage
Åberg pleased with first round at RBC Heritage
Ludvig Åberg spoke with the media after a strong first round at the RBC Heritage, shooting a 63 to be 8-under and lead heading into Friday's second round.
Highlights: PGA Tour RBC Heritage, First Round
Highlights: PGA Tour RBC Heritage, First Round
Watch highlights from the first round of the PGA Tour's RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina.
Young has built the tools to win at Augusta
Young has built the tools to win at Augusta
Cameron Young discusses his stellar third round at the Masters and the mindset he is taking into Sunday at Augusta.
Debutants are ‘the story’ of this year’s Masters
Debutants are 'the story' of this year's Masters
Trysta Krick and Drew Dinsick break down the debutants of this year's Masters Tournament and why they are "the story" of this year's event.
DeChambeau sheds light on rivalry with Rory
DeChambeau sheds light on rivalry with Rory
Bryson DeChambeau sheds light on his relationship with Rory McIlroy and the juxtaposition in golf of giving respect, but also wanting to win.
Young’s win at The Players was ‘validation’
Young's win at The Players was 'validation'
Cameron Young discusses the various close calls in his career and how his pair of victories since validates the golf he has played, where sometimes you just need it to go your way.
Rory’s Masters return as champ ‘a dream come true’
Rory's Masters return as champ 'a dream come true'
Rory McIlroy talks about the relaxation and confidence perks that come with returning to Augusta as Masters champion with the Green Jacket in hand.