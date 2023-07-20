Skip navigation
MLB
Date
MLB
Boston Red Sox
Roman Anthony
RA
Roman
Anthony
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
01:19
MLB Best Bets, July 19: Marlins, Guardians, Red Sox
Vaughn Dalzell shares his three favorite bets on the slate, the Marlins, Guardians, and Red Sox.
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Mariners, Blue Jays Postseason Betting Odds
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
MLB Best Bets, July 15: Snell, Paxton Props
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Cubs-Rangers highlight opening day matchups on March 28 as MLB announces 2024 schedule
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Betting Baseball: Bet the EDGE Talks Futures
NBC Sports Staff
,
NBC Sports Staff
,
Dodgers and Padres will open the 2024 MLB season in Seoul, South Korea, on March 20-21
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Yankees hire TV analyst Sean Casey as hitting coach to replace fired Dillon Lawson
