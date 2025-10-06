Way-Too-Early 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
Here’s an initial stab at a 2006 fantasy baseball top 300 for 5x5 leagues. I’m just now getting started on my projections, so by the time December rolls around, this list will look much, much different.
Free agents are listed without teams. Those with options whose status is up in the air have asterisks listed along with their teams. That includes someone like Shane Bieber, who is probably going to opt out of a $15 million player option, but not a Pete Alonso, who is certainly opting out, or Luis Robert Jr., whose $20 million option will be picked up by the White Sox.
This will probably be the lone October edition of the list. I’ll revisit things in early November. Weekly updates will resume in the spring.
Early 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 overall ranks
**Updated Oct. 6**
|Oct. 6
|Top 300
|Team
|Pos
|Rank
|1
|Aaron Judge
|Yankees
|OF
|1
|2
|Shohei Ohtani
|Dodgers
|DH
|1
|3
|Bobby Witt Jr.
|Royals
|SS
|1
|4
|Ronald Acuna Jr.
|Braves
|OF
|2
|5
|Juan Soto
|Mets
|OF
|3
|6
|Elly De La Cruz
|Reds
|SS
|2
|7
|Tarik Skubal
|Tigers
|SP
|1
|8
|Corbin Carroll
|Diamondbacks
|OF
|4
|9
|Kyle Tucker
|OF
|5
|10
|Julio Rodriguez
|Mariners
|OF
|6
|11
|Jose Ramirez
|Guardians
|3B
|1
|12
|Paul Skenes
|Pirates
|SP
|2
|13
|Fernando Tatis Jr.
|Padres
|OF
|7
|14
|Gunnar Henderson
|Orioles
|SS
|3
|15
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
|Blue Jays
|1B
|1
|16
|Yordan Alvarez
|Astros
|OF
|8
|17
|Jackson Chourio
|Brewers
|OF
|9
|18
|James Wood
|Nationals
|OF
|10
|19
|Francisco Lindor
|Mets
|SS
|4
|20
|Logan Gilbert
|Mariners
|SP
|3
|21
|Junior Caminero
|Rays
|3B
|2
|22
|Garrett Crochet
|Red Sox
|SP
|4
|23
|Nick Kurtz
|Athletics
|1B
|2
|24
|Wyatt Langford
|Rangers
|OF
|11
|25
|Trea Turner
|Phillies
|SS
|5
|26
|Pete Crow-Armstrong
|Cubs
|OF
|12
|27
|Jarren Duran
|Red Sox
|OF
|13
|28
|Cal Raleigh
|Mariners
|C
|1
|29
|Pete Alonso
|1B
|3
|30
|Jazz Chisholm Jr.
|Yankees
|2B
|1
|31
|Matt Olson
|Braves
|1B
|4
|32
|Kyle Schwarber
|DH
|2
|33
|Jackson Merrill
|Padres
|OF
|14
|34
|Freddie Freeman
|Dodgers
|1B
|5
|35
|Austin Riley
|Braves
|3B
|3
|36
|Bryce Harper
|Phillies
|1B
|6
|37
|Ketel Marte
|Diamondbacks
|2B
|2
|38
|Manny Machado
|Padres
|3B
|4
|39
|Zach Neto
|Angels
|SS
|6
|40
|Blake Snell
|Dodgers
|SP
|5
|41
|Bo Bichette
|SS
|7
|42
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|Dodgers
|SP
|6
|43
|Rafael Devers
|Giants
|1B
|7
|44
|Mookie Betts
