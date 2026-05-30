A rivalry is born: Jett Lawrence versus Haiden Deegan in Fox Raceway 2026 Pro Motocross opener

PALA, California: Haiden Deegan makes his highly anticipated professional 450 debut this weekend at Fox Raceway as Jett Lawrence returns from a serious ankle injury suffered during the off-season.

Deegan dominated the 250 Supercross West division and easily defended this 2025 championship, wrapping it up with two rounds remaining, before moving up a class. Lawrence missed the entire 450 Supercross season.

And yet, these two riders, who were still waiting to turn a competitive lap in 450 competition, demanded the lion’s share of headlines during the two-week break between Supercross and Motocross.

“It’s great to have a new rivalry like there was with James [Stewart] and Ricky [Carmichael and stuff like that or James and Chad [Reed], so it’s always good,” Lawrence said during the Pro Motocross pre-season press conference. “Sport loves a rivalry and obviously Haiden and I are really close in age, so it’s like a perfect mix. We’re going to be racing each other for a pretty long time. It’s going to be fun.”

Deegan and Lawrence’s first opportunity to evaluate one another began informally on Friday during the Press Day ride. Deegan followed Lawrence for several laps during the 450 Group A session.

He put those lessons to work when the clock was running in Saturday morning’s first practice session.

Deegan showed significant speed, posting the fourth-fastest lap of 2:21.630, which was half a second off the pace of the leader, Hunter Lawrence.

Jett still had some rust to knock off. He was 14th with a time of 2:25.785, but Jett can be slow to come to speed when he is evaluating his health.

“Rookie versus the champ,” Deegan said. “I feel like it’s been a while since that’s really been a thing and I think it is growing the sport a hundred percent. I think also kind of got to pay some respect on myself too because now they’re comparing a rookie to the champ, which is pretty cool. So that honestly hypes me up.”

NBC Sports will continue to update this post as the day progresses. The rookie versus the champ is one of the top stories to watch as the 2026 Pro Motocross season, Round 18 of the SuperMotocross World Championship, develops.

