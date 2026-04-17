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Analyzing psychology of the NFL draft
April 17, 2026 08:28 AM
Michael Holley and Mike Florio analyze everything that goes into the NFL draft and break down the psychology of learning about prospects and the chance to hit a “lottery ticket.”
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