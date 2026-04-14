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Famed ESPN college basketball voice Dick Vitale facing another battle with cancer

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Beecham: ‘Times have passed Doc Rivers’
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WNBA Draft: Wings, Mystics and UCLA win big

April 13, 2026 11:22 PM
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