|Dodgers
|SS
|8
|45
|CJ Abrams
|Nationals
|SS
|9
|46
|Bryan Woo
|Mariners
|SP
|7
|47
|Seiya Suzuki
|Cubs
|OF
|15
|48
|Chris Sale
|Braves
|SP
|8
|49
|Roman Anthony
|Red Sox
|OF
|16
|50
|Cristopher Sanchez
|Phillies
|SP
|11
|51
|Brent Rooker
|Athletics
|OF
|18
|52
|Corey Seager
|Rangers
|SS
|10
|53
|Jacob deGrom
|Rangers
|SP
|9
|54
|George Kirby
|Mariners
|SP
|10
|55
|Michael Harris II
|Braves
|OF
|19
|56
|Oneil Cruz
|Pirates
|OF
|17
|57
|Jeremy Pena
|Astros
|SS
|11
|58
|Hunter Brown
|Astros
|SP
|12
|59
|Brice Turang
|Brewers
|2B
|3
|60
|Joe Ryan
|Twins
|SP
|13
|61
|Mike Trout
|Angels
|OF
|20
|62
|Riley Greene
|Tigers
|OF
|21
|63
|Cody Bellinger
|OF
|22
|64
|Logan Webb
|Giants
|SP
|14
|65
|Teoscar Hernandez
|Dodgers
|OF
|23
|66
|Max Fried
|Yankees
|SP
|15
|67
|Jhoan Duran
|Phillies
|RP
|1
|68
|Hunter Greene
|Reds
|SP
|16
|69
|Michael Busch
|Cubs
|1B
|8
|70
|Edwin Diaz
|Mets*
|RP
|2
|71
|Framber Valdez
|Astros
|SP
|17
|72
|Dylan Crews
|Nationals
|OF
|24
|73
|Josh Naylor
|1B
|9
|74
|Josh Hader
|Astros
|RP
|3
|75
|Jose Altuve
|Astros
|2B
|4
|76
|Ian Happ
|Cubs
|OF
|25
|77
|Andres Munoz
|Mariners
|RP
|4
|78
|Luis Robert Jr.
|White Sox
|OF
|26
|79
|William Contreras
|Brewers
|C
|2
|80
|Kyle Bradish
|Orioles
|SP
|18
|81
|Trevor Story
|Red Sox*
|SS
|12
|82
|Mason Miller
|Padres
|RP
|5
|83
|Byron Buxton
|Twins
|OF
|27
|84
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|Royals
|1B
|10
|85
|Maikel Garcia
|Royals
|3B
|5
|86
|Anthony Volpe
|Yankees
|SS
|13
|87
|Devin Williams
|RP
|6
|88
|Jacob Wilson
|Athletics
|SS
|14
|89
|Cole Ragans
|Royals
|SP
|19
|90
|David Bednar
|Yankees
|RP
|7
|91
|Christian Yelich
|Brewers
|OF
|28
|92
|Freddy Peralta
|Brewers
|SP
|20
|93
|Jordan Westburg
|Orioles
|3B
|6
|94
|Jasson Dominguez
|Yankees
|OF
|29
|95
|Isaac Paredes
|Astros
|3B
|7
|96
|Dylan Cease
|SP
|21
|97
|Tyler Soderstrom
|Athletics
|1B
|11
|98
|Willson Contreras
|Cardinals
|1B
|12
|99
|Kevin Gausman
|Blue Jays
|SP
|22
|100
|Robert Suarez
|Padres*
|RP
|8
|101
|Carlos Rodon
|Yankees
|SP
|23
|102
|Ben Rice
|Yankees
|C
|3
|103
|Josh Lowe
|Rays
|OF
|30
|104
|Alec Bohm
|Phillies
|3B
|8
|105
|Tanner Bibee
|Guardians
|SP
|24
|106
|Bryan Reynolds
|Pirates
|OF
|31
|107
|Ezequiel Tovar
|Rockies
|SS
|15
|108
|Tyler Glasnow
|Dodgers
|SP
|25
|109
|Alex Bregman
|Red Sox*
|3B
|9
|110
|Willy Adames
|Giants
|SS
|16
|111
|Nolan McLean
|Mets
|SP
|26
|112
|Jonathan Aranda
|Rays
|1B
|13
|113
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|Braves
|SP
|27
|114
|Bryce Miller
|Mariners
|SP
|28
|115
|Daniel Palencia
|Cubs
|RP
|9
|116
|Andy Pages
|Dodgers
|OF
|32
