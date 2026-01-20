2026 MLB Prospect Rankings: Top 100 players headlined by Konnor Griffin, Leo De Vries

It’s that time.

Before we get started, please keep in mind that the prospect list you’ll find below skews toward each player’s long-term fantasy potential. There are several prospects who would rank higher on a “real-life” list with no other considerations, but these are the top players who you’ll want to watch closely in fantasy baseball leagues.

Additionally, this group does not include players who signed from Japan this offseason, such as Kazuma Okamoto, Munetaka Murakami, and Tatsuya Imai. All three players have Rookie of the Year eligibility and offer both short- and long-term fantasy appeal, but none should be considered “prospects” given their prior success in Nippon Professional Baseball..

Without further ado, here are the top 100 fantasy prospects entering the 2026 MLB season.

2026 Top 100 MLB prospects

*Age=Reflects player’s age for 2026 season.

1) Konnor Griffin, SS/OF, Pittsburgh Pirates

Age: 20| ETA: 2026

There were four strong candidates for the top spot, but ultimately, the upside of Griffin is too much to not give him the nod. The 2024 first-round pick forged a .942 OPS overall while hitting .333 and stealing 65 bases at three different levels in 2025, and he slashed .337/.418/.542 over 21 games with Double-A Altoona to close the year. Griffin has upper-echelon speed, and while it’s his best tool, it’s far from the only one that grades out well as his plus bat speed should allow him to hit for both average and power at the highest level. One of the few questions with Griffin is where he’s going to end up on the diamond, as at 6-foot-4, 225-pounds, he might outgrow the shortstop position. He’d be an excellent centerfielder or third baseman if that does happen, and while fantasy managers would love to see him stick at short, he’s the type of talent where it doesn’t matter. There’s a real chance that Griffin could be as good as any fantasy player in baseball in the next five years.

2) Leo De Vries, SS, Athletics

Age: 19 | ETA: 2027

It’s been a while since we’ve seen a prospect of De Vries’ ability and pedigree get moved in a deadline deal, but it happened last summer when he left San Diego for SacraVegas in the deal that sent Mason Miller to the Padres. His .806 OPS while reaching Double-A was impressive enough, but it’s even more impressive when you consider that he didn’t turn 19 until October. Every tool at his disposal projects plus, and his well above-average approach gives him a high floor to go with a tremendous ceiling. He doesn’t have the type of speed that a player like Griffin does, but 20-plus stolen bases to go with 30-plus homer seasons while playing up the middle are certainly plausible, maybe even likely. He may not make his debut until 2027, but he’s as likely as any prospect in baseball to fill all five standard categories.

3) Jesús Made, SS, Milwaukee Brewers

Age: 19 | ETA: 2027

The Brewers gave Made a $950,000 signing bonus in 2024, and it feels pretty likely that Milwaukee isn’t regretting that decision. After an impressive first professional campaign, Made had no real issues handling full-season pitching in 2025, and he reached Double-A while slashing .285/.379/.413 while swiping 47 bases in 115 games. He only hit six homers in that timeframe, but it’s very much worth noting that he doesn’t turn 19 until May, and he was able to compile 35 extra-base hits. He’s a switch-hitter who stings the baseball from both sides of the plate, and both the hit and the power tool have a chance to be well above-average in the coming campaigns. Add in impressive speed and a good chance to stick at shortstop, and there’s massive upside in Made’s game. You could easily argue that he, De Vries or Griffin are the top fantasy prospect in the sport, and you’d probably be right.

4) Kevin McGonigle, SS, Detroit Tigers

Age: 22 | ETA: 2026

McGonigle didn’t get the same top prospect consideration from me that the three names above did, but that’s much more compliment to them than insult to him. An ankle injury to begin the year limited him to just 88 games in 2025, but he still homered 19 times while slashing .305/.408/.583 while reaching Double-A Erie as a 20-year-old. Drafted with the 37th pick in 2023, McGonigle has a picturesque swing from the left side that allows him to spray the ball to all parts of the field, and his strong wrists and lower half give him a chance for 60-grade -- or plus -- power as well. He’s not going to be a major stolen base threat, and expecting more than 15 stolen bases a year is probably expecting too much, barring something unforeseeable. He also may need to move to second base, but a middle-infielder who could hit above .300 regularly with 25-30 homer campaigns will play at any part of the field. It wouldn’t be a surprise if he helps the Tigers and fantasy players in 2026.

5) Max Clark, OF, Detroit Tigers

Age: 21| ETA: 2027

In the same draft that the Tigers were able to procure the services of McGonigle, the Tigers also selected Clark with the fifth-overall pick, and it could easily be argued they have the best infield and outfield prospect in the game. In 111 games at the High-A and Double-A levels, Clark mounted an OPS of .835 as a 20-year-old while hitting 14 homers and stealing 19 bags. The stolen base total isn’t overwhelmingly impressive, but also undersells Clark’s speed, and it seems likely he’ll be a 40-plus steal player at the highest level. That’s assuming he gets on base enough to run that often, and his smooth stroke and outstanding approach at the plate (94 walks in 2025) make that seem like a strong possibility. The power is still a work in progress, but 20-plus homer seasons seem well within reach. Clark is a prototypical leadoff hitter, and it’s very easy to imagine him being among the league leaders in runs while hitting for an excellent average and filling out several other categories.

