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Analyzing psychology of the NFL draft

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Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
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Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
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Veach anticipates ‘a lot’ of Round 1 trades

April 17, 2026 08:28 AM
Mike Florio and Michael Holley react to Chiefs general manager Brett Veach’s comments about the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft and examine how Kansas City could make moves.

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