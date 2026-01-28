Fantasy Basketball Week 15 Injury Report: Cavs lose Evan Mobley

While the Cleveland Cavaliers picked up a valuable two-game sweep over the Orlando Magic, Monday’s comeback victory came at a high cost. Evan Mobley, who tallied 20 points, nine rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one three-pointer in 35 minutes, suffered a strained left calf. This is the second time this season that the 6-foot-11 forward/center has strained the calf, with the first instance sidelining him for five games in mid-December. According to the Cavaliers, Mobley will be sidelined for one to three weeks.

At the time, the resulting vacancy in the starting lineup was filled by Dean Wade (one percent rostered, Yahoo!), who averaged 8.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 three-pointers in 27.0 minutes during that five-game stretch. That production wasn’t good enough to make him a worthwhile streamer, and there isn’t a great need to add Wade (who is already in the starting lineup) in the aftermath of Mobley’s most recent injury.

Second-year wing Jaylon Tyson (30 percent) becomes even more appealing to standard-league managers, as he is already offering top-100 per-game value. While Sam Merrill (eight percent), De’Andre Hunter (15 percent) and Nae’Qwan Tomlin (less than one percent) may all see their opportunities increase, the fantasy upside is limited. Lastly, those who have Jarrett Allen (92 percent) rostered will hope that Mobley’s absence gives him the room needed to be more impactful on both ends of the floor.

Let’s look at some of the other key injury updates affecting Week 15 in fantasy basketball.

G/F Zaccharie Risacher and F/C Kristaps Porziņǵis, Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks provided updates on Risacher and Porziņǵis on Monday, with the former appearing to be closer to a return. Risacher, who has missed nine games with a left knee bone contusion, was sent to the G League on Sunday and is now considered day-to-day. He won’t be available for Wednesday’s game against the Celtics, but a return to action may not be far off.

An @emoryhealthcare injury update:



Kristaps Porzingis, who has missed the last eight games due to left Achilles tendinitis, is participating in basketball activity and will be re-evaluated in approximately one week.



Zaccharie Risacher, who has missed the last eight games due… pic.twitter.com/hWFRa4ODWs — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 26, 2026

While Corey Kispert (one percent) has been the replacement in the starting lineup recently, his production has not been enough to merit streaming. There aren’t any good options for managers in deep leagues, but shallow-league managers should check to make sure Nickeil Alexander-Walker (53 percent) and CJ McCollum (60 percent) aren’t sitting on the waiver wire, with the former being the priority.

Porziņǵis has also missed the last nine games, sitting out due to left Achilles tendinitis. Having resumed basketball activities on Monday, he’ll be re-evaluated in one week. Mouhamed Gueye (less than one percent) hasn’t done much to merit being rostered in fantasy leagues, with Christian Koloko (less than one percent) hopping into the rotation after the Hawks signed him to a two-way deal on January 16. In Monday’s win over the Pacers, he accounted for 12 points, four rebounds and three blocked shots in 17 minutes. Koloko isn’t an “add” yet, but he’s worth watching.

F/C Noah Clowney, Brooklyn Nets

Clowney has missed the last two games due to a sore back, with Terance Mann (two percent) replacing him in the starting lineup. In losses to the Clippers and Suns, Mann totaled 15 points, six rebounds, four assists, two steals and two three-pointers. He played 30 minutes in Tuesday’s loss to Phoenix but did not record any steals or blocks. Instead of considering Mann for the short term, fantasy managers would be better served to focus on the “silly season” when evaluating potential Nets pickups. Day’Ron Sharpe (10 percent) and Egor Dëmin (nine percent) are at the top of that list.

G Tre Jones, Chicago Bulls

A strained left hamstring has sidelined Jones, and Wednesday’s game against the Pacers will be the third he’s missed. His absence has not affected the starting lineup, as Jalen Smith (26 percent) moved into the lineup before Jones’ injury. Sitting just outside the top-50 over the past two weeks, Smith is worth picking up while he remains a starter. However, his status is affected by Josh Giddey‘s (99 percent) minutes restriction, as the Bulls have been bringing the point guard off the bench. Ayo Dosunmu (25 percent) has also been an effective fantasy option recently, and he’s a solid option for fantasy managers while Jones is out.

Fantasy Basketball Stock Up Stock Down: Grayson Allen gets the green light Allen is among a group of players getting a chance to shine amid a wave of high-profile injuries in the league.

F Aaron Gordon, Denver Nuggets

Gordon had to leave Friday’s win over the Bucks with a strained right hamstring, which is the same injury that sidelined him for 19 games earlier this season. Jonas Valančiūnas (17 percent) served as the starting center in Tuesday’s loss to the Pistons, while Spencer Jones (two percent) remained in the lineup due to Gordon’s absence. Valančiūnas is worth picking up, especially with the Nuggets still awaiting Nikola Jokić‘s return from a left knee injury. The former MVP is now ramping up towards a return and will be re-evaluated in one week.

G Ja Morant and G Ty Jerome, Memphis Grizzlies

Morant has suffered another injury that will result in an extended absence, having sprained the UCL in his left elbow during a January 21 loss to the Hawks. On Saturday, the Grizzlies announced that the point guard will be re-evaluated in three weeks. Cam Spencer (30 percent) returned to the starting lineup, and in Monday’s loss to the Rockets, he dished out 13 assists. While the scoring isn’t always there, the second-year guard has performed well overall and is worth rostering while Morant sits.

Also, there’s been some progress made regarding Jerome’s availability. As of Friday, the guard was doing 5-on-5 work in practice as he closes in on a return from a strained right calf. Jerome has yet to make his Grizzlies’ debut, so it’s difficult to project where he’ll fit into the rotation. With Memphis two games in the loss column out of the final play-in spot, Jerome is someone who could have added value during the silly season, especially if the team were to shut down Morant.