6) JJ Wetherholt, INF, St. Louis Cardinals

Age: 24| ETA: 2026

Wetherholt was solid in 2025 with Double-A Springfield with a slash of .300/.425/.466, but was even better after being promoted to Triple-A. His OPS was .978 with Memphis over 47 games while hitting 10 homers and stealing nine bases in his 47 games in the International League. A left-handed hitter, Wetherholt is capable of slashing the baseball to every part of the field, and he’s started to tap into his above-average power at the age of 23. There’s some question marks as to where Wetherholt will play defensively, and with Masyn Winn in tow, his likely landing spot will be second base. The bat certainly plays there, but if he got a chance to be a shortstop, he could be an upper-echelon fantasy player someday. That still could be the case on the other side of the bag, too.

7) Walker Jenkins, OF, Minnesota Twins

Age: 22 | ETA: 2026

The Twins selected Jenkins with the fifth pick of the 2023 draft, and he has a chance to be yet another member of the class to make an impact early on. He struggled in Triple-A with an OPS of .720, but that was a sample of only 23 games, and he slashed an impressive .309/.426/.487 in Double-A as a 20-year-old. Jenkins has a swing that suggests he’s going to hit for both average and power, and his excellent approach at the plate should see him get on base at a solid clip. He’s also an above-average runner, and 25-plus steal seasons seem likely. Jenkins doesn’t have the same type of ceiling as some of the players listed above, but he’s not far off, and his outstanding approach gives him one of the higher floors as well. He should hit in the middle of the Minnesota order for a very long time, barring something unforeseeable.

8) Trey Yesavage, RHP, Toronto Blue Jays

Age: 23 | ETA: Debuted in 2025

Well, that escalated quickly. Yesavage went from being the 20th pick of the 2024 draft to a hurler who made a significant impact for Toronto while helping the team reach the World Series. The right-hander can miss bats with three different pitches, and if he would have qualified, he would have ranked among the league leaders in generating whiffs, strikeout percentage and getting hitters to swing at pitches outside of the strike zone. The one concern with Yesavage is command, as he will walk hitters and also will leave pitches over the middle of the plate. That’s to be expected from a pitcher of his age and experience, and the elite stuff should more than make up for it. He’s very good now, but if his command and control improve, he has a chance to be one of the best pitchers in the sport.

9) Josue De Paula, OF, Los Angeles Dodgers

Age: 21 | ETA: 2027

The Dodgers have won back-to-back championships, and for those who don’t enjoy that, they may be disheartened to hear that they have one of the best farm systems in baseball, with De Paula leading that group. The 19-year-old went hitless in four games with Double-A Tulsa, but that was preceded by an .827 OPS, 32 stolen bases and 12 homers in 98 games in High-A for Great Lakes. While he doesn’t have elite speed, his ability to read pitchers and quickness gives him a chance to be a major threat in the stolen-base category, and while it’s more projection than reality right now, there’s well above-average power in his left-handed swing. The ball jumps off his bat and his approach is outstanding, but hitting for average isn’t a guarantee because there’s some swing-and-miss and he’s willing to hit late in counts. De Paula is also not an elite defender, but he’s good enough to stay in the outfield, and he could be yet another star for the Dodgers in the latter part of the decade.

10) Ethan Holiday, SS, Colorado Rockies

Age: 19| ETA: 2028

Just three years after the Orioles took Jackson Holliday with the first pick, it was widely assumed that his young brother Ethan would follow suit and go 1-1 as well. He “slipped” to the fourth-overall pick to Colorado, but he was given a $9 million signing bonus as a nice consolation prize. A left-handed hitter, Holliday has enormous raw power, and one can’t help but think of that pop playing in Coors Field when he’s ready to go. It’s not his only tool, however, as the product of Stillwater is capable of making hard contact with a solid approach, and he’s a solid runner who should be able to swipe some bags while piling up the roundtrippers. Holliday will need a few years to develop, but his upside is immense, and he could be the rare 40-homer shortstop when all is said and done.

11) Samuel Basallo, C/1B, Baltimore Orioles

Age: 22 | ETA: Debuted in 2025

Fantasy managers were justifiably frustrated waiting for Basallo to make his debut even while he was hitting .270/.377/.589 with Triple-A Norfolk, and then couldn’t have been thrilled seeing him register an OPS of .559 upon that promotion. It’s hard to be too concerned based on that small sample/history of players who have struggled early only to have illustrious careers, however. Basallo has significant power in his left-handed bat, the type you see from players who hit 30-plus homers on a consistent basis. He’s a patient hitter, but that patience leads to hitting late in counts, and his long swing means he’s unlikely to hit for a high average at the highest levels. He does sting the baseball when he makes contact, however, so it’s not out of the question. He won’t steal many bases, but he won’t need to if the bat plays to the level he’s capable of. If Basallo isn’t catching his value drops considerably, but as a backstop, he has a chance to be a top-tier option.

12) Colt Emerson, SS/3B, Seattle Mariners

Age: 21 | ETA: 2026

Emerson has seen his stock improve every year since being selected with the 22nd pick of the 2023 draft, and he finished 2025 in Triple-A with Tacoma while hitting .285/.383/.458 with 16 homers and 14 stolen bases. A left-handed hitter, Emerson will sting the baseball thrown to any part of the plate to any part of the field, and he could be among the league leaders in average in his best years. The power isn’t at that level, but he’s capable of reaching 20 or so homers, and a similar number of stolen bases. The biggest question mark is where Emerson will play; there’s talk that he could be the third baseman for Seattle in 2026 before taking over for J.P. Crawford in a year or two, but he’s more than capable of handling shortstop right now/the future. Emerson has one of the highest perceived floors of any prospect, but there’s obviously upside in his bat or he wouldn’t be here.

