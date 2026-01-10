IMSA GTD PRO preview: Ford-Chevy renew rivalry

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2025 Rd 11 Seattle Chase Sexton closeup.JPG
SuperMotocross 2026 betting: Predictions, odds, picks, lines, and analysis for Anaheim 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
WNBA: Indiana Fever at Golden State Valkyries
WNBPA and WNBA will not extend CBA deadline; sides will continue to negotiate ‘in good faith’
NCAA Football: Fiesta Bowl-Liberty at Oregon
Liberty football coach Jamey Chadwell recovering from surgery for medical condition

Top Clips

nbc_moto_gtpprvw_260109(2).jpg
IMSA GTP preview: all eyes on Porsche Penske
nbc_moto_rolex24_260109.jpg
Global stars will shine in Rolex 24 at Daytona
nbc_moto_lmp2class_260109.jpg
IMSA LMP2 preview: Team effort will be big factor

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2025 Rd 11 Seattle Chase Sexton closeup.JPG
SuperMotocross 2026 betting: Predictions, odds, picks, lines, and analysis for Anaheim 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
WNBA: Indiana Fever at Golden State Valkyries
WNBPA and WNBA will not extend CBA deadline; sides will continue to negotiate ‘in good faith’
NCAA Football: Fiesta Bowl-Liberty at Oregon
Liberty football coach Jamey Chadwell recovering from surgery for medical condition

Top Clips

nbc_moto_gtpprvw_260109(2).jpg
IMSA GTP preview: all eyes on Porsche Penske
nbc_moto_rolex24_260109.jpg
Global stars will shine in Rolex 24 at Daytona
nbc_moto_lmp2class_260109.jpg
IMSA LMP2 preview: Team effort will be big factor

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

IMSA GTD PRO preview: Ford-Chevy renew rivalry

January 9, 2026 07:38 PM
Leigh Diffey, Brian Till, and Calvin Fish examine the GTD PRO class before the start of the 2026 season including the rivalry between Ford and Chevy reigniting and more.

Latest Clips

nbc_moto_gtpprvw_260109(2).jpg
07:24
IMSA GTP preview: all eyes on Porsche Penske
nbc_moto_rolex24_260109.jpg
07:11
Global stars will shine in Rolex 24 at Daytona
nbc_moto_lmp2class_260109.jpg
05:45
IMSA LMP2 preview: Team effort will be big factor
nbc_moto_gtdpreview_260109.jpg
06:30
IMSA GTD preview: Can anyone pass Winward Racing?
nbc_mannix_celticstrade_260109.jpg
07:03
Mannix: Celtics may be shopping for big man
oly_sbmhp_worldcup_260109.jpg
07:11
Yuto dominates in Aspen; Barbieri finishes third
oly_sbwhp_worldcup_260109.jpg
05:51
Ono flies to halfpipe final win, Shaffrick second
nbc_dls_nfltalk_260109.jpg
11:05
Is BUF-JAX Wild Card Weekend’s ‘toughest call?’
oly_frmss_aspen_eventhighlight_v2_260109.jpg
06:22
Forehand tops freeski slopestyle podium in Aspen
nbc_dls_miamiwin_260109.jpg
14:44
Miami was ‘clearly better than’ Ole Miss
nbc_roto_davidmontgomery_260109.jpg
01:15
Will Lions move on from Montgomery this offseason?
nbc_roto_omarionhampton_260109.jpg
01:18
Hampton ‘very iffy’ to suit up in WC for Chargers
nbc_roto_joelembiid_260109.jpg
01:42
Embiid’s recent play has been ‘really encouraging’
nbc_roto_lameloball_260109.jpg
01:32
Ball coming off bench is ‘strategy’ for Hornets
nbc_roto_anthonyedwards_260109.jpg
01:30
‘Sky’s the limit’ for red-hot Edwards
nbc_dps_miamiolemissrecap_260109.jpg
12:03
How will home-field advantage help Miami in title?
oly_frwss_aspen_eventhighlight_260109.jpg
05:14
Muir soars to win in freeski slopestyle in Aspen
nbc_nba_enjoy_dk_260109_copy.jpg
04:45
Bane due for a bounce back against 76ers
nbc_nba_enjoy_okc_260109.jpg
09:44
Which teams deserve piece of NBA championship pie?
mendoza.jpg
19:43
Quinn on close Miami win, Indiana-Oregon preview
olemissmiamipassinterference.jpg
16:34
Did referees miss pass interference call on Miami?
nbc_bte_6thmoy_260109.jpg
02:20
NBA 6MOY betting market does not have clear leader
nbc_bte_superbowlchamp_260109.jpg
02:08
Eyeing Rams, Eagles in Super Bowl outright market
nbc_bte_wildcardbestbets_290126.jpg
01:46
Wild Card Weekend best bets: Stroud INT, Pats -3.5
nbc_pft_roadteams_260109.jpg
07:23
Which road teams deserve to be favored?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_260109.jpg
05:20
Show me something Wild Card: Herbert, Tomlin
nbc_pft_eaglesoffense_260109.jpg
04:16
Why Eagles offense struggled this season
team_changes_260109.jpg
16:29
SMX team changes, new rules for 2026 season
Jett_injury_raw_260109.jpg
07:16
Jett injury leaves opportunity open for others
nbc_pft_steelersseason_260109.jpg
13:25
How Rodgers, Tomlin connection worked for PIT