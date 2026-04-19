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Matt Fitzpatrick delivers another playoff winner to beat Scottie Scheffler at RBC Heritage
Associated Press
,
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2026 RBC Heritage payout: Prize money breakdown and full earnings table
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,
Cubs hand Mets their 11th straight loss by rallying for 2-1 win in 10 innings
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Finalists for NBA MIP, DPOY, and more revealed
April 19, 2026 06:37 PM
NBA Showtime reveals the finalists for NBA’s Clutch Player of the Year, Most Improved Player, Defensive Player of the Year, and Sixth Man of the Year.
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