13) Kade Anderson, LHP, Seattle Mariners

Age: 22 | ETA: 2026

Anderson would have been a top-25 fantasy prospect regardless of what organization he landed with, but there is simply no denying that he became even more intriguing after Seattle selected him with the third pick. The former LSU ace struck out a whopping 180 batters in his 119 innings while helping the Tigers win the World Series, and he has the ability to miss bats with four unique pitches. Seattle will likely pare that down to three, but one will certainly be a fastball that gets into the high 90s. His curve, change and slider all project as plus offerings, and he can throw all four pitches for strikes as well. Anderson seems like the next college hurler who will make an early debut, and playing for a good team that develops pitching well while also playing in a friendly ballpark for hurlers gives him a chance to be a star at the highest level.

14) Sebastian Walcott, SS/3B, Texas Rangers

Age: 20 | ETA: 2026

Walcott has been a highly-touted prospect since signing out of the Bahamas for over $3 million in 2023, and while his slash of .255/.355/.386 isn’t awe-inspiring, it’s more impressive when you consider it came in Double-A as a 19-year-old. A right-handed hitter, Walcott has tremendous raw power, and it’s starting to show up in games. The infielder also has above-average speed, and very well could be a 30/30 player at the major-league level. He has a solid approach at the plate as well, but there is swing-and-miss along with a willingness to hit late in counts, so there’s a chance he won’t hit for a tremendous average even with the tools to do just that. There’s also a chance he may need to move off shortstop, which would drop his value at least a smidgen. Still, Walcott has elite upside, and there’s at least a chance we’ll see that talent in Arlington this summer. If everything clicks, this ranking is several spots too low, but there’s just a little more volatility than with some of the other elite infield prospects.

15) Nolan McLean, RHP, New York Mets

Age: 25 | ETA: Debuted in 2025

McLean was the 91st pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, and based on what he’s shown since being drafted out of Oklahoma State -- particularly in 2025 -- it’s likely several teams are lamenting not scooping him up earlier. He struck out 127 batters in 113 2/3 minor-league innings before being called up, and he was phenomenal with the Mets after his promotion as seen in a 2.06 ERA over eight starts and a 57/16 K/BB ratio. He relies heavily on his 70-grade sweeper, but he also offers a sinker that gives hitters fits on top of a strong curveball and an above-average change mixed in on occasion. McLean needs to work on his control, but even with some self-inflicted damage, his ability to miss bats makes him someone who could pitch at the top of a rotation for several years.

16) Thomas White, LHP, Miami Marlins

Age: 21 | ETA: 2026

The 35th pick of the 2023 Draft, White was limited to just 89 2/3 innings in 2025, but to say he made the most of them is quite the understatement. He struck out 145 batters in that time while forging a 2.31 ERA and reaching Triple-A. The southpaw already has a double-plus slider, and he complements that bender with a fastball that can get into the high 90s with solid movement along with an above-average change that will keep right-handers from sitting on either pitch. There are some durability concerns with White as he’s thrown just 190 innings since being drafted in 2023, but that’s a little less concerning when you consider he doesn’t turn 22 until the end of September. Assuming good health and that his command continues to get better, and White has the stuff to someday be a high-end fantasy option.

17) Eli Willits, SS, Washington Nationals

Age: 18| ETA: 2028

The Nationals made Willits the first pick of last year’s draft, and while he’s not the top fantasy player from that class on this list, consider that more of a compliment to Ethan Holliday than it is an insult to Willits. The son of former big-league outfielder Reggie Willits, Eli is an outstanding athlete who should have no trouble staying at the shortstop position and also piling up the stolen bases. He has a smooth, line-drive stroke that can make hard contact to any part of the field, and .300 seasons are certainly within reach for the 18-year-old based on his skill set. The question mark is power, and while he won’t ever be among the league leaders in roundtrippers -- assuming there isn’t a massive change in his swing path and approach -- there seems to be enough bat speed and strength for 20-homer campaigns. Willits won’t make his debut for a few years, but he has a chance to contribute in several categories when he’s ready to roll in the latter part of the decade.

18) Bubba Chandler, RHP, Pittsburgh Pirates

Age: 24 | ETA: Debuted in 2025

Chandler had to wait longer than he probably should have to make his MLB debut, but he more than held his own once he got that promotion with a 31/4 K/BB ratio over 31 1/3 innings with a decent -- if unspectacular -- 4.02 ERA to go with it. A former top quarterback prospect, Chandler has an elite fastball that routinely touches triple digits and averaged 98.9 mph while he was with the Bucs. His best secondary pitch is a plus slider, but his change isn’t far behind, and he’ll show an average curveball to keep hitters honest, as well. Chandler’s control is still a work in progress and likely isn’t ever going to be elite, but it doesn’t have to be for him to be a successful starter. Even if he’ll never pitch at the top of the Pittsburgh rotation as long as Paul Skenes is there, Chandler has a chance to be a fantasy ace in the coming seasons.

19) Bryce Rainer, SS, Detroit Tigers

Age: 21| ETA: 2027

Rainer was in the midst of a very solid first professional season with Low-A Lakeland that saw him rack up an .831 OPS over 35 games, but the year came to a halt after undergoing surgery on his right shoulder near the beginning of June. The fourth pick of the 2024 draft, Rainer has a smooth swing from the left side that gives him a chance to not only hit for a solid average, but also hit 25-plus homers -- perhaps even more -- in his best seasons. He possesses plus speed, and that should allow him to be a threat on the bases and also keep him at shortstop with a weapons-grade throwing arm also helping in that regard. Fantasy managers will have to see how the injury affects Rainer, but there’s tremendous upside in his profile, and a relatively high floor because it seems awfully likely that he’ll be able to stick up the middle.