|117
|Brenton Doyle
|Rockies
|OF
|33
|118
|Jesus Luzardo
|Phillies
|SP
|29
|119
|Jac Caglianone
|Royals
|OF
|34
|120
|Marcell Ozuna
|DH
|3
|121
|Brandon Woodruff
|Brewers*
|SP
|30
|122
|Lawrence Butler
|Athletics
|OF
|35
|123
|Nico Hoerner
|Cubs
|2B
|5
|124
|Robbie Ray
|Giants
|SP
|31
|125
|Aroldis Chapman
|Red Sox
|RP
|10
|126
|Brandon Nimmo
|Mets
|OF
|36
|127
|Luke Keaschall
|Twins
|2B
|6
|128
|Carlos Estevez
|Royals
|RP
|11
|129
|Randy Arozarena
|Mariners
|OF
|37
|130
|Yandy Diaz
|Rays
|1B
|14
|131
|Sonny Gray
|Cardinals
|SP
|32
|132
|Jeff Hoffman
|Blue Jays
|RP
|12
|133
|Shohei Ohtani
|Dodgers
|SP
|33
|134
|Matt Chapman
|Giants
|3B
|10
|135
|Tommy Edman
|Dodgers
|2B
|7
|136
|Pablo Lopez
|Twins
|SP
|34
|137
|Jackson Holliday
|Orioles
|2B
|8
|138
|Nick Pivetta
|Padres
|SP
|35
|139
|Geraldo Perdomo
|Diamondbacks
|SS
|17
|140
|Raisel Iglesias
|RP
|13
|141
|Shane Bieber
|Blue Jays*
|SP
|36
|142
|Steven Kwan
|Guardians
|OF
|38
|143
|Christian Walker
|Astros
|1B
|15
|144
|Ranger Suarez
|SP
|37
|145
|Eugenio Suarez
|3B
|11
|146
|Ceddanne Rafaela
|Red Sox
|2B
|9
|147
|Drew Rasmussen
|Rays
|SP
|38
|148
|Brandon Lowe
|Rays*
|2B
|10
|149
|Jo Adell
|Angels
|OF
|39
|150
|Matthew Boyd
|Cubs
|SP
|39
|151
|Matt McLain
|Reds
|2B
|11
|152
|Salvador Perez
|Royals
|C
|4
|153
|Eury Perez
|Marlins
|SP
|40
|154
|Kyle Stowers
|Marlins
|OF
|40
|155
|Trevor Rogers
|Orioles
|SP
|41
|156
|Noelvi Marte
|Reds
|3B
|12
|157
|Spencer Strider
|Braves
|SP
|42
|158
|Tanner Scott
|Dodgers
|RP
|14
|159
|Gleyber Torres
|2B
|12
|160
|Munetaka Murakami
|3B
|13
|161
|Michael King
|SP
|43
|162
|Pete Fairbanks
|Rays
|RP
|15
|163
|Adolis Garcia
|Rangers
|OF
|41
|164
|Shota Imanaga
|Cubs*
|SP
|44
|165
|Gavin Williams
|Guardians
|SP
|45
|166
|Cam Schlitter
|Yankees
|SP
|46
|167
|Spencer Torkelson
|Tigers
|1B
|16
|168
|Shane McClanahan
|Rays
|SP
|47
|169
|George Springer
|Blue Jays
|OF
|42
|170
|Andrew Vaughn
|Brewers
|1B
|17
|171
|Cade Horton
|Cubs
|SP
|48
|172
|Mark Vientos
|Mets
|3B
|14
|173
|MacKenzie Gore
|Nationals
|SP
|49
|174
|Anthony Santander
|Blue Jays
|OF
|43
|175
|Trey Yesavage
|Blue Jays
|SP
|56
|176
|Tyler O’Neill
|Orioles
|OF
|44
|177
|Joe Musgrove
|Padres
|SP
|51
|178
|Kodai Senga
|Mets
|SP
|52
|179
|Adley Rutschman
|Orioles
|C
|5
|180
|Shane Baz
|Rays
|SP
|53
|181
|Dylan Beavers
|Orioles
|OF
|45
|182
|Kenley Jansen
|RP
|16
|183
|Jacob Misiorowski
|Brewers
|SP
|54
|184
|Nick Castellanos
|Phillies
|OF
|46
|185
|Sal Stewart
|Reds
|1B
|18
|186
|Shea Langeliers
|Athletics
|C
|6
|187
|Bubba Chandler
|Pirates
|SP
|55
|188
|Chase Burns
|Reds
|SP
|50
|189
|Jordan Lawlar
