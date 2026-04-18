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Rutter powers Brighton level in 95th minute

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Reactions from Spurs' 'deflating' draw v. Brighton

April 18, 2026 04:22 PM
Rebecca Lowe and the chaps share their takeaways from Spurs' heartbreaking 2-2 draw with Brighton, where the Seagulls snatched a 95th-minute equalizer away from home.

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