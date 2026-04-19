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RBC Heritage 2026 - Final Round
Matt Fitzpatrick delivers another playoff winner to beat Scottie Scheffler at RBC Heritage
PGA: RBC Heritage - Final Round
2026 RBC Heritage payout: Prize money breakdown and full earnings table
MLB: New York Mets at Chicago Cubs
Cubs hand Mets their 11th straight loss by rallying for 2-1 win in 10 innings

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How Avdija led Trail Blazers back to playoffs
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Highlights: 2026 RBC Heritage, Final Round
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Highlights: Senior PGA Championship, Final Round

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Top News

RBC Heritage 2026 - Final Round
Matt Fitzpatrick delivers another playoff winner to beat Scottie Scheffler at RBC Heritage
PGA: RBC Heritage - Final Round
2026 RBC Heritage payout: Prize money breakdown and full earnings table
MLB: New York Mets at Chicago Cubs
Cubs hand Mets their 11th straight loss by rallying for 2-1 win in 10 innings

Top Clips

nbc_nba_denifeature_260419.jpg
How Avdija led Trail Blazers back to playoffs
nbc_pga_rbcheritagefinalday_260418.jpg
Highlights: 2026 RBC Heritage, Final Round
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Highlights: Senior PGA Championship, Final Round

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Watch Now

Finalists for NBA MIP, DPOY, and more revealed

April 19, 2026 06:37 PM
NBA Showtime reveals the finalists for NBA’s Clutch Player of the Year, Most Improved Player, Defensive Player of the Year, and Sixth Man of the Year.

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