|Diamondbacks
|3B
|15
|190
|Dansby Swanson
|Cubs
|SS
|18
|191
|Wilyer Abreu
|Red Sox
|OF
|47
|192
|Cade Smith
|Guardians
|RP
|17
|193
|Clay Holmes
|Mets
|SP
|57
|194
|Will Smith
|Dodgers
|C
|7
|195
|Ha-Seong Kim
|Braves*
|SS
|19
|196
|Addison Barger
|Blue Jays
|3B
|16
|197
|Ivan Herrera
|Cardinals
|DH
|4
|198
|Sandy Alcantara
|Marlins
|SP
|58
|199
|Daulton Varsho
|Blue Jays
|OF
|48
|200
|Kris Bubic
|Royals
|SP
|59
|201
|Taylor Ward
|Angels
|OF
|49
|202
|Colson Montgomery
|White Sox
|SS
|20
|203
|Giancarlo Stanton
|Yankees
|OF
|56
|204
|Hunter Goodman
|Rockies
|C
|8
|205
|Reese Olson
|Tigers
|SP
|60
|206
|Kyle Manzardo
|Guardians
|1B
|19
|207
|TJ Friedl
|Reds
|OF
|51
|208
|Dennis Santana
|Pirates
|RP
|18
|209
|Royce Lewis
|Twins
|3B
|17
|210
|Drake Baldwin
|Braves
|C
|9
|211
|Nick Lodolo
|Reds
|SP
|61
|212
|Alec Burleson
|Cardinals
|OF
|52
|213
|Ramon Laureano
|Padres
|OF
|53
|214
|Ryan Pepiot
|Rays
|SP
|62
|215
|Heliot Ramos
|Giants
|OF
|54
|216
|Masyn Winn
|Cardinals
|SS
|21
|217
|Trevor Megill
|Brewers
|RP
|19
|218
|Luis Garcia Jr.
|Nationals
|2B
|13
|219
|Sal Frelick
|Brewers
|OF
|55
|220
|Ryan Helsley
|RP
|20
|221
|Jung Hoo Lee
|Giants
|OF
|50
|222
|Jesus Sanchez
|Astros
|OF
|57
|223
|Luis Gil
|Yankees
|SP
|63
|224
|Ryan Mountcastle
|Orioles
|1B
|20
|225
|Samuel Basallo
|Orioles
|C
|10
|226
|Luis Arraez
|1B
|21
|227
|Evan Carter
|Rangers
|OF
|58
|228
|Edward Cabrera
|Marlins
|SP
|64
|229
|Xavier Edwards
|Marlins
|SS
|22
|230
|Spencer Steer
|Reds
|1B
|22
|231
|Kerry Carpenter
|Tigers
|OF
|59
|232
|Lars Nootbaar
|Cardinals
|OF
|60
|233
|Roki Sasaki
|Dodgers
|SP
|65
|234
|Bryce Eldridge
|Giants
|DH
|5
|235
|Colt Keith
|Tigers
|2B
|14
|236
|Brendan Donovan
|Cardinals
|2B
|15
|237
|Sean Manaea
|Mets
|SP
|66
|238
|Bryson Stott
|Phillies
|2B
|16
|239
|Jorge Polanco
|2B
|17
|240
|Rhys Hoskins
|1B
|23
|241
|Ozzie Albies
|Braves
|2B
|18
|242
|Daylen Lile
|Nationals
|OF
|61
|243
|Will Vest
|Tigers
|RP
|21
|244
|Cam Smith
|Astros
|OF
|62
|245
|Marcus Semien
|Rangers
|2B
|19
|246
|Zack Wheeler
|Phillies
|SP
|67
|247
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Rangers
|SP
|68
|248
|Parker Meadows
|Tigers
|OF
|63
|249
|Jonah Tong
|Mets
|SP
|69
|250
|Agustin Ramirez
|Marlins
|C
|11
|251
|Xander Bogaerts
|Padres
|SS
|23
|252
|Chris Bassitt
|SP
|70
|253
|Jakob Marsee
|Marlins
|OF
|64
|254
|Brett Baty
|Mets
|3B
|18
|255
|Abner Uribe
|Brewers
|RP
|22
|256
|Josh Jung
|Rangers
|3B
|19
|257
|Max Muncy
|Dodgers*
|3B
|20
|258
|Grayson Rodriguez
|Orioles
|SP
|71
|259
|Triston Casas
|Red Sox
|1B
|24
|260
|Gerrit Cole
|Yankees
|SP
|72
