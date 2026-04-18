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PGA: RBC Heritage - Third Round
Matt Fitzpatrick overcomes slow start and leads Scheffler by 3 shots at Hilton Head
MLB: New York Mets at Chicago Cubs
Francisco Lindor, New York Mets lose their 10th straight game, fall 4-2 to Clubs
Track and Field: US Olympic Marathon Team Trials
Boston Marathon 2026 preview: Will a U.S. runner return to a major podium?

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Scheffler on Woodland: He’s ‘inspirational’
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Thrasher jumps on Davies for 250 win in Cleveland
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Roczen chews up 450 point gap in Cleveland

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PGA: RBC Heritage - Third Round
Matt Fitzpatrick overcomes slow start and leads Scheffler by 3 shots at Hilton Head
MLB: New York Mets at Chicago Cubs
Francisco Lindor, New York Mets lose their 10th straight game, fall 4-2 to Clubs
Track and Field: US Olympic Marathon Team Trials
Boston Marathon 2026 preview: Will a U.S. runner return to a major podium?

Top Clips

nbc_golf_scheffler_260418.jpg
Scheffler on Woodland: He’s ‘inspirational’
250_recap_260418.jpg
Thrasher jumps on Davies for 250 win in Cleveland
450_recap_260418.jpg
Roczen chews up 450 point gap in Cleveland

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Highlights: Supercross Round 14, Cleveland

April 18, 2026 06:38 PM
Relive the action from Round 14 of the Supercross season featuring the third and final triple crown at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, OH.

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_scheffler_260418.jpg
52
Scheffler on Woodland: He’s ‘inspirational’
250_recap_260418.jpg
04:20
Thrasher jumps on Davies for 250 win in Cleveland
450_recap_260418.jpg
04:59
Roczen chews up 450 point gap in Cleveland
nbc_smx_justincooperintr_260418.jpg
01:31
Cooper happy to get out of Cleveland ‘unscathed’
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53
Thrasher after Cleveland win: ‘We’re back’
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01:12
Webb: ‘Hectic week’ in leadup to Cleveland podium
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01:06
Gordon: ‘Unbelievable’ to podium in second race
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06:41
Highlights: 2026 RBC Heritage, Round 3
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01:23
Roczen ‘blown away’ with huge win at Cleveland
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09:28
PL Update: Spurs’ relegation fears worsen
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26
Lawrence: ‘Made it tough on myself’ in Cleveland
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01:31
Premier League Tampa Bay Fan Fest: Day 1 recap
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25
Davies ‘fought through’ for podium at Cleveland
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05:42
Man United exploit Chelsea’s weaknesses in win
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02:37
Reactions from Spurs’ ‘deflating’ draw v. Brighton
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01:34
Cunha drills Manchester United ahead of Chelsea
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08:37
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Man United Matchweek 33
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10:04
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Brighton Matchweek 33
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01:25
Rutter powers Brighton level in 95th minute
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01:10
Mitoma’s thunderous volley brings Brighton level
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02:16
Simons’ screamer gives Spurs lead over Brighton
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01:54
Porro heads Spurs 1-0 in front of Brighton
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56
Truffert blasts Bournemouth 2-1 ahead of Newcastle
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01:58
Osula brings Newcastle level with Bournemouth
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01:24
Tavernier sends Bournemouth in front of Newcastle
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10:41
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Bournemouth MWK 33
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01:17
Okafor strikes Leeds 2-0 ahead of Wolves
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11:32
Extended HLs: Leeds v. Wolves Matchweek 33
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01:17
Justin’s bicycle kick gives Leeds lead over Wolves
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41
Calvert-Lewin lifts Leeds 3-0 in front of Wolves