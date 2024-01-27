Skip navigation
NBA
Date
NBA
Toronto Raptors
Jakob Poeltl
Jakob
Poeltl
Raptors reportedly hire Grizzlies assistant Darko Rajakovic as new head coach
Rajakovic started coaching at age 17 in his native Serbia — it’s a good week for Serbian sports.
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Jakob Poeltl
TOR
Center
#19
Jakob Poeltl (ankle) out Friday vs. Clippers
Jakob Poeltl
TOR
Center
#19
Quickley out, Poeltl doubtful Friday vs. Clippers
Jakob Poeltl
TOR
Center
#19
Jakob Poeltl practices Wed., considered day-to-day
Jontay Porter
TOR
Power Forward
#11
TOR starting IQ, RJ, Barnes, Siakam, Porter
Jakob Poeltl
TOR
Center
#19
Jakob Poeltl (ankle) to be evaluated in two weeks
Close Ad