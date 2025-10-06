Way-Too-Early 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings

Here’s an initial stab at a 2006 fantasy baseball top 300 for 5x5 leagues. I’m just now getting started on my projections, so by the time December rolls around, this list will look much, much different.

Free agents are listed without teams. Those with options whose status is up in the air have asterisks listed along with their teams. That includes someone like Shane Bieber, who is probably going to opt out of a $15 million player option, but not a Pete Alonso, who is certainly opting out, or Luis Robert Jr., whose $20 million option will be picked up by the White Sox.

This will probably be the lone October edition of the list. I’ll revisit things in early November. Weekly updates will resume in the spring.

Early 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 overall ranks

**Updated Oct. 6**

Oct. 6 Top 300 Team Pos Rank 1 Aaron Judge Yankees OF 1 2 Shohei Ohtani Dodgers DH 1 3 Bobby Witt Jr. Royals SS 1 4 Ronald Acuna Jr. Braves OF 2 5 Juan Soto Mets OF 3 6 Elly De La Cruz Reds SS 2 7 Tarik Skubal Tigers SP 1 8 Corbin Carroll Diamondbacks OF 4 9 Kyle Tucker OF 5 10 Julio Rodriguez Mariners OF 6 11 Jose Ramirez Guardians 3B 1 12 Paul Skenes Pirates SP 2 13 Fernando Tatis Jr. Padres OF 7 14 Gunnar Henderson Orioles SS 3 15 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Blue Jays 1B 1 16 Yordan Alvarez Astros OF 8 17 Jackson Chourio Brewers OF 9 18 James Wood Nationals OF 10 19 Francisco Lindor Mets SS 4 20 Logan Gilbert Mariners SP 3 21 Junior Caminero Rays 3B 2 22 Garrett Crochet Red Sox SP 4 23 Nick Kurtz Athletics 1B 2 24 Wyatt Langford Rangers OF 11 25 Trea Turner Phillies SS 5 26 Pete Crow-Armstrong Cubs OF 12 27 Jarren Duran Red Sox OF 13 28 Cal Raleigh Mariners C 1 29 Pete Alonso 1B 3 30 Jazz Chisholm Jr. Yankees 2B 1 31 Matt Olson Braves 1B 4 32 Kyle Schwarber DH 2 33 Jackson Merrill Padres OF 14 34 Freddie Freeman Dodgers 1B 5 35 Austin Riley Braves 3B 3 36 Bryce Harper Phillies 1B 6 37 Ketel Marte Diamondbacks 2B 2 38 Manny Machado Padres 3B 4 39 Zach Neto Angels SS 6 40 Blake Snell Dodgers SP 5 41 Bo Bichette SS 7 42 Yoshinobu Yamamoto Dodgers SP 6 43 Rafael Devers Giants 1B 7 44 Mookie Betts Dodgers SS 8 45 CJ Abrams Nationals SS 9 46 Bryan Woo Mariners SP 7 47 Seiya Suzuki Cubs OF 15 48 Chris Sale Braves SP 8 49 Roman Anthony Red Sox OF 16 50 Cristopher Sanchez Phillies SP 11 51 