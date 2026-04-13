 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jerryjonesrefs_260413.jpg
Report: Jones attended NFL, NFLRA session
nbc_pft_bijanrobinsonoption_260413.jpg
Falcons pick up Robinson’s fifth-year option
nbc_pft_australia_260413.jpg
Shanahan voices concerns over playing in Australia

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jerryjonesrefs_260413.jpg
Report: Jones attended NFL, NFLRA session
nbc_pft_bijanrobinsonoption_260413.jpg
Falcons pick up Robinson’s fifth-year option
nbc_pft_australia_260413.jpg
Shanahan voices concerns over playing in Australia

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Falcons pick up Robinson’s fifth-year option

April 13, 2026 09:07 AM
Chris Simms and Mike Florio examine the Falcons exercising the fifth-year option on star running back Bijan Robinson and look at the other players who could have options picked up.

Related Videos

nbc_pft_jerryjonesrefs_260413.jpg
03:05
Report: Jones attended NFL, NFLRA session
nbc_pft_australia_260413.jpg
06:43
Shanahan voices concerns over playing in Australia
nbc_pft_nflpacollusion_260413.jpg
04:07
NFL wins appeal of collusion ruling
nbc_pft_lamarjacksoncollusion_260413.jpg
10:32
BAL offered Lamar two fully guaranteed contracts
nbc_pft_bainjr_260413.jpg
10:50
Report: Bain was involved in fatal car accident
nbc_roto_travishunter_260410.jpg
01:35
Two-way expectations for Hunter should be lower
nbc_roto_kcconception_260410.jpg
01:04
Dvorchak: Buy into the hype on Concepcion
nbc_bte_firstwrs_260410.jpg
01:35
Expect a sweat for NFL Draft first-round WRs taken
nbc_bte_nfcwest_260410.jpg
02:06
Rams are backable ‘juggernaut’ to win the NFC West
nbc_pft_ohiostate_260410.jpg
04:18
Ohio State could make history at 2026 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_jaxsondart_260410.jpg
04:39
2026 is a ‘big year’ for Dart and Nagy
nbc_pft_travishunter_260410.jpg
04:43
Is Hunter better off playing one position?
VrabelStory4-10.jpg
24:47
Analyzing Vrabel, Russini situation and coverage
nbc_pft_cjstroud_260410.jpg
07:34
Why did Texans exercise Stroud’s option?
nbc_pft_whatsnextv2_260410.jpg
08:07
What’s next for NFL’s antitrust exemption?
nbc_pft_nflstatemnt_260410.jpg
05:58
Factors at play as NFL is being investigated
nbc_pft_qsaboutinvstnv2_260410.jpg
12:42
Questions surround DOJ’s investigation of NFL
nbc_pft_dojinvstnfl_260410.jpg
12:36
Breaking down DOJ’s investigation of the NFL
nbc_roto_stroud_260409.jpg
01:42
Setting realistic 2026 expectations for Stroud
nbc_roto_nabers_260409.jpg
01:28
Nabers expected back in training camp
nbc_ffhh_draftk_260409.jpg
02:41
Go under on first-round QBs, WRs in NFL draft
nbc_ffhh_freeagent2_260409.jpg
03:21
Can Hill, Rodgers make fantasy impact in 2026?
nbc_ffhh_freeagents1_260409.jpg
05:39
Who is the most fantasy relevant free agent WR?
SadiqFFHHMPX4-9.jpg
03:47
What can Sadiq offer as a fantasy rookie?
DenzelBostonFFHH4-9.jpg
06:10
How Boston, Price can contribute as rookies
MakaiFFHH4-9.jpg
08:00
Comparing Cooper, Lemon as rookie fantasy options
nbc_ffhh_rookies34_260409.jpg
07:29
Is Mendoza more valuable than Tate in fantasy?
nbc_ffhh_toprookies_260409.jpg
11:24
Can anyone challenge Love as top fantasy rookie?
nbc_roto_jlove_260409.jpg
02:06
Markets pointing Love to Titans are ‘overstated’
nbc_csu_oscardelp_260409.jpg
04:24
Simms’ TE draft rankings: No. 4 Oscar Delp

Latest Clips

for_mpx_full_game_hl.jpg
01:58
HLs: Braves rout Guardians behind bottom of lineup
nbc_mlb_cleatldigitalhit_260412.jpg
01:30
Braves stand alone as only team yet to lose series
nbc_mlb_atl3straightrbsv2_260412.jpg
56
Braves pour it on Guardians with four-run fifth
nbc_mlb_atlsaleks_260412.jpg
01:45
Highlights: Sale Ks six on Sunday Night Baseball
nbc_mlb_zacbrownint_260412.jpg
04:22
Zac Brown reflects on lifelong love of baseball
nbc_mlb_atldomsmithhr_260412.jpg
01:25
Smith continues hot start with two-run blast
nbc_nas_gibbspresser_260411.jpg
06:24
Gibbs on first career NASCAR Cup series victory
nbc_mlb_atlacunarbi_260412.jpg
48
Acuña Jr. caps off Braves’ big second vs. Bibee
nbc_mlb_atl2rbis_260412.jpg
01:36
Bottom of Braves’ lineup sparks early rally
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_260411.jpg
07:26
What drivers said after NASCAR at Bristol
nbc_mlb_rookiedeals_260412.jpg
02:22
Top prospects gain ‘security’ with long-term deals
nbc_mlb_cconsale_260412.jpg
01:24
Sabathia: Sale is the ‘modern day Randy Johnson’
nbc_nba_ludapromov2_260410.jpg
45
‘It’s Time’ - NBA Playoffs return to NBC Sports
nbc_nas_cup_bristol_260412.jpg
14:55
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol
nbc_pl_2robsmustoeua_260412.jpg
01:29
Scott shines for Bournemouth in win over Arsenal
nbc_pl_2robsuaearle_260412.jpg
02:47
West Ham’s Bowen ‘is a manager’s dream’
nbc_pl_2robsmcarspreview_260412.jpg
06:37
Man City v. Arsenal is a potential ‘title decider’
nbc_pl_update_260412.jpg
08:42
PL Update: Manchester City cruise past Chelsea
oly_wmar_paris_260412.jpg
09:17
Highlights: 2026 women’s Paris Marathon
nbc_pl_lowedown_260412.jpg
05:15
Lowe Down: Is the PL title Man City’s to lose?
paris-roubaix_men.jpg
58:02
Highlights: Paris–Roubaix 2026
nbc_smx_t24_whatriderssaid_260412.jpg
20:47
What riders said after SX Round 13 in Nashville
nbc_pl_mcgoal3_260412.jpg
01:44
Doku fires Manchester City 3-0 in front of Chelsea
nbc_pl_chemc_260412.jpg
13:58
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Man City Matchweek 32
nbc_cyc_parisroubfemme_260412.jpg
17:43
Highlights: Paris–Roubaix Femmes 2026
nbc_pl_mcgoal1v2_260412.jpg
01:26
O’Reilly heads Manchester City in front of Chelsea
nbc_pl_mcgoal2_260412.jpg
01:38
Cherki sets up Guehi for City’s second v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_crygoal1_260412.jpg
01:33
Mateta brings Crystal Palace level with Newcastle
nbc_pl_crygoal2_260412.jpg
02:02
Mateta’s penalty lifts Palace ahead of Newcastle
nbc_pl_crynew_260412.jpg
10:14
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Newcastle MWK 32