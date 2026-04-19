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COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 18 Virginia Tech Spring Game
Skydiver gets rescued after crashing into scoreboard before Virginia Tech spring game
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 18 Miami Hurricanes Spring Game
Former Duke QB Darian Mensah talks about his move to Miami, starting anew with the Hurricanes
Canada v England - Women's Rugby World Cup - Final - Allianz Stadium
England opens Women’s Six Nations defense with 25 World Cup winners and a new captain

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Acuña Jr. makes game-saving catch to finish sweep
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Magic impress in Game 1 win over Pistons
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Highlights: Magic withstand Pistons in Game 1

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Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 18 Virginia Tech Spring Game
Skydiver gets rescued after crashing into scoreboard before Virginia Tech spring game
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 18 Miami Hurricanes Spring Game
Former Duke QB Darian Mensah talks about his move to Miami, starting anew with the Hurricanes
Canada v England - Women's Rugby World Cup - Final - Allianz Stadium
England opens Women’s Six Nations defense with 25 World Cup winners and a new captain

Top Clips

nbc_mlb_finalout_260419.jpg
Acuña Jr. makes game-saving catch to finish sweep
nbc_nba_orldet_digitalhit_260419.jpg
Magic impress in Game 1 win over Pistons
nbc_nba_orldet_260419.jpg
Highlights: Magic withstand Pistons in Game 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
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Watch Now

Schwarber's two-run homer stands after review

April 19, 2026 07:47 PM
Kyle Schwarber got the Phillies going early on a cold night in Philadelphia with a two-run shot, one that required an umpire review after a fan made contact with the ball.

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