G Davion Mitchell, Miami Heat

Having missed five of Miami’s last seven games with a sprained left shoulder, Mitchell is questionable for Wednesday’s matchup with the Magic. With Tyler Herro (94 percent) out due to a rib injury, the Heat have relied on Kasparas Jakučionis (one percent) to fill the resulting void. The rookie guard has been good in spots, but he’s played 17 minutes or less in four of his last five appearances. Even with the opportunity to start, Jakučionis is more valuable in dynasty leagues than redraft formats.

F Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

For the second time this season, the Bucks have lost Antetokounmpo to a strained right calf. However, while he provided a timeline of four to six weeks following Friday’s loss to the Nuggets, the Bucks have yet to offer anything official. So, fantasy managers should consider Antetokounmpo to be out indefinitely until the Bucks make an announcement. Add in the persistent trade rumors, and there’s a lot for Antetokounmpo managers to sift through.

Bobby Portis (37 percent) moved into the starting lineup on Tuesday, tallying 17 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 36 minutes. Also having a productive night were Myles Turner (93 percent) and Ryan Rollins (57 percent). Turner is rostered in a high percentage of leagues, but there are still some standard-league holdouts when it comes to Portis and Rollins. As the Bucks continue to play without Giannis and Kevin Porter Jr., Portis and Rollins are worth the risk in fantasy leagues.

G Cason Wallace and C Ajay Mitchell, Oklahoma City Thunder

Already without Isaiah Hartenstein and Jalen Williams, the Thunder have not had the services of guards Wallace (18 percent) and Mitchell (25 percent) recently. A sore left hip sidelined the former for Tuesday’s win over the Pelicans, while the latter has missed Oklahoma City’s last three games with an abdominal strain. Mitchell has not been given a return timeline, but core muscle strains require significant caution.

On Tuesday, Aaron Wiggins (10 percent) and Jaylin Williams (one percent) were part of the starting lineup, and there were positives to take from both performances. Shooting 2-of-4 from beyond the arc, Wiggins tallied 13 points, five rebounds, one assist and three steals in 34 minutes. As for JayWill, he didn’t offer much scoring in his 27 minutes, but he did record 10 rebounds, five assists and four blocked shots.

F Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic

Wagner returned from a high left ankle sprain during Orlando’s European trip, playing 27 and 26 minutes in two games against the Grizzlies. Unfortunately, he hasn’t played since the team returned stateside, and Wednesday’s game against the Heat will be the fourth that he’s missed due to what the team has described as injury management. Jalen Suggs (83 percent) has been back in the lineup for the last two, but the production has been underwhelming outside of the assists.

Wagner’s absence also means that Anthony Black (47 percent) remains in the starting five, and he’s provided top-50 per-game value over the past month. He’s the obvious choice for 12-team league managers seeking production with Wagner out, and Black may also have value in 10-team formats, given his current role.

G Devin Booker and G Jalen Green, Phoenix Suns

Booker sprained his right ankle during Friday’s loss to the Hawks and has missed the Suns’ last two games. At the time of his injuries, the Suns said the guard would be re-evaluated in one week, so Booker is off the board for Week 15. Green’s situation may be a bit more complicated. Returning from a second hamstring strain of the season on January 20, he played 20 minutes in his first game back. Green was pulled from the second, Friday’s loss in Atlanta, after logging four minutes and has not played since. The Suns have listed his injury as right hamstring injury management.

Those absences keep the door open for Grayson Allen (38 percent) and Collin Gillespie (36 percent) to provide additional fantasy value. The latter did not play in Tuesday’s win over the Nets, so Jordan Goodwin (five percent) moved into the starting lineup. While Allen and Gillespie should be rostered in 12-team leagues, Goodwin is a worthwhile streamer when one of those two is out.

G/F Zach LaVine, Sacramento Kings

LaVine has missed Sacramento’s last two games with lower back soreness, and the team was also without Malik Monk for Tuesday’s loss to the Knicks due to a sore right ankle. The former’s absences have led to rookie Nique Clifford (one percent) moving into the starting lineup. While his production hasn’t moved the needle in fantasy basketball, now would be the time to consider adding Clifford. The Kings are 12-36, 12 games in the loss column out of the final play-in spot. The focus between now and the February 5 trade deadline will likely be on clearing space for players like Clifford and Maxime Raynaud (five percent) to play more, or at least it should be.

With Monk out, there was more playing available for Keon Ellis (two percent), who logged 22 minutes on Tuesday. His name has come up in trade rumors, and it may be easier for the Kings to move him than their high-priced veterans. When given consistent playing time, Ellis can offer some fantasy value. There’s no need to add him now, but that changes if he lands in a spot where his role and playing time will be consistent.

C Jakob Poeltl, Toronto Raptors

Poeltl, whose lower back first became an issue during training camp, has not appeared in a game since leaving a December 21 loss to the Nets after logging seven minutes. He returned home early from the Raptors’ west coast trip to receive “targeted pain relief treatment” last weekend and does not have a return timeline. Add in Collin Murray-Boyles (20 percent), missing the previous four games with a left thumb contusion, and the Raptors have been severely shorthanded in the post.

Murray-Boyles, who should be rostered in 12-team leagues when healthy, is questionable for Wednesday’s game against the Knicks. Sandro Mamukelashvili (27 percent) has been solid for most of the season, and he’s been a top-100 player over the past two weeks. Both will be worth having on fantasy rosters due to the uncertainty surrounding Poeltl.