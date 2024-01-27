 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Orlando Magic v Memphis Grizzlies
Basketball Pickups: John Konchar turning into shot blocking menace
Roman Reigns
How to watch WWE Royal Rumble 2024: Date, time, streaming info, matches, entrants
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate America
Amber Glenn wins first U.S. figure skating title in dramatic finish

Top Clips

oly_fswom_nationals_levitoglenn_240126.jpg
Glenn earns her first U.S. figure skating title
nbc_golf_penske_240126_1920x1080_2304166467631.jpg
Zalatoris impressing at Farmers Insurance Open
nbc_golf_farmersround3hls_240126.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Farmers Insurance Open, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Orlando Magic v Memphis Grizzlies
Basketball Pickups: John Konchar turning into shot blocking menace
Roman Reigns
How to watch WWE Royal Rumble 2024: Date, time, streaming info, matches, entrants
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate America
Amber Glenn wins first U.S. figure skating title in dramatic finish

Top Clips

oly_fswom_nationals_levitoglenn_240126.jpg
Glenn earns her first U.S. figure skating title
nbc_golf_penske_240126_1920x1080_2304166467631.jpg
Zalatoris impressing at Farmers Insurance Open
nbc_golf_farmersround3hls_240126.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Farmers Insurance Open, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBAToronto RaptorsJakob Poeltl

Jakob
Poeltl

Phoenix Suns v Memphis Grizzlies
Raptors reportedly hire Grizzlies assistant Darko Rajakovic as new head coach
Rajakovic started coaching at age 17 in his native Serbia — it’s a good week for Serbian sports.
Lakers reportedly need third team to get Dejounte Murray trade done with Hawks
Bruce Brown on Knicks: ‘I can do just about whatever (Thibodeau) needs me to do’
Knicks reportedly looking to add shot creator at deadline, considering Clarkson, Brogdon
Former Raptor Christian Koloko’s career threatened by blood clot issue
Winners and losers from Pascal Siakam trade to Pacers
Siakam should get fantasy bump after IND-TOR trade