Brent Rooker Athletics OF 18 52 Corey Seager Rangers SS 10 53 Jacob deGrom Rangers SP 9 54 George Kirby Mariners SP 10 55 Michael Harris II Braves OF 19 56 Oneil Cruz Pirates OF 17 57 Jeremy Pena Astros SS 11 58 Hunter Brown Astros SP 12 59 Brice Turang Brewers 2B 3 60 Joe Ryan Twins SP 13 61 Mike Trout Angels OF 20 62 Riley Greene Tigers OF 21 63 Cody Bellinger OF 22 64 Logan Webb Giants SP 14 65 Teoscar Hernandez Dodgers OF 23 66 Max Fried Yankees SP 15 67 Jhoan Duran Phillies RP 1 68 Hunter Greene Reds SP 16 69 Michael Busch Cubs 1B 8 70 Edwin Diaz Mets* RP 2 71 Framber Valdez Astros SP 17 72 Dylan Crews Nationals OF 24 73 Josh Naylor 1B 9 74 Josh Hader Astros RP 3 75 Jose Altuve Astros 2B 4 76 Ian Happ Cubs OF 25 77 Andres Munoz Mariners RP 4 78 Luis Robert Jr. White Sox OF 26 79 William Contreras Brewers C 2 80 Kyle Bradish Orioles SP 18 81 Trevor Story Red Sox* SS 12 82 Mason Miller Padres RP 5 83 Byron Buxton Twins OF 27 84 Vinnie Pasquantino Royals 1B 10 85 Maikel Garcia Royals 3B 5 86 Anthony Volpe Yankees SS 13 87 Devin Williams RP 6 88 Jacob Wilson Athletics SS 14 89 Cole Ragans Royals SP 19 90 David Bednar Yankees RP 7 91 Christian Yelich Brewers OF 28 92 Freddy Peralta Brewers SP 20 93 Jordan Westburg Orioles 3B 6 94 Jasson Dominguez Yankees OF 29 95 Isaac Paredes Astros 3B 7 96 Dylan Cease SP 21 97 Tyler Soderstrom Athletics 1B 11 98 Willson Contreras Cardinals 1B 12 99 Kevin Gausman Blue Jays SP 22 100 Robert Suarez Padres* RP 8 101 Carlos Rodon Yankees SP 23 102 Ben Rice Yankees C 3 103 Josh Lowe Rays OF 30 104 Alec Bohm Phillies 3B 8 105 Tanner Bibee Guardians SP 24 106 Bryan Reynolds Pirates OF 31 107 Ezequiel Tovar Rockies SS 15 108 Tyler Glasnow Dodgers SP 25 109 Alex Bregman Red Sox* 3B 9 110 Willy Adames Giants SS 16 111 Nolan McLean Mets SP 26 112 Jonathan Aranda Rays 1B 13 113 Spencer Schwellenbach Braves SP 27 114 Bryce Miller Mariners SP 28 115 Daniel Palencia Cubs RP 9 116 Andy Pages Dodgers OF 32 117 Brenton Doyle Rockies OF 33 118 Jesus Luzardo Phillies SP 29 119 Jac Caglianone Royals OF 34 120 Marcell Ozuna DH 3 121 Brandon Woodruff Brewers* SP 30 122 Lawrence Butler Athletics OF 35 123 Nico Hoerner Cubs 2B 5 124 Robbie Ray Giants SP 31 125 Aroldis Chapman Red Sox RP 10 126 Brandon Nimmo Mets OF 36 127 Luke Keaschall Twins 2B 6 128 Carlos Estevez Royals RP 11 129 Randy Arozarena Mariners OF 37 130 Yandy Diaz Rays 1B 14 131 Sonny Gray Cardinals SP 32 132 Jeff Hoffman Blue Jays RP 12 133 Shohei Ohtani Dodgers SP 33 134 Matt Chapman Giants 3B 10 135 