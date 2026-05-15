How to watch the San Diego Padres vs Seattle Mariners: Live stream info, schedule, preview for Sunday

Head to NBCSN and Peacock this Sunday for an exciting day of baseball. The action starts at 12:00 PM ET with an MLB Sunday Leadoff showdown featuring the Miami Marlins vs Tampa Bay Rays. Then, at 7:00 PM ET, it’s the San Diego Padres vs Seattle Mariners on Sunday Night Baseball. See below for additional information on how to stream both games.



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Last season was a monumental one for the Mariners. They captured their first AL West division title since 2001 and advanced to the ALCS, where they lost to the Toronto Blue Jays. Seattle looks to build on that progress and end its World Series drought. The Mariners are the only MLB franchise that hasn’t made a World Series.

The Padres, whose last World Series appearance was in 1998, are also in search of their first World Series title.

San Diego finished the regular season 90-72, winning at least 90 games in consecutive seasons for the first time in franchise history. They were eliminated by the Cubs in the NL Wild Card series.

2007 NL Cy Young Award Jake Peavy and former Major League pitcher Ryan Rowland-Smith will join play-by-play voice Jason Benetti in the booth for this week’s Sunday Night Baseball broadcast. Ahmed Fareed will host the pregame show alongside Anthony Rizzo, who will also provide “Inside the Pitch” commentary from the batter’s perspective during the game.

How to watch San Diego Padres vs Seattle Mariners:

Where: T-Mobile Park, Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park, Seattle, Washington When: Sunday, May 17

Sunday, May 17 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCSN

NBCSN Live Stream: Peacock

What other MLB games are on Peacock this Sunday?

Miami Marlins vs Tampa Bay Rays - 12:00 PM ET on NBCSN and Peacock

How to watch MLB on NBC and Peacock :

MLB Sunday Leadoff is a weekly Major League Baseball showcase featuring live Sunday daytime games. It highlights marquee matchups throughout the regular season and streams primarily on Peacock, with some games also airing across NBC Sports and NBC.

MLB Sunday Night Baseball is a weekly primetime Major League Baseball showcase, featuring marquee matchups each Sunday night during the regular season. The games air on NBC and Peacock and anchor NBC Sports’ Sunday night programming lineup.

On Sunday, July 5, all 15 MLB games will be presented nationally across Peacock and NBC as part of a special all-day “Star-Spangled Sunday” showcase.

NBC Sports will also stream one out-of-market game each day of the 2026 MLB season nationally on Peacock. Telemundo Deportes will present all NBCUniversal-produced MLB games in Spanish, with Universo televising all games broadcast on NBC.

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MLB on NBC 2026 schedule:

Click here to see the full list of MLB games that will air on NBC and Peacock this season.

Why are some MLB games unavailable to stream on Peacock?

Due to territorial blackout restrictions, select regular season, special event, and Postseason games may be unavailable on Peacock. Television territory blackout restrictions apply regardless of whether a Club is home or away and regardless of whether a game is televised in that Club’s home television territory. For more information visit, Peacock’s Help Center.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

MLB players, owners start collective bargaining, 7 1/2 months ahead of contract’s expiration Negotiators for baseball players and owners began what figures to be lengthy and acrimonious collective bargaining negotiations Tuesday to replace their labor contract that expires Dec. 1

Check out the latest MLB player news here!