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2026 is a ‘big year’ for Dart and Nagy

April 10, 2026 09:02 AM
Michael Holley and Mike Florio discuss the partnership between Jaxson Dart and Matt Nagy, explaining why the 2026 season will be crucial for both the quarterback and offensive coordinator.

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