Tommy Edman Dodgers 2B 7 136 Pablo Lopez Twins SP 34 137 Jackson Holliday Orioles 2B 8 138 Nick Pivetta Padres SP 35 139 Geraldo Perdomo Diamondbacks SS 17 140 Raisel Iglesias RP 13 141 Shane Bieber Blue Jays* SP 36 142 Steven Kwan Guardians OF 38 143 Christian Walker Astros 1B 15 144 Ranger Suarez SP 37 145 Eugenio Suarez 3B 11 146 Ceddanne Rafaela Red Sox 2B 9 147 Drew Rasmussen Rays SP 38 148 Brandon Lowe Rays* 2B 10 149 Jo Adell Angels OF 39 150 Matthew Boyd Cubs SP 39 151 Matt McLain Reds 2B 11 152 Salvador Perez Royals C 4 153 Eury Perez Marlins SP 40 154 Kyle Stowers Marlins OF 40 155 Trevor Rogers Orioles SP 41 156 Noelvi Marte Reds 3B 12 157 Spencer Strider Braves SP 42 158 Tanner Scott Dodgers RP 14 159 Gleyber Torres 2B 12 160 Munetaka Murakami 3B 13 161 Michael King SP 43 162 Pete Fairbanks Rays RP 15 163 Adolis Garcia Rangers OF 41 164 Shota Imanaga Cubs* SP 44 165 Gavin Williams Guardians SP 45 166 Cam Schlitter Yankees SP 46 167 Spencer Torkelson Tigers 1B 16 168 Shane McClanahan Rays SP 47 169 George Springer Blue Jays OF 42 170 Andrew Vaughn Brewers 1B 17 171 Cade Horton Cubs SP 48 172 Mark Vientos Mets 3B 14 173 MacKenzie Gore Nationals SP 49 174 Anthony Santander Blue Jays OF 43 175 Trey Yesavage Blue Jays SP 56 176 Tyler O’Neill Orioles OF 44 177 Joe Musgrove Padres SP 51 178 Kodai Senga Mets SP 52 179 Adley Rutschman Orioles C 5 180 Shane Baz Rays SP 53 181 Dylan Beavers Orioles OF 45 182 Kenley Jansen RP 16 183 Jacob Misiorowski Brewers SP 54 184 Nick Castellanos Phillies OF 46 185 Sal Stewart Reds 1B 18 186 Shea Langeliers Athletics C 6 187 Bubba Chandler Pirates SP 55 188 Chase Burns Reds SP 50 189 Jordan Lawlar Diamondbacks 3B 15 190 Dansby Swanson Cubs SS 18 191 Wilyer Abreu Red Sox OF 47 192 Cade Smith Guardians RP 17 193 Clay Holmes Mets SP 57 194 Will Smith Dodgers C 7 195 Ha-Seong Kim Braves* SS 19 196 Addison Barger Blue Jays 3B 16 197 Ivan Herrera Cardinals DH 4 198 Sandy Alcantara Marlins SP 58 199 Daulton Varsho Blue Jays OF 48 200 Kris Bubic Royals SP 59 201 Taylor Ward Angels OF 49 202 Colson Montgomery White Sox SS 20 203 Giancarlo Stanton Yankees OF 56 204 Hunter Goodman Rockies C 8 205 Reese Olson Tigers SP 60 206 Kyle Manzardo Guardians 1B 19 207 TJ Friedl Reds OF 51 208 Dennis Santana Pirates RP 18 209 Royce Lewis Twins 3B 17 210 Drake Baldwin Braves C 9 211 Nick Lodolo Reds SP 61 212 Alec Burleson Cardinals OF 52 213 Ramon Laureano Padres OF 53 214 Ryan Pepiot Rays SP 62 215 Heliot Ramos Giants OF 54 216 Masyn Winn Cardinals SS 21 217 Trevor