Williams reflects on his football journey

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Chapman’s 10th-inning single gives the Giants a 2-1 win over the Cubs
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Cubs’ Jameson Taillon says he’s headed to IL after leaving vs. Giants with hamstring injury
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
What drivers said at Michigan after Cup win by Denny Hamlin and a tribute to Kyle Busch
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Top Clips
Williams takes Simms inside his mindset
HLs: Giants outlast Cubs in extras to take series
Cubs still ‘scrambling’ for consistency
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA Playoffs
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA All-Star Game
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Sunday Night Baseball
WNBA
WNBA
WNBA Home
WNBA Scores
WNBA Standings
WNBA Stats
WNBA Betting Odds
On Her Turf
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
MLB According to CC
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Chapman’s 10th-inning single gives the Giants a 2-1 win over the Cubs
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Cubs’ Jameson Taillon says he’s headed to IL after leaving vs. Giants with hamstring injury
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
What drivers said at Michigan after Cup win by Denny Hamlin and a tribute to Kyle Busch
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Top Clips
Williams takes Simms inside his mindset
HLs: Giants outlast Cubs in extras to take series
Cubs still ‘scrambling’ for consistency
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA Playoffs
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA All-Star Game
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Sunday Night Baseball
WNBA
WNBA Home
WNBA Scores
WNBA Standings
WNBA Stats
WNBA Betting Odds
On Her Turf
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
MLB According to CC
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Williams reflects on his football journey
June 8, 2026 07:00 AM
Caleb Williams goes in-depth with Chris Simms about his football journey from high school to the NFL, the Bears' 2025 season, the Madden NFL 27 cover, his growth under Ben Johnson and more.
Related Videos
03:30
Williams takes Simms inside his mindset
01:38
Will Watson’s extension mean an expanded role?
01:51
What is Wilson’s legacy after 14-year NFL career?
01:47
Odunze gives concerning update on foot post-injury
04:13
Wilson retires after ‘unbelievable career’
06:01
Where does London rank among the NFL’s elite WRs?
05:30
Is Allen truly ‘unstoppable?’
01:22
49ers cancel next week’s mandatory minicamp
03:20
Simms breaks down rankings of Lamar and Mahomes
08:02
Schwartz opens up about messy split with Browns
04:57
Simms: Williams has ability to be best QB in NFL
04:24
Williams shouldn’t be worried about ‘Madden curse’
09:55
Why Crosby still could be traded from Raiders
06:22
Verse must make the most out of time with Browns
02:49
Brunson’s late-game heroics lift Knicks past Spurs
10:01
Parsons to miss start of season amid ACL rehab
12:16
Analyzing hearing on ‘Protect College Sports Act’
04:20
Why did the Steelers extend Herbig?
17:08
What does Herbig’s deal mean for Watt, Highsmith?
01:48
Williams: Being on Madden cover a childhood dream
01:37
What’s London’s upside with Falcons in 2026?
01:31
Examining Harrison Jr.'s potential breakout in ’26
01:35
Why Lemon’s OTAs absence is a little concerning
01:48
Pats to win AFC East is good bet post-Brown trade
05:53
What a Donald return would mean for the Rams
06:10
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Josh Allen
04:36
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Joe Burrow
03:23
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Lamar Jackson
05:34
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Patrick Mahomes
03:50
Williams featured on Madden NFL 27 cover
Latest Clips
01:34
HLs: Giants outlast Cubs in extras to take series
02:14
Cubs still ‘scrambling’ for consistency
39
Lopez knows she ‘can win a major’ eventually
01:50
Hull: ‘I love the pressure’ of majors
01:09
Chapman: SF is ‘still believing’ amid uneven year
46
Chapman’s RBI single gives Giants lead in extras
01:48
HLs: Sparks’ trio snuffs out visiting Fire
02:41
Cubs’ play will ‘even out’ amid streaky season
33:42
HLs: 2026 Tour Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes, Stage 1
07:24
Korda receives U.S. Women’s Open trophy
01:36
Hamlin explains his tribute to Busch at Michigan
09:37
Highlights: 2026 U.S. Women’s Open, Final Round
42
Giants’ Lee extends hitting streak to 15 games
02:51
Korda’s par putt clinches U.S. Women’s Open win
22:26
HLs: NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan
06:55
Cubs’ star PCA ‘maximizing’ his authenticity
01:57
HLs: D-backs breeze by Nats behind Carroll, Soroka
01:10
Carroll: Avoiding sweep is important for D-backs
01:43
Soroka shuts down Nationals lineup in win
17:40
Highlights: IMSA Four Hours of Mid-Ohio
18
Deng strikes a deft shot on No. 8 at Riviera
01:56
Hull nearly aces No. 6 at U.S. Women’s Open
48
Moreno’s two-run HR extends Diamondbacks lead
07:02
2026 IDC Dog Diving Eastern Regional
43
Abrams responds with solo home run in second
48
Carroll smacks solo shot in first inning
03:47
2026 IDC Weave Pole Eastern Regional
04:21
2026 IDC Freestyle Flying Disc Eastern Regional
07:19
2026 IDC Fetch It Eastern Regional
07:11
2026 IDC Small Dog Agility Eastern Regional
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue