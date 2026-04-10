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Ohio State could make history at 2026 NFL Draft
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Is Hunter better off playing one position?
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Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
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Is Hunter better off playing one position?
April 10, 2026 08:57 AM
Michael Holley and Mike Florio discuss Travis Hunter becoming a full-time cornerback and question if the Jacksonville Jaguars gave up too much in trading up for the former Colorado Buffalo.
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