Megill Brewers RP 19 218 Luis Garcia Jr. Nationals 2B 13 219 Sal Frelick Brewers OF 55 220 Ryan Helsley RP 20 221 Jung Hoo Lee Giants OF 50 222 Jesus Sanchez Astros OF 57 223 Luis Gil Yankees SP 63 224 Ryan Mountcastle Orioles 1B 20 225 Samuel Basallo Orioles C 10 226 Luis Arraez 1B 21 227 Evan Carter Rangers OF 58 228 Edward Cabrera Marlins SP 64 229 Xavier Edwards Marlins SS 22 230 Spencer Steer Reds 1B 22 231 Kerry Carpenter Tigers OF 59 232 Lars Nootbaar Cardinals OF 60 233 Roki Sasaki Dodgers SP 65 234 Bryce Eldridge Giants DH 5 235 Colt Keith Tigers 2B 14 236 Brendan Donovan Cardinals 2B 15 237 Sean Manaea Mets SP 66 238 Bryson Stott Phillies 2B 16 239 Jorge Polanco 2B 17 240 Rhys Hoskins 1B 23 241 Ozzie Albies Braves 2B 18 242 Daylen Lile Nationals OF 61 243 Will Vest Tigers RP 21 244 Cam Smith Astros OF 62 245 Marcus Semien Rangers 2B 19 246 Zack Wheeler Phillies SP 67 247 Nathan Eovaldi Rangers SP 68 248 Parker Meadows Tigers OF 63 249 Jonah Tong Mets SP 69 250 Agustin Ramirez Marlins C 11 251 Xander Bogaerts Padres SS 23 252 Chris Bassitt SP 70 253 Jakob Marsee Marlins OF 64 254 Brett Baty Mets 3B 18 255 Abner Uribe Brewers RP 22 256 Josh Jung Rangers 3B 19 257 Max Muncy Dodgers* 3B 20 258 Grayson Rodriguez Orioles SP 71 259 Triston Casas Red Sox 1B 24 260 Gerrit Cole Yankees SP 72 261 Ryan O’Hearn 1B 25 262 Emmet Sheehan Dodgers SP 73 263 Matt Shaw Cubs 3B 21 264 Jurickson Profar Braves OF 65 265 Kevin McGonigle Tigers SS 24 266 Yainer Diaz Astros C 12 267 Joe Boyle Rays SP 74 268 Chandler Simpson Rays OF 66 269 Nathaniel Lowe Red Sox 1B 26 270 Coby Mayo Orioles 1B 27 271 Jordan Beck Rockies OF 67 272 Nolan Arenado Cardinals 3B 22 273 Andrew Painter Phillies SP 75 274 Ryan Walker Giants RP 23 275 David Peterson Mets SP 76 276 Zac Gallen SP 77 277 Kyle Finnegan RP 24 278 Carlos Correa Astros SS 25 279 Marcelo Meyer Red Sox 3B 23 280 Jack Flaherty Tigers* SP 78 281 Caleb Durbin Brewers 3B 24 282 Trent Grisham OF 68 283 Parker Messick Guardians SP 79 284 Luis Castillo Mariners SP 80 285 JJ Wetherholt Cardinals SS 26 286 Connelly Early Red Sox SP 81 287 Walker Jenkins Twins OF 69 288 Cristian Javier Astros SP 82 289 Luke Weaver RP 25 290 Josh Bell 1B 28 291 Seth Lugo Royals SP 83 292 Ryan Weathers Marlins SP 84 293 Gabriel Moreno Diamondbacks C 13 294 Cade Cavalli Nationals SP 85 295 Troy Melton Tigers SP 86 296 C.J. Kayfus Guardians OF 70 297 Joey Cantillo Guardians SP 87 298 Emmanuel Clase Guardians RP 26 299 Colton Cowser Orioles OF 71 300 Reid Detmers Angels SP 88