20) Lazaro Montes, OF, Seattle Mariners

Age: 21 | ETA: 2027

Montes has been compared to Yordan Alvarez for a few years, and while that’s probably unfair, it’s easy to understand why. He’s a 6-foot-5 left-handed hitter who puts up some of the best exit velocities in the minors, and he reached Double-A as a 20-year-old while hitting 32 homers with an .858 OPS to go with them. There’s a boatload of swing-and-miss in Montes’ game as seen in 169 strikeouts over 131 games, but he does help compensate with walks (83), and to say the ball jumps off of his left-handed bat is the understatement of understatements. He’ll likely have to move to first base or designated hitter, but Montes has the type of power that could someday lead the league in homers, and he should fill out the other categories enough to be an excellent fantasy option.

21) Aidan Miller, SS, Philadelphia Phillies

Age: 22 | ETA: 2026

Miller hasn’t gotten the hype of some of the other outstanding shortstop prospects in baseball, and that’s a mistake. The 2023 first-round selection reached Triple-A in 2025 while hitting .264/.392/.433 with 14 homers and 59 stolen bases. That latter number might be Miller’s biggest selling point -- even as a player who doesn’t post elite sprint times -- but there’s a lot to like here. He drew 83 walks while ‘only’ striking out 123 times, and he should be able to get on base at a strong clip to put his wheels to work. He also has well above-average power that he’s beginning to tap into, and he’s yet another 30/30 candidate who should be able to play up the middle. Miller could very well make his debut in 2026, but it’s the long-term upside that makes him one of the best -- and most underrated -- infield prospects in the sport.

22) Luis Peña, INF, Milwaukee Brewers

Age: 19 | ETA: 2028

Peña really struggled after being promoted to High-A Wisconsin with a .517 OPS over 25 games, but he was excellent in Low-A with a .308/.375/.469 slash prior to that promotion over 71 games, and fantasy managers should take those numbers much more seriously. Signed as part of the ridiculous 2024 international class for Milwaukee, Peña oozes athleticism, and it helped him swipe 44 bases over his 96 MiLB contests in 2025. Speed can only do so much, but it’s buoyed by a plus hit tool and power that has a chance to be above-average as he gets stronger, as well. There are question marks where Peña will play defensively, and obviously the fantasy upside would go up considerably if he was a lock to stick at short. Still, even if he moves to second or shortstop, this is the type of player who can be among the league leaders in steals while hitting for a high average and providing a solid number of dingers for good measure. Don’t be surprised if he ranks much higher than this in the 2027 list.

23) Bryce Eldridge, 1B, San Francisco Giants

Age: 21 | ETA: Debuted in 2025

Eldridge was a two-way player in high school that many thought might be better on the mound as a 6-foot-7 southpaw, but the Giants made him a first baseman and likely made the right decision. He hit just .107 upon his call-up to San Francisco, but a 10-game sample isn’t anything to take seriously. What should be taken seriously is Eldridge’s power as he swatted 25 homers in 102 games for Triple-A Sacramento, and his strength and use of his lower-half suggests that’s nowhere near his ceiling. He’ll never hit for a high average and it’s hard to imagine more than a handful of stolen bases, however, and he’s very much limited to first base. That provides some risks, but the reward of a 40-homer player who piles up the RBI hitting in the middle of an order is worth taking a chance on, and then some.

24) Eduardo Quintero, OF, Los Angeles Dodgers

Age: 20| ETA: 2028

Quintero saw his stock soar in 2025 after he put together a .293/.415/.508 slash at the Low- and High-A levels while adding 19 homers and 47 stolen bases in his 113 games. That’s not to say that he was an unknown coming into the year -- far from it -- but there weren’t many better at the lower levels in 2025. Everything projects above-average or better for the outfielder, and that includes defensively which should help him rise through the Los Angeles system. It’s not likely that he’ll be a 30-plus homer player at the highest level, but he’s far from bereft of pop, and 20-homer seasons with a high average are well within reason. That’s enticing even before considering the potential for steals, and while he’s not likely to make his debut until the latter part of the decade, his skill set should make him worth the wait and then some.

25) Justin Crawford, OF, Philadelphia Phillies

Age: 22 | ETA: 2026

Crawford was the 17th pick of the 2022 draft, and the son of former All-Star Carl Crawford has been one of the best performers in the minors since joining the professional ranks. That includes an exceptional 2025 season where he hit .334, scored 88 runs and stole 46 bases in just 112 games. The speed is the obvious calling card for Crawford, and he’s a top-of-the-scales runner who seems like a lock to steal 40-plus bases as long as he gets on enough to run that much. An improving approach and a line-drive swing from the left side give him a chance to do just that, and while it’s very unlikely he’ll be more than a 12-15 homer hitter -- if that -- he has a chance to have a decent slugging percentage because of his ability to put the ball into the gaps and run. The lack of power is the only thing keeping Crawford from being in the top 15 fantasy prospects, but the floor because of the speed makes him a must-roster player in all eligible formats.

