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What drivers said at Michigan after Cup win by Denny Hamlin and a tribute to Kyle Busch
U.S. Women's Open Presented By Ally 2026 - Final Round
2026 U.S Women’s prize money: Full purse payout at Riviera
U.S. Women's Open Presented By Ally 2026 - Final Round
Nelly Korda wins her first-ever U.S Women’s Open with a record-breaking payout

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Lopez knows she ‘can win a major’ eventually
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Hull: ‘I love the pressure’ of majors
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Chapman: SF is ‘still believing’ amid uneven year

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NASCAR: FireKeepers Casino 400
What drivers said at Michigan after Cup win by Denny Hamlin and a tribute to Kyle Busch
U.S. Women's Open Presented By Ally 2026 - Final Round
2026 U.S Women’s prize money: Full purse payout at Riviera
U.S. Women's Open Presented By Ally 2026 - Final Round
Nelly Korda wins her first-ever U.S Women’s Open with a record-breaking payout

Top Clips

nbc_golf_glopezpresser_260607.jpg
Lopez knows she ‘can win a major’ eventually
nbc_golf_livefm_hullpresser_260607.jpg
Hull: ‘I love the pressure’ of majors
nbc_mlb_chapmanintv_260607.jpg
Chapman: SF is ‘still believing’ amid uneven year

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HLs: 2026 Tour Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes, Stage 1

June 7, 2026 09:20 PM
Watch highlights from Stage 1 of the 2026 Tour Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes, a 146.2km mountain trek from Vizille to Saint-Ismier.

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_glopezpresser_260607.jpg
39
Lopez knows she ‘can win a major’ eventually
nbc_golf_livefm_hullpresser_260607.jpg
01:50
Hull: ‘I love the pressure’ of majors
nbc_mlb_chapmanintv_260607.jpg
01:09
Chapman: SF is ‘still believing’ amid uneven year
nbc_mlb_chapmanrbi_260607.jpg
46
Chapman’s RBI single gives Giants lead in extras
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01:48
HLs: Sparks’ trio snuffs out visiting Fire
nbc_mlb_sfgchcpg_260607.jpg
02:41
Cubs’ play will ‘even out’ amid streaky season
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07:24
Korda receives U.S. Women’s Open trophy
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01:36
Hamlin explains his tribute to Busch at Michigan
nbc_golf_uswopenfinalhl_260607.jpg
09:37
Highlights: 2026 U.S. Women’s Open, Final Round
nbc_mlb_leerbi_260607.jpg
42
Giants’ Lee extends hitting streak to 15 games
korda_putt_raw_260607.jpg
02:51
Korda’s par putt clinches U.S. Women’s Open win
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22:26
HLs: NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan
nbc_mlb_pcaintv_260607.jpg
06:55
Cubs’ star PCA ‘maximizing’ his authenticity
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01:57
HLs: D-backs breeze by Nats behind Carroll, Soroka
nbc_mlb_carrollpostgameintv_260607.jpg
01:10
Carroll: Avoiding sweep is important for D-backs
nbc_mlb_washari_postgamehit_260607.jpg
01:43
Soroka shuts down Nationals lineup in win
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17:40
Highlights: IMSA Four Hours of Mid-Ohio
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18
Deng strikes a deft shot on No. 8 at Riviera
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01:56
Hull nearly aces No. 6 at U.S. Women’s Open
nbc_mlb_morenohr_260607.jpg
48
Moreno’s two-run HR extends Diamondbacks lead
nbc_dog_diving_260607.jpg
07:02
2026 IDC Dog Diving Eastern Regional
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43
Abrams responds with solo home run in second
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48
Carroll smacks solo shot in first inning
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03:47
2026 IDC Weave Pole Eastern Regional
nbc_dog_idcfreestyledisc_260607.jpg
04:21
2026 IDC Freestyle Flying Disc Eastern Regional
nbc_dog_idcfetchit_260607.jpg
07:19
2026 IDC Fetch It Eastern Regional
nbc_dog_idcsmallagility_260607.jpg
07:11
2026 IDC Small Dog Agility Eastern Regional
nbc_mlb_pregame_diamondbackstalk_260607.jpg
02:25
Nationals playing ‘explosive baseball’ vs. D-backs
nbc_dog_idcmedagility_260607.jpg
05:22
2026 IDC Medium Dog Agility Eastern Regional
nbc_dog_idclargeagility_260607.jpg
05:45
2026 IDC Large Dog Agility Eastern Regional