Oct. 6 Notes

- Just like last year, it’s Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani and Bobby Witt Jr. at the top, with only the order in question. I went Witt, Ohtani and then Judge last offseason. For now, I’m sticking with the same order that I’ve had since May, aside from when Judge was on the IL.

- I assume most will be listing Juan Soto no lower than fourth, but I’m sliding Ronald Acuña Jr. in there ahead of him. Maybe Soto will be inspired to run again, but it’s a hard thing to count on, and any sort of injury could shut that down in a hurry. Acuña curbed his basestealing in his return from a torn ACL, but he’ll probably be a little busier there next year, and he looked like his usual self offensively in his 95 games this year. I would think the Braves lineup is in line for a nice rebound.

- Mason Miller checks in at No. 82 for now. I’ll be tempted to rank him first among closers if Robert Suarez opts out of his Padres contract and Miller is tabbed for the ninth. If the Padres decide to give Miller a chance as a starter, I’ll move him down some because of the injury risk, though there’s certainly a chance he’d dominate in the rotation.

- It’s going to be fascinating to see what happens with the Red Sox lineup this winter. Do they give Alex Bregman, who is set to opt out, the long-term deal they didn’t want to last year? Does Trevor Story opt out of the $50 million he’s owed the next two years? Do they alleviate the outfield logjam by moving Jarren Duran or Wilyer Abreu? Do they give Triston Casas another chance at first? What they really need is a superstar for the middle of the order, but there’s a very good chance that giving a long-term deal to Kyle Schwarber or Pete Alonso will end badly. It might be worth it anyway.

- Sliding Jasson Domínguez back into the top 100 at No. 94 seems kind of risky, but I have to imagine the Yankees will commit to him with both Cody Bellinger and Trent Grisham set to hit free agency. Domínguez wasn’t too bad in batting .257/.331/.388 at age 22, and he should be capable of finishing with 20 homers and 30 steals if the playing time is there. Of course, there is a scenario that sees Domínguez get a spot to himself, only to wind up being overtaken by Spencer Jones if he gets off to a slow start.

- Yakult Swallows third baseman Munetaka Murakami, long one of Japan’s best players, is slated to be posted this winter and is No. 160 here. He’ll probably be a first baseman in MLB, but he should be a pretty good one right away. In spite of Japan’s deadened baseball, he hit .273/.382/.672 in 55 games this season. He has 181 homers over the last five seasons, and he’s just turning 26 in February.

- Another Japanese corner infielder, Kazuma Okamoto, and right-hander Tatsuya Imai could also show up here later.

- At the moment, there are 26 relievers on the list, six of whom are free agents and two of whom will probably opt out of their contracts (Suarez and Edwin Díaz). There are also two teams, besides the Padres, represented twice in the Brewers and Guardians. Abner Uribe was just too good to leave off, even if he starts off behind Trevor Megill on the depth chart. I also stuck Emmanuel Clase at the bottom of the list in case he’s cleared after MLB’s investigation.

That leaves 13 teams with no RPs here...

Angels: Too many health questions with Ben Joyce and Robert Stephenson should mean they’ll again sign a closer.

Athletics: None of the internal options seems particularly intriguing.

Braves: Reynaldo López might head back to the pen after struggling to stay healthy as a starter. He was in the 300-320 range here.

Cardinals: Riley O’Brien was another guy in the mix for a spot, but even though the Cardinals are shedding payroll, they still might add a stopgap and potential deadline trade candidate.

D-backs: Justin Martinez figures to miss next season after Tommy John, and A.J. Puk is likely out until at least midseason. The Diamondbacks will probably wind up with a modestly priced free agent.

Marlins: Ronny Henríquez was in my first draft at the bottom of the list, but it sounds like the Marlins want to spend on bullpen help this winter.

Nationals: Jose A. Ferrer was considered for a spot, but the Nationals figure to be in the market for a closer, and even if they cheap out, Cole Henry could end up overtaking Ferrer.

Orioles: Félix Bautista is probably out for the year after shoulder surgery, and after emptying out at their pen at the deadline, the Orioles will be in the market for multiple late-game options.

Rangers: The Rangers will probably have to sign someone after potential future closers Emiliano Teodo and Marc Church ended up missing most of 2025. It’ll be interesting to see if Kumar Rocker winds up in the pen at some point next year.

Reds: Tony Santillan might be able to do the job, but the Reds will surely bring in some competition.

Rockies: With a 68/25 K/BB in 61 2/3 innings as a rookie, Juan Mejia was the most impressive of the Rockies’ young relievers this year, and he’ll be a spring sleeper if the team declines to spend.

Twins: The Twins won’t want to spend much, but they’ll probably sign someone to close. Also, one or two of their younger starters could be tried in the pen. It doesn’t seem quite right to give up on Taj Bradley as a starter just yet, but he also probably doesn’t belong in the Twins rotation right now.

White Sox: Grant Taylor was considered for a spot, but the White Sox are considering moving him back to the rotation. They might sign a cheap veteran to close anyway.