Who is playing in the 2026 Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LX will feature a showdown between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks, two teams that have memorable Super Bowl histories — and a notable game in common.

In Seattle’s previous visit to the NFL championship game on Feb. 1, 2015, the Seahawks lost 28-24 to the New England Patriots, who won Super Bowl XLIX with a last-minute interception at their goal line.

It was the Patriots’ fourth of six championships in 11 prior Super Bowl appearances.

Seattle has one Super Bowl victory (XLVIII) in three prior appearances.

More below on the teams playing in the 2026 Super Bowl:

New England Patriots

2025-26 record : 14-3 regular season, 3-0 playoffs, AFC champions

: 14-3 regular season, 3-0 playoffs, AFC champions Super Bowl record : 6-5 (wins