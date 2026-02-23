 Skip navigation
Top News

SX 2026 Rd 07 Arlington Finish Line.jpg
No penalties issued for potential violations in 450 or 250 East incidents in Arlington
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Womens Basketball: UConn at Villanova
Geno Auriemma’s 655th AP Top 25 appearance moves him past Tara VanDerveer
NCAA Basketball: Syracuse at Duke
Duke rises to No. 1 in AP Top 25 men’s poll for record 148th time; Florida, Alabama make leaps

Top Clips

nbc_roto_tylerherro_260223.jpg
Herro’s back-to-back games a ‘really good sign’
nbc_roto_devinbooker_260223.jpg
Booker (hip) to be reevaluated in another week
nbc_bte_seasonswins_260223.jpg
Take Thunder to end regular season with most wins

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Patrick: NBA's dunk contest looked 'exhausted'

February 23, 2026 12:23 PM
Dan Patrick explains the good, the bad, and the ugly from the NBA's 2025 All-Star Weekend that saw its highest viewership since 2011.

dps_olyhockey_260223.jpg
08:33
Team USA hockey performed ‘when they needed to’
nbc_dps_almichaelsintr_260223.jpg
17:28
Would Michaels prefer Stanley Cup or Olympic gold?
nbc_dps_noaheagleinterview_260213.jpg
08:52
Eagle ‘excited’ to call NBA All-Star Weekend
nbc_dps_tanking_260213.jpg
03:06
NBA fines ‘won’t change’ behavior with lottery
tirico.jpg
13:05
Tirico on not ‘hitting the wall’ during Olympics
harbaugh.jpg
12:40
Dart made Harbaugh ‘really excited’ to join Giants
nbc_dps_chrissimmsinterview_260212.jpg
16:40
Will there ever be load management in the NFL?
nbc_dps_nbaissues_260212.jpg
06:20
‘Philosophy has shifted’ on load management in NBA
nbatankingjazzheadcoach.jpg
15:01
Mannix on ‘fixing the problem’ of tanking
nbc_dps_drewbrees_260211.jpg
12:34
Brees still takes ‘pride’ proving critics wrong
nbc_dps_jasongarrett_260211.jpg
13:08
Garrett ‘surprised’ by Pats’ gameplan vs. Seahawks
nbc_dps_mikereiss_260211.jpg
06:18
Big picture outlook for Patriots after SB LX loss
nbc_dps_reggiemiller_260210.jpg
17:43
Miller reflects on ‘Malice at the Palace’
nbc_dps_drakemaye_260210.jpg
07:07
Maye has ‘more doubters’ after postseason
nbc_dps_mikegolic_260210.jpg
11:09
Patriots, Maye to face greater challenges in 2026
nbc_dps_superbowlrecap_260209_copy.jpg
13:41
Seahawks’ defense ‘was everywhere’ in SB LX win
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_260209.jpg
13:07
Tucker: Playoff run ‘wore on’ Maye
nbc_dps_billcowherintr_260209.jpg
15:20
Cowher: Pats didn’t adjust vs. Seahawks defense
nbc_dps_sidelinereporters_260206.jpg
11:48
Stark and Hartung prepare for Super Bowl sidelines
cam_newton.jpg
06:18
Who is most likely to make Hall of Fame in 2027?
nbc_dps_tiricocollinsworthint_260206.jpg
13:06
Are Tirico, Collinsworth nervous for Super Bowl?
nbc_dps_kirkherbstreitintv_260205.jpg
15:03
Herbstreit: ‘Impossible to predict’ future of CFB
nbc_dps_geraldmccoyintv_260205.jpg
15:54
McCoy outlines why he should make Hall of Fame
nbc_dps_bojacksonintv_260205.jpg
15:27
Bo: My grandkids will play baseball, not football
nbc_dps_kraft_260203.jpg
07:15
Report: Kraft not elected to HOF Class of 2026
nbc_dps_giantsowner_260202.jpg
14:06
SF Giants’ Baer ‘proud’ of Bay Area hosting SB LX
nbc_dps_belichickhof_260202.jpg
02:57
Patrick: HOF voting process ‘unfair to Belichick’
roger_mpx.jpg
18:24
Questions facing Goodell ahead of Super Bowl LX
nbc_dps_richeiseninterview_260130.jpg
14:58
Eisen on HOF selections, NFL head coach news
nbc_dps_samdarnoldintv_260130.jpg
13:43
Darnold on learning, moving on en route to SB LX