|261
|Ryan O’Hearn
|1B
|25
|262
|Emmet Sheehan
|Dodgers
|SP
|73
|263
|Matt Shaw
|Cubs
|3B
|21
|264
|Jurickson Profar
|Braves
|OF
|65
|265
|Kevin McGonigle
|Tigers
|SS
|24
|266
|Yainer Diaz
|Astros
|C
|12
|267
|Joe Boyle
|Rays
|SP
|74
|268
|Chandler Simpson
|Rays
|OF
|66
|269
|Nathaniel Lowe
|Red Sox
|1B
|26
|270
|Coby Mayo
|Orioles
|1B
|27
|271
|Jordan Beck
|Rockies
|OF
|67
|272
|Nolan Arenado
|Cardinals
|3B
|22
|273
|Andrew Painter
|Phillies
|SP
|75
|274
|Ryan Walker
|Giants
|RP
|23
|275
|David Peterson
|Mets
|SP
|76
|276
|Zac Gallen
|SP
|77
|277
|Kyle Finnegan
|RP
|24
|278
|Carlos Correa
|Astros
|SS
|25
|279
|Marcelo Meyer
|Red Sox
|3B
|23
|280
|Jack Flaherty
|Tigers*
|SP
|78
|281
|Caleb Durbin
|Brewers
|3B
|24
|282
|Trent Grisham
|OF
|68
|283
|Parker Messick
|Guardians
|SP
|79
|284
|Luis Castillo
|Mariners
|SP
|80
|285
|JJ Wetherholt
|Cardinals
|SS
|26
|286
|Connelly Early
|Red Sox
|SP
|81
|287
|Walker Jenkins
|Twins
|OF
|69
|288
|Cristian Javier
|Astros
|SP
|82
|289
|Luke Weaver
|RP
|25
|290
|Josh Bell
|1B
|28
|291
|Seth Lugo
|Royals
|SP
|83
|292
|Ryan Weathers
|Marlins
|SP
|84
|293
|Gabriel Moreno
|Diamondbacks
|C
|13
|294
|Cade Cavalli
|Nationals
|SP
|85
|295
|Troy Melton
|Tigers
|SP
|86
|296
|C.J. Kayfus
|Guardians
|OF
|70
|297
|Joey Cantillo
|Guardians
|SP
|87
|298
|Emmanuel Clase
|Guardians
|RP
|26
|299
|Colton Cowser
|Orioles
|OF
|71
|300
|Reid Detmers
|Angels
|SP
|88
Oct. 6 Notes
- Just like last year, it’s Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani and Bobby Witt Jr. at the top, with only the order in question. I went Witt, Ohtani and then Judge last offseason. For now, I’m sticking with the same order that I’ve had since May, aside from when Judge was on the IL.
- I assume most will be listing Juan Soto no lower than fourth, but I’m sliding Ronald Acuña Jr. in there ahead of him. Maybe Soto will be inspired to run again, but it’s a hard thing to count on, and any sort of injury could shut that down in a hurry. Acuña curbed his basestealing in his return from a torn ACL, but he’ll probably be a little busier there next year, and he looked like his usual self offensively in his 95 games this year. I would think the Braves lineup is in line for a nice rebound.
- Mason Miller checks in at No. 82 for now. I’ll be tempted to rank him first among closers if Robert Suarez opts out of his Padres contract and Miller is tabbed for the ninth. If the Padres decide to give Miller a chance as a starter, I’ll move him down some because of the injury risk, though there’s certainly a chance he’d dominate in the rotation.