26) Charlie Condon, 1B/OF, Colorado Rockies

Age: 23| ETA: 2027

Condon was the third pick of the 2025 MLB Draft, and being blunt, the beginning of his professional career has been mixed at best. After dominating the SEC at Georgia, he struggled in his brief taste of minor-league action in 2024, and he missed two months to begin 2025 after suffering a wrist fracture. His numbers were decent enough after returning with an .820 OPS and 14 homers over 99 games, and this is still a player who has easy plus power from the right side, a willingness to get on via walk, and makes enough hard contact to suggest he’ll hit for a solid average as well. And on top of that, there’s the Coors Field factor -- potentially, anyway -- to consider, as well. Condon offers more volatility than expected, and being blunt again, this is an aggressive ranking. I just would have extreme FOMO of not rostering a player with his upside based on mediocre results two years into his career. The better outweighs the bitter. Potentially.

27) Zyhir Hope, OF, Los Angeles Dodgers

Age: 21 | ETA: 2027

Hope was one of the breakout prospects of the 2024 season, and while his 2025 campaign didn’t match lofty expectations, there was enough good to suggest a bright future. He compiled an .804 OPS with 13 homers and 27 steals, and he did it over 127 games as a 20-year-old while reaching Double-A for a brief six-game sample. A left-handed hitter, Hope has one of the more athletic swings you’ll see, and that along with a keen eye at the plate gives him a chance to hit for a solid average while also drawing a good amount of walks. The power is right there with the hit tool in terms of grades -- maybe even a tick better -- but it’s still a work-in-progress; something that is understandable for a player of Hope’s age and timeline. The hope (pun absolutely intended) is that Hope can be a player who steals 30-plus bases with a similar amount of homers and a solid average, and what’s shown over the last two seasons suggests he can do just that.

28) Carson Benge, OF, New York Mets

Age: 23 | ETA: 2026

Benge was a two-way player at Oklahoma State who teams liked as a pitcher, but the Mets took him 19th because of his bat, and now ranks as the top hitting prospect in the system. He impressed in his first full professional campaign while reaching Triple-A -- although his .583 OPS at that level wasn’t exactly awe-inspiring -- and slashing .281/.375/.472 with 22 steals and 15 homers over 441 at-bats. A left-handed hitter, Benge stings the baseball to all parts of the field, and on top of a plus hit tool, he started driving the baseball enough to suggest that he’ll be able to contribute as a power hitter, as well. He’s a solid athlete who gets good reads, so 20-plus steal seasons are not out of reach. Benge has one of the highest perceived floors of any outfield prospect, but there’s certainly a ceiling in his profile, as well. He should help the Mets and fantasy managers this summer.

29) Josue Briceño, C/1B, Detroit Tigers

Age: 22 | ETA: 2027

Briceño was viewed as an intriguing prospect coming into 2025, but he saw his stock bump up considerably after a season where he forged an .883 OPS while bashing 20 homers and reaching Double-A. It’s worth noting that was considerably better at High-A Lakeland (1.024 OPS) than Double-A Erie (.716), but it’s easy to understand why he’s considered one of the top offensive catching prospects in baseball. There’s tremendous raw power in his left-handed swing; the type you see from hitters who routinely hit 30 homers in their best years. He also has an advanced approach at the plate, and there’s enough hard contact to make up for some swing-and-miss and provide a decent average. The biggest question mark is if Briceño can catch, and there’s a significant chance that he may need to move to first base. The bat can play there, but the upper-echelon upside is based on Briceño being behind the plate. It’s worth the risk.

30) Travis Bazzana, 2B, Cleveland Guardians

Age: 24 | ETA: 2026

The Guardians took Bazzana with the first pick of the 2024 draft, and so far, the results haven’t backed up that selection. He did get on at a solid .389 clip in 2025, but it came with a .245 average and .424 slugging percentage; numbers that don’t scream future fantasy superstar. Still, there’s obvious reason for optimism with Bazzana going forward. He’s a second baseman whose bat path and swing decisions suggest a plus hit tool or better along with some of the best pitch-recognition skills in the minors. He does have solid power as well, and enough speed to project 15-to-20 stolen-base seasons. This is more floor than ceiling, but Bazzana’s positional value and well-rounded skill set give him a chance to be an excellent fantasy option in the coming campaigns. Don’t be surprised if 2026 is the breakout year.

31) Carter Jenson, C, Kansas City Royals

Age: 23 | ETA: Debuted in 2025

Jenson entered 2025 as one of the top hitting prospects in the Kansas City system, but he blew expectations out of the water with 20 homers and an .878 OPS at Double-A Northwest Arkansas and Triple-A Omaha. He was even better once he got a chance to play in Kansas City, as he slashed .300/.391/.550 in his 20 games with the Royals. Obviously that’s not a large sample, but combining it with the minor-league numbers illustrates how good he was with the bat. There’s plus power in his left-handed bat, and he’s a patient hitter who should put up a solid on-base percentage with enough hard contact to suggest a decent average with it. There won’t be many steals, but there won’t need to be behind the plate; a place Jenson should have no problem sticking at. Jenson has a chance to be a middle-of-the-order hitter, and the fact that it comes from behind the plate makes him a potential fantasy star.

32) Aiva Arquette, SS, Miami Marlins

Age: 22| ETA: 2027

It was a little surprising that Arquette lasted until the seventh pick after a prolific college career that ended at Oregon State, but the Marlins had to be thrilled to find him available. There’s at least above-average power in his right-handed bat, and his selective approach at the plate helps him draw walks and keeps him from beating himself while swinging at pitches inside of the zone. There is some length to his swing on top of hitting in two-strike counts, however, so strikeouts will likely keep him from hitting for an upper-echelon average. He’s a 55-grade runner who gets good jumps on the bases, so on top of potentially picking up 30-homer seasons, he also could have a similar amount of steals. There’s no guarantee Arquette will be a fast-track player, but his advanced skill set gives him a chance to be a helper by 2027, and a fantasy-relevant one in the seasons after.

