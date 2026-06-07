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NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Edmonton Oilers at Anaheim Ducks
Connor McDavid ties Wayne Gretzky with his fifth Ted Lindsay Award honor
MLB: Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees
Jazz Chisholm Jr. borrows Aaron Judge’s bat and hits 3-run homer to lead Yankees over Red Sox 6-1
NASCAR: FireKeepers Casino 400
What drivers said at Michigan after Cup win by Denny Hamlin and a tribute to Kyle Busch

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nbc_mlb_carrollpostgameintv_260607.jpg
Carroll: Avoiding sweep is important for D-Backs
nbc_mlb_washari_postgamehit_260607.jpg
Soroka shut down Nationals lineup in win
nbc_golf_deng8birdie_260607.jpg
Deng strikes an deft shot on No. 8 at Riviera

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Watch Now

Highlights: IMSA Four Hours of Mid-Ohio

June 7, 2026 05:45 PM
Watch highlights from the O'Reilly Auto Parts Four Hours of Mid-Ohio at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course as part of the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge

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Hull nearly aces No. 6 at U.S. Women’s Open
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Carroll smacks solo shot in first inning
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