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Nick Zaccardi
,
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,
Sei Young Kim blows all but 2 strokes of 8-shot lead in Los Angeles
Associated Press
,
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,
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,
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,
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Watkin's brace puts Villa in front of Sunderland
April 19, 2026 09:23 AM
For the second time in the first half, Ollie Watkins scores with a header to complete his brace and gives Aston Villa a 2-1 lead against Sunderland.
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