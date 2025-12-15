 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_billspats_251215.jpg
Bills rally for ‘creative’ comeback vs Patriots
nbc_pft_arrowupdown_251215.jpg
Purdy’s play could be ‘encouraging’ for 49ers
jj_mpx.jpg
Unpacking Vikings’ SNF win over Cowboys

Other PFT Content

NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Watch Now

Rams 'caught fire' vs Lions, secure playoff spot

December 15, 2025 08:31 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the Las Angeles Rams' comeback win against the Detroit Lions and look ahead to their huge matchup on Thursday against the Seattle Seahawks.

nbc_pft_billspats_251215.jpg
09:41
Bills rally for ‘creative’ comeback vs Patriots
nbc_pft_arrowupdown_251215.jpg
02:25
Purdy’s play could be ‘encouraging’ for 49ers
jj_mpx.jpg
05:06
Unpacking Vikings’ SNF win over Cowboys
nbc_pft_fivewordsorless_251215.jpg
09:32
Colts, Rivers’ play vs Seattle was ‘impressive’
nbc_pft_ravensbengals_251215.jpg
04:00
Jackson played ‘quality football’ in Ravens’ win
nbc_pft_chargerswin_251215.jpg
04:22
Chargers look ‘relentless’ heading into postseason
nbc_pft_andyreid_251215.jpg
04:15
What is Reid’s future with the Kansas City Chiefs?
nbc_pft_officiating_251215.jpg
05:47
Analyzing catch rule’s impact on Bills vs. Pats
nbc_pft_mahomesinjury_251215.jpg
05:21
Chiefs out of playoffs, Mahomes out with ACL tear
nbc_pft_chiefsroster_251215.jpg
05:11
Chiefs will have ‘tough’ roster conversations
nbc_pft_broncosmaturation_251215.jpg
06:03
Impact of Broncos’ ownership on team’s potential
nbc_pft_paytonandnix_251215.jpg
07:27
Unpacking Payton’s comments on Nix’s performance
nbc_pft_mvpodds_251215.jpg
04:54
Stafford, Allen lead MVP odds ahead of playoffs
nbc_pft_packersperformance_251215.jpg
05:53
Impact of Parsons’ injury on Packers’ performance
nbc_pft_broncospackers_251215.jpg
04:36
Broncos get ‘marquee’ win vs Packers
PSNFFMahomesMPX.jpg
03:19
Chiefs’ disastrous season gets even worse
Smithterview_251214.jpg
06:26
Smith: Playing in Flores’ defense is ‘so much fun’
nbc_psnff_cowboysconvo_251214.jpg
02:36
Analyzing Cowboys’ struggles in 2025
postgame_int_251214.jpg
02:03
McCarthy getting ‘more comfortable’ in eighth game
JJHLs12-14.jpg
49
Highlights: Vikings power past Cowboys
nbc_fnia_chargerschiefs_251214.jpg
06:03
Mahomes’ ACL tear exposes holes in Chiefs’ roster
nbc_fnia_speedround_251214.jpg
05:31
Speed Round: NFL Week 15 ‘Who’s the hero?’
nbc_fnia_ramslions_251214.jpg
03:22
Are the Rams the best team in the NFL?
nbc_fnia_billspats_251214.jpg
03:30
Patriots failed ‘big test’ at home vs. Bills
nbc_fnia_nebalprev_251214.jpg
40
How will NE respond vs. BAL on SNF in Week 16?
nbc_fnia_parsonspackers_251214.jpg
01:46
Evaluating Packers’ outlook without Parsons
nbc_snf_minmccarthytd_251214.jpg
44
McCarthy griddys into the end zone vs. Cowboys
nbc_snf_minnailortd_251214.jpg
01:15
Nailor makes impressive contested catch vs. DAL
nbc_snf_dalfakefg_251214.jpg
44
Cowboys pull off crafty fake field goal
nbc_snf_dalwilliamsint_251214.jpg
01:01
Williams comes up with wild interception vs. MIN

nbc_nas_emotioncomp_251211.jpg
10:38
Most emotional moments of 2025 NASCAR season
nbc_nba_gswvspor_curry40ver30_251214.jpg
01:56
HLs: Curry explodes for 48 points in loss
nbc_nba_nopvschi_zionreturn_251214.jpg
01:45
Highlights: Williamson returns, Pels beat Bulls
nbc_nba_phivsatl_johnsontripdoub_251214.jpg
01:49
HLs: Johnson notches 4th straight triple-double
nbc_fnia_lionspropability_251214.jpg
43
Kornacki analyzes Lions’ playoff chances
nbc_fnia_chiefs_251214.jpg
52
Mahomes suffers torn ACL
nbc_fnia_florioparsons_251214.jpg
21
Source: Packers believe Parsons has torn ACL
KornackiAFCSouth.jpg
01:05
Kornacki breaks down AFC South playoff picture
nbc_fnia_pickens_251214.jpg
01:38
Should Cowboys re-sign Pickens?
nbc_fnia_giantscoach_251214.jpg
49
Who should be Giants’ next head coach?
nbc_fnia_chiefseliminated_251214.jpg
52
Mahomes suffers injury as Chiefs miss playoffs
nbc_nba_cavshornets_251214.jpg
01:59
HLs: Miller’s Hornets stay hot, outlast Cavs in OT
nbc_nba_indbagley_2min_251214.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Bagley III wills Wizards to a road win
nbc_fnia_tonykocpregameint_251214.jpg
02:15
O’Connell on Jefferson’s impact, McCarthy’s growth
nbc_nfl_bufallensound_251214.jpg
58
Allen: BUF ‘understood what was at stake’ vs. NE
nbc_golf_qschool_251214.jpg
05:30
Highlights: PGA Tour Q-School Final stage, Round 4
nbc_golf_dylanwuputtintv_251214.jpg
03:41
Wu sinks PGA Tour card-winning putt at Q-School
nbc_golf_gtihighlights_251214.jpg
06:56
HLs: Grant Thornton Invitational, Final Round
nbc_fnia_diondawkinsft_251214.jpg
03:37
Dawkins: Bills ‘wanted it more’ vs. Patriots
nbc_nfl_reidpresser_251214.jpg
59
Reid: ‘We came up short on both sides of the ball’
nbc_nfl_siriannipresser_251214.jpg
51
Sirianni on how Eagles blocked ‘outside noise’
nbc_golf_rozointv_251214.jpg
02:54
Rozo’s ‘commitment to process’ nets 2026 Tour card
nbc_pl_plupdate_251214.jpg
11:13
PL Update: Sunderland outlast Newcastle
nbc_pl_lowedown_251214.jpg
04:47
Lowe Down: Will Rogers start for England?
nbc_pl_brelee_251214.jpg
07:23
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Leeds Matchweek 16
nbc_pl_breleepostgame_251214.jpg
02:12
Leeds ‘gain momentum’ with draw against Brentford
nbc_pl_leedsgoalone_251214.jpg
01:14
Calvert-Lewin brings Leeds level with Brentford
nbc_pl_bregoalone_251214.jpg
01:16
Henderson nets Brentford’s go-ahead goal v. Leeds
nbc_golf_dpwt_251214.jpg
03:56
Highlights: Schaper wins first DP World Tour title
nbc_pl_mcicryhl_251214.jpg
11:05
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Man City MWK 16