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_tylerherro_260223.jpg
01:14
Herro’s back-to-back games a ‘really good sign’
nbc_roto_devinbooker_260223.jpg
01:33
Booker (hip) to be reevaluated in another week
nbc_bte_jazzrockets_260223.jpg
02:11
Bet on under when Rockets host Jazz on Peacock
nbc_bte_spurspistons_260223.jpg
02:05
Back fully healthy Spurs to edge out Pistons
nbc_nba_enjoybulls_260223.jpg
04:56
Ivey’s lack of minutes with Bulls ‘disappointing’
nbc_nba_enjoymickeymouse_260223.jpg
06:07
Players primed to go off in ‘mickey mouse March’
nbc_nba_enjoyhouandlal_260223.jpg
03:52
Lakers’ big three ‘does not mesh well’ together
nbc_nba_enjoydeninjuries_260223.jpg
09:43
Gordon’s health the X-factor in Western conference
nbc_nba_enjoydkpick_260223.jpg
04:38
Best bets for NBA on Peacock Monday night
nbc_nba_enjoydetroadblocks_260223.jpg
09:16
Biggest obstacle for Pistons making a Finals run
nbc_nba_enjoy_westernroadblocks_260223.jpg
10:10
Problems OKC, Spurs, BOS could face in playoffs
nbc_csu_rbmarketv2_260223.jpg
09:08
Will Hall, Robinson reset free agent RB market?
nbc_csu_maxxcrosby_260223.jpg
08:27
Bears make ‘a lot of sense’ as Crosby landing spot
nbc_csu_coachescombine_260223.jpg
04:00
Is the death of the NFL Scouting Combine near?
nbc_pft_bearsstadium_260223.jpg
02:58
Bears’ potential move to Indiana ‘not a good look’
nbc_pft_competitioncommittee_260223.jpg
03:40
Will Rams’ rule change proposal go anywhere?
nbc_pft_jsn_260223.jpg
07:42
JSN ‘deserves to be’ among NFL’s highest-paid WRs
nbc_pft_kennethwalkeriii_260223.jpg
10:56
SEA, NYJ must be ‘tactical’ with Walker, Hall
nbc_pft_javontewilliams_260223.jpg
03:15
What Williams’ deal tells us about RB market
rondale_mpx.jpg
21:51
Former Purdue, Vikings WR Moore dies at 25
nbc_pft_contractmotivation_260223.jpg
05:38
How NIL era has reshaped NFL Combine landscape
nbc_pft_tysimpson_260223.jpg
10:01
Report: QB Simpson plans to throw at NFL Combine
nbc_pft_usahockey_260223.jpg
09:35
Comparing NFL, NHL’s ‘international dynamics’
nbc_pft_scoutingcombine_260223.jpg
12:57
Combine is no longer NFL offseason’s ‘crown jewel’
nbc_nba_boslal_digitalhit_260222.jpg
59
Celtics frustrate Lakers with defensive pressure
nbc_nba_pritchardcomp_260222.jpg
01:56
Highlights: Pritchard puts on show against Lakers
nbc_nba_pritchardintv_260222.jpg
46
Pritchard’s 30-point night lead Celtics to victory
nbc_nba_boslal_260222.jpg
01:56
Highlights: Celtics make quick work of Lakers
nbc_nba_lamelocomp_260222.jpg
01:53
Highlights: Ball lights up Wizards beyond the arc
nbc_nba_rileyceremony_260222.jpg
08:46
Lakers honor Riley with statue, halftime ceremony