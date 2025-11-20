 Skip navigation
Top News

NFL: Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons
Falcons vs. Saints prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, trends, and stats
MLB: Playoffs-Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners
Seattle Mariners will retire Randy Johnson’s No. 51 during 2026 season
Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles Rams - NFL 2025
How to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs LA Rams: TV/live stream info, preview for Sunday’s game

nbc_roto_isiahpacheco_251120.jpg
Pacheco’s return ‘complicates’ messy KC backfield
nbc_roto_marvinharrison_251120.jpg
Cardinals will continue passing without Harrison
nbc_golf_jeeno_251120.jpg
Thitikul jokes about winning $4 million last year

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons
Falcons vs. Saints prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, trends, and stats
MLB: Playoffs-Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners
Seattle Mariners will retire Randy Johnson’s No. 51 during 2026 season
Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles Rams - NFL 2025
How to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs LA Rams: TV/live stream info, preview for Sunday’s game

nbc_roto_isiahpacheco_251120.jpg
Pacheco’s return ‘complicates’ messy KC backfield
nbc_roto_marvinharrison_251120.jpg
Cardinals will continue passing without Harrison
nbc_golf_jeeno_251120.jpg
Thitikul jokes about winning $4 million last year

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: The RSM Classic, Round 1

November 20, 2025 03:03 PM
Relive the biggest moments from the opening round of The RSM Classic, the final event on the 2025 PGA Tour schedule at Sea Island Seaside Course on St. Simons Island, Georgia.
nbc_roto_isiahpacheco_251120.jpg
01:23
Pacheco’s return ‘complicates’ messy KC backfield
nbc_roto_marvinharrison_251120.jpg
01:36
Cardinals will continue passing without Harrison
nbc_golf_jeeno_251120.jpg
01:22
Thitikul jokes about winning $4 million last year
nbc_roto_jaxsondart_251120.jpg
01:33
Fantasy outlook for Giants QB Dart if he returns
nbc_nba_tissotharden_251120.jpg
01:06
Harden becomes 11th player to reach 28,000 points
nbc_nba_eftg_giannisgoals_251120.jpg
07:30
How Giannis wants to define his legacy
nbc_nba_eftg_giannisteammates_251120.jpg
14:07
Why high-character teammates matter to Giannis
giannis_pointing.jpg
05:36
Giannis: ‘I’m over myself, I just want to win’
giannis_rookie.jpg
06:16
Giannis reflects on 2013 draft, Bucks’ rookie year
nbc_roto_bamadebayo_251120.jpg
01:27
Adebayo has had a ‘shooting revolution’ this year
nbc_roto_zionwilliamson_251120.jpg
01:35
How Zion’s return positively impacted Queen
nbc_ffhh_qblove_251120.jpg
04:54
Maye, Stafford have high fantasy upside in Week 12
nbc_ffhh_qbhate_251120.jpg
01:45
Don’t start Vikings’ McCarthy in fantasy this week
nbc_ffhh_rbhate_251120.jpg
07:20
Avoid starting RBs Williams, Jeanty in Week 12
nbc_ffhh_draftk_251120.jpg
04:12
Bet on Collins, Mills to have big games vs. Bills
nbc_ffhh_wrtehate_251120.jpg
04:35
Be wary of Worthy, Tucker, Hockenson in Week 12
nbc_ffhh_wrtelove_251120.jpg
11:13
Olave, Kelce top Berry’s pass catcher Love list
nbc_ffhh_rbslove_251120.jpg
10:53
Expect big games from Henry, Robinson in Week 12
norman_powell.jpg
09:53
Powell playing at an ‘all-star level’ for Heat
nbc_simms_bestbets_251120.jpg
02:01
Lions, Patriots among best bets for NFL Week 12
nbc_simms_panthers49ers_251120.jpg
02:00
NFL Week 12 Preview: Panthers vs. 49ers
nbc_simms_saintsfalcons_251120.jpg
01:40
NFL Week 12 Preview: Falcons vs. Saints
nbc_dps_rosstucker_251120.jpg
14:45
Tucker ‘excited’ to see Sanders start vs. Raiders
nbc_enjoy_onewordanswers_251120.jpg
09:52
Have Knicks been ‘irrelevant’ to begin NBA season?
nbc_simms_bucsrams_251120.jpg
03:52
NFL Week 12 Preview: Buccaneers vs. Rams
nbc_enjoy_pick6_251120.jpg
04:12
Why LaVine is due for bounce back vs Grizzlies
nbc_enjoy_bulls_251120.jpg
04:15
White has looked ‘phenomenal’ for Bulls in return
nbc_simms_eaglescowboys_251120.jpg
04:08
NFL Week 12 Preview: Eagles vs. Cowboys
nbc_enjoy_identities_251120.jpg
08:00
Which NBA teams have shown ‘strongest’ identity?
nbc_simms_jagscards_251120.jpg
01:57
NFL Week 12 Preview: Jaguars vs. Cardinals