- It’s going to be fascinating to see what happens with the Red Sox lineup this winter. Do they give Alex Bregman, who is set to opt out, the long-term deal they didn’t want to last year? Does Trevor Story opt out of the $50 million he’s owed the next two years? Do they alleviate the outfield logjam by moving Jarren Duran or Wilyer Abreu? Do they give Triston Casas another chance at first? What they really need is a superstar for the middle of the order, but there’s a very good chance that giving a long-term deal to Kyle Schwarber or Pete Alonso will end badly. It might be worth it anyway.
- Sliding Jasson Domínguez back into the top 100 at No. 94 seems kind of risky, but I have to imagine the Yankees will commit to him with both Cody Bellinger and Trent Grisham set to hit free agency. Domínguez wasn’t too bad in batting .257/.331/.388 at age 22, and he should be capable of finishing with 20 homers and 30 steals if the playing time is there. Of course, there is a scenario that sees Domínguez get a spot to himself, only to wind up being overtaken by Spencer Jones if he gets off to a slow start.
- Yakult Swallows third baseman Munetaka Murakami, long one of Japan’s best players, is slated to be posted this winter and is No. 160 here. He’ll probably be a first baseman in MLB, but he should be a pretty good one right away. In spite of Japan’s deadened baseball, he hit .273/.382/.672 in 55 games this season. He has 181 homers over the last five seasons, and he’s just turning 26 in February.
- Another Japanese corner infielder, Kazuma Okamoto, and right-hander Tatsuya Imai could also show up here later.
- At the moment, there are 26 relievers on the list, six of whom are free agents and two of whom will probably opt out of their contracts (Suarez and Edwin Díaz). There are also two teams, besides the Padres, represented twice in the Brewers and Guardians. Abner Uribe was just too good to leave off, even if he starts off behind Trevor Megill on the depth chart. I also stuck Emmanuel Clase at the bottom of the list in case he’s cleared after MLB’s investigation.
That leaves 13 teams with no RPs here...
Angels: Too many health questions with Ben Joyce and Robert Stephenson should mean they’ll again sign a closer.
Athletics: None of the internal options seems particularly intriguing.
Braves: Reynaldo López might head back to the pen after struggling to stay healthy as a starter. He was in the 300-320 range here.
Cardinals: Riley O’Brien was another guy in the mix for a spot, but even though the Cardinals are shedding payroll, they still might add a stopgap and potential deadline trade candidate.
D-backs: Justin Martinez figures to miss next season after Tommy John, and A.J. Puk is likely out until at least midseason. The Diamondbacks will probably wind up with a modestly priced free agent.
Marlins: Ronny Henríquez was in my first draft at the bottom of the list, but it sounds like the Marlins want to spend on bullpen help this winter.
Nationals: Jose A. Ferrer was considered for a spot, but the Nationals figure to be in the market for a closer, and even if they cheap out, Cole Henry could end up overtaking Ferrer.
Orioles: Félix Bautista is probably out for the year after shoulder surgery, and after emptying out at their pen at the deadline, the Orioles will be in the market for multiple late-game options.
Rangers: The Rangers will probably have to sign someone after potential future closers Emiliano Teodo and Marc Church ended up missing most of 2025. It’ll be interesting to see if Kumar Rocker winds up in the pen at some point next year.
Reds: Tony Santillan might be able to do the job, but the Reds will surely bring in some competition.
Rockies: With a 68/25 K/BB in 61 2/3 innings as a rookie, Juan Mejia was the most impressive of the Rockies’ young relievers this year, and he’ll be a spring sleeper if the team declines to spend.
Twins: The Twins won’t want to spend much, but they’ll probably sign someone to close. Also, one or two of their younger starters could be tried in the pen. It doesn’t seem quite right to give up on Taj Bradley as a starter just yet, but he also probably doesn’t belong in the Twins rotation right now.
White Sox: Grant Taylor was considered for a spot, but the White Sox are considering moving him back to the rotation. They might sign a cheap veteran to close anyway.