33) Owen Caissie, OF, Miami Marlins

Age: 24| ETA: Debuted 2025

Acquired by the Cubs in the deal that sent Yu Darvish to the Padres, Caissie was not great in a brief dozen games with Chicago as seen in a .568 OPS over 26 at-bats. The numbers he put up in Triple-A Iowa are much more indicative of his talent, as he hit .286/.386/.551 with 22 homers over 99 games. The Marlins clearly liked what they saw, as they acquired him as the headliner in the deal that shipped Edward Cabrera to Chicago. A left-handed hitter, Caissie can sting the baseball and has a chance to hit for a usable average despite borderline guaranteed contact issues due to his swing length. The reason he’s one of the best hitting prospects in baseball, however, is plus-plus power from the left side with the ability to take the ball out to any part of the park. He won’t steal many bases as a below-average runner, so the power is going to have to come close to maxing out to make Caissie an upper-echelon fantasy player. No one should be surprised if it does.

34) Rainel Rodriguez, C, St. Louis Cardinals

Age: 19 | ETA: 2028

Rodriguez was signed without much fanfare for $300,000 back in April of 2024, and he’s quickly become one of the best catching prospects in the sport. He dominated the lower levels to the tune of .276/.399/.555 while hitting 20 homers in just 84 games. As you might expect, the power is Rodriguez’s best offensive tool, and it could be plus by the time he’s done developing. He has a quality feel for the strike zone as well, and a relatively shorter swing should keep the swing-and-miss to a dull roar. The only reason Rodriguez doesn’t rank higher on this list is that he needs to show he can do it at the higher levels. In terms of upside, there are very few -- if any -- better catching prospects in the sport right now.

35) Moises Ballesteros, C, Chicago Cubs

Age: 22 | ETA: Debuted in 2025

If Rodriguez represents some of the best upside at the catching position, Ballesteros gives one of the highest floors. That’s not to say that the latter doesn’t offer some ceiling; he wouldn’t be here if he didn’t. The left-handed hitting backstop hit .316 with an .858 OPS over 114 games with Iowa, and more than held his own with the Cubbies as seen in a slash of .298/.394/.474 over 57 at-bats once he got a chance. While smaller than your typical catcher, Ballesteros does have solid-average power, but the best tool at his disposal is his ability to sting the baseball to all parts of the field and consistently putting the ball into play. He’s not a future star, but a catcher who can hit .290-plus with 15 or more homers a year is a very valuable player, and Ballesteros has that kind of ability.

36) Jett Williams, INF/OF, New York Mets

Age: 22 | ETA: 2026

Williams had his 2024 season cut short due to injury, and while his 2025 campaign wasn’t flawless, there were an awful lot of good things for the 2022 first-rounder. He compiled an .828 OPS while hitting 17 homers and stealing 34 bases, and he continues to look like the prototypical leadoff hitter with a strong approach at the plate that has allowed him to draw 206 walks in 294 games. Because he’s so willing to work counts he does hit behind in the count quite a bit, and strikeouts might make it a challenge for him to hit for a high average even though he makes hard contact. Once on base, his plus speed makes him a major threat to steal bases, and there’s above-average power in his right-handed bat. There’s no real obvious answer for where Williams can play, but he’s athletic enough for all three outfield positions, and shortstop and second base are reasonable landing spots as well. Up the middle would be ideal, but wherever he lands, the fantasy upside remains high.

37) Ryan Waldschmidt, OF, Arizona Diamondbacks

Age: 23 | ETA: 2026

Waldschmidt was the 31st pick of the 2024 draft -- a selection the D-backs earned due to Corbin Carroll winning Rookie of the Year -- and while he doesn’t offer Carroll’s upside, there’s reason to believe he can be a fantasy-relevant player in the coming years. He slashed .289/.419/.473 in his first full professional season, and he hit 18 homers while stealing 29 bases across 134 games. Every offensive tool for Waldschmidt projects above-average, and those tools are bumped up thanks to his approach; one that allowed him to draw a sensational 96 walks in 2025. He’s not a great defensive player, but there’s enough athleticism to allow him to stay in the outfield. Waldschmidt seems to be floating under the radar right now, and an outfielder who can hit 25 homers and steal a similar -- if not more -- amount of bases should be getting more fantasy love. Here’s your love, Ryan Waldschmidt.

38) Andrew Painter, RHP, Philadelphia Phillies

Age: 23 | ETA: 2026

Painter’s numbers were disappointing in 2025, as a 5.26 ERA over 118 innings doesn’t exactly scream upper-echelon fantasy pitching prospect. Context is key here, however. This is a pitcher that missed the previous two seasons, and there were some real flashes that suggest the version that made him the best pitching prospect in the sport is still there. When at his best, shows three pitches that grade 60 or better, and he can locate all of them for strikes. There was some real variance to that stuff in 2025, however, and the command was nowhere near as good after the two-year layoff. This is sort of a “safe” ranking for Painter; one that acknowledges the volatility, but also reminds that if he’s the version that he was in 2022, he’s better than any of the names above. Don’t be surprised if he’s closer to that version in 2026.

