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Shanahan voices concerns over playing in Australia

April 13, 2026 09:07 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss comments from Kyle Shanahan and Roger Goodell regarding the upcoming NFL game in Australia and discuss the importance of expanding football globally.

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