39) Braden Montgomery, OF, Chicago White Sox

Age: 23 | ETA: 2027

The White Sox acquired Montgomery in the deal that sent Garrett Crochet to the Red Sox last offseason, and in his first season with Chicago he slashed .270/.360/.444 with 12 homers and 14 steals over 121 games. The 12th pick of the 2024 draft, Montgomery is a switch-hitter with plus power at his disposal, and 30-plus homer seasons are within reach. A similar amount of steals are also plausible, even if it’s based more on his baserunning acumen than his straightline speed. He’s a patient hitter who should pile up the walks, but he also is likely to not be among the league leaders in average because of strikeouts; he whiffed 130 times in 2025. Montgomery still needs work, but his power/speed combination makes him one of the best outfield prospects in baseball, and it wouldn’t be stunning if he hit near the top of the lineup for the White Sox next summer.

40) Seth Hernandez, RHP, Pittsburgh Pirates

Age: 20 | ETA: 2028

There was some thought that Hernandez could become the first-ever right-handed arm out of high school selected with the first pick, but he ended up “sliding” to the sixth selection. That later-than-expected draft position has nothing to do with talent. Hernandez has a fastball that gets up to 98 mph regularly -- at times a tick higher -- and he complements that heater with a change that can make hitters from both sides of the plate look foolish. Add in two plus breaking-balls and a feel for throwing all four pitches for strikes, and everything is here for Hernandez to be an ace. He needs to show he can do it at the professional level now, but no one should be stunned if he ranks as the top pitching prospect in baseball with several of the arms above likely to graduate.

41) Alfredo Duno, C, Cincinnati Reds

Age: 20 | ETA: 2028

The influx of talent at the catcher position has been impressive over the past few seasons, and Duno is one of the better ones to keep an eye on. He drew 95 walks in his first full taste of full-season baseball while slashing .287/.430/.518 for Low-A Daytona. He’s a strong defender behind the plate with an excellent arm, so unlike a few names on this list, there’s no real reason to think he’s going to change positions. That obviously matters, but what matters more is that he has a chance to hit for a solid average with an (obviously) strong understanding of the strike zone, and there’s a chance for 20-25 homer seasons as well. Duno is going to need at least a couple more seasons in the minors, but he should be a fantasy-relevant backstop by the end of the decade. His potential home ballpark doesn’t hurt things, either.

42) Chase DeLauter, OF, Cleveland Guardians

Age: 24 | ETA: Debuted in 2025

DeLauter’s year was plagued by injuries again, but he was able to get healthy by the end of the year, and he became one of the few players who has made his MLB debut in the postseason. When he’s right, DeLauter shows a left-handed swing that is aesthetically pleasing, and should allow him to hit for both average and power at an above-average -- potentially better for both -- level. Steals are never going to be a big part of his game, and there’s a chance he won’t be able to be an everyday option against left-handed pitching. That on top of the missed time makes DeLauter a little more risky than his offensive profile should, but the upside is a middle-of-the-order hitter who can fill out four of the five standard categories.

43) Michael Arroyo, 2B/SS, Seattle Mariners

Age: 21 | ETA: 2027

Arroyo is yet another member of the impressive Seattle farm system, and not the last who will show up on this list. He reached Double-A as a 20-year-old in 2025, and he was able to forge an .834 OPS with 17 homers and 12 steals over his 450 at-bats across two levels. There’s some swing-and-miss in Arroyo’s profile, but the ball jumps off of his bat, and he’ll help compensate for the strikeouts by drawing a quality number of walks. Potentially, of course. His power is above-average regardless of position, but it’s especially impressive considering he’s likely to play either second base or shortstop at the next level; although there has been some talk of him moving to the outfield. Add in solid speed that should make him a 15-plus steals player at the next level, and everything is here for Arroyo to be a strong fantasy option in the coming years. Expect to see him in the show by the end of 2027.

44) Emmanuel Rodriguez, OF, Minnesota Twins

Age: 23 | ETA: 2026

All Rodriguez has done since entering the professional ranks is hit when he’s on the field, but it was another year that was shortened due to injuries. He was limited to just 65 games in 2025, but he was able to post an OPS of .840 with six homers and 10 stolen bases in that timeframe. His calling card is his ability to draw free passes, and he’s been able to work an impressive 278 walks in 295 games. Those 295 games are over five minor-league seasons, however, which tells you just how much time Rodriguez has missed in his career. Still, there’s above-average power potential in his bat as well as 55-grade speed; so the tools are all here for him to hit for average, power and steal bases at the highest level. He just has to be on the field more often to let those skills translate.

45) Rhett Lowder, RHP, Cincinnati Reds

Age: 24 | ETA: 2024

After impressing in 2024, Lowder entered 2025 with lofty expectations. Unfortunately his year was curtailed by injuries, and he made just five appearances in the minors due to issues with his oblique and forearm. When he was healthy last year, he was a hurler who showed the ability to command three plus pitches with good enough stuff to keep the ball in the park -- something important in Cincinnati, especially -- and miss enough bats to be a solid fantasy option. Obviously there’s some risk that comes with what was essentially a full-missed campaign, but don’t forget how good Lowder looked when he was at his best.

46) Theo Gillen, OF, Tampa Bay Rays

Age: 21 | ETA: 2027

The Rays made Gillen the 18th pick of the 2024 draft, and although his season was shortened because of injuries, he impressed when he was on the field with a slash of .267/.433/.387 with five homers and 36 stolen bases for Low-A Charleston. The left-handed hitting outfielder is what you picture when you think of a leadoff hitter, as he works counts at an exceptional level and then has the type of speed you see in players who steal 40 bases on the regular. The power wasn’t there in 2025, but he’ll be 20 until September and he should add some strength. Like the previous few names, there are some durability concerns with Gillen -- he has dealt with injuries since high school including a torn labrum -- but assuming good health, the tools are here for him to be a very solid fantasy outfielder.

47) Peyton Tolle, LHP, Boston Red Sox

Age: 23 | ETA: Debuted in 2025

Tolle was drafted with the 50th pick in 2024 out of TCU, and he clobbered expectations while whiffing 133 batters in 91 2/3 innings in the minors and then joining Boston at the end of the year. He was not nearly as effective in the majors, but it’s hard to be too concerned about a sample of seven appearances and 16 1/3 frames. Tolle’s fastball is elite, as he uses his 6-foot-6 frame to generate impressive extension and sitting in the mid-to-high 90s with the offering. He also has a solid change on top of a cutter/slider, and he throws all of his pitches for strikes with good enough command to project as a starter. Tolle should compete for a rotation spot with Boston in 2026, and even if he doesn’t win a job, he has a chance to be a strong fantasy option in the coming seasons.

48) Harry Ford, C, Washington Nationals

Age: 23 | ETA: Debuted in 2025

There are not many prospects who have changed homes this offseason, but Ford is an exception as he was dealt from Seattle to Washington in the deal for Jose A. Ferrer. The 23-year-old made his MLB debut last year, but wasn’t likely to make much of a dent in 2026 playing behind Cal Raleigh in Seattle. Now he’ll get a chance to compete with Keibert Ruiz for the starting gig, and he’s an athletic backstop who is tapping into above-average power and has shown a willingness to get on via free pass since joining the professional ranks. Ford’s not a future star, but he’s a good enough defender to stay behind the plate, and he should be able to fill out enough categories to be a strong fantasy contributor over the next few years. It wouldn’t be a surprise if he was relevant in 2026.

49) Travis Sykora, RHP, Washington Nationals

Age: 22 | ETA: 2028

Sykora’s a difficult player to rank, as he’s undoubtedly one of the top pitching prospects in baseball, but also one that we won’t see pitch professionally until 2027 as he underwent Tommy John surgery in July. He also missed the start of 2025 after offseason hip surgery, but he was dominant with a 1.79 ERA and 79/17 K/BB ratio over 12 appearances between those two ailments. He has three plus pitches at his disposal, and he fills up the strike zone enough to believe he’s a starter at the highest level. There’s a ton of risk with Sykora’s profile, but the risk comes with the potential to be a frontline fantasy option in the coming years. It’s hard to imagine he’s not worth rostering in dynasty leagues even with the volatility.

50) Sal Stewart, 3B, Cincinnati Reds

Age: 22 | ETA: Debuted in 2025

Stewart was excellent in the minors in 2025 with a .907 OPS, 20 homers and 17 stolen bases; but he also held his own once he joined the Reds with a slash of .255/.293/.545 with an impressive five homers in just 55 at-bats. Those power numbers are strong, but Stewart’s hit tool is actually his best with the ability to slash the baseball to all parts of the park and an assertive approach at the plate that won’t let him get beat by pitches outside of the zone. The 32nd pick of the 2022 draft is clearly starting to tap into his pop, however, and 25-plus homer seasons seem realistic now; especially if he’s making his living at Great American Ballpark. Stewart should have a role with the Reds in 2026, and while there are certainly hitters on this list with higher ceilings, there aren’t many with a perceived higher floor.

Franklin Arias, SS, Boston Red Sox — Age: 20 | ETA: 2027 Ryan Sloan, RHP, Seattle Mariners — Age: 20 | ETA: 2028 Edward Florentino, OF, Pittsburgh Pirates — Age: 25 | ETA: 2028 Kaelen Culpepper, SS, Minnesota Twins — Age: 23 | ETA: 2027 Caleb Bonemer, 3B/SS, Chicago White Sox — Age: 21 | ETA: 2027 Johnny Farmelo, OF, Seattle Mariners — Age: 22 | ETA: 2027 Angel Genao, INF, Cleveland Guardians — Age: 22 | ETA: 2026 Mike Sirota, OF, Los Angeles Dodgers — Age: 23 | ETA: 2027 Noah Schultz, LHP, Chicago White Sox — Age: 23 | ETA: 2026 Jonah Tong, RHP, New York Mets — Age: 23 | ETA: Debuted in 2025 Spencer Jones, OF, New York Yankees — Age: 25 | ETA: 2026

Dylan Beavers, OF, Baltimore Orioles — Age: 25| ETA: Debuted in 2025

Robby Snelling, LHP, Miami Marlins — Age: 22 | ETA: 2026 Liam Doyle, LHP, St. Louis Cardinals — Age: 22 | ETA: 2027 Emil Morales, SS, Los Angeles Dodgers — Age: 20 | ETA: 2028 Jojo Parker, OF, Toronto Blue Jays — Age: 20 | ETA: 2029 George Lombard Jr., SS/2B, New York Yankees — Age: 21 | ETA: 2027 Josuar Gonzalez, SS, San Francisco Giants — Age: 18 | ETA: 2030 Tyler Bremner, RHP, Los Angeles Angels — Age: 22 | ETA: 2027 Jurrangelo Cijntje, SHP, Seattle Mariners — Age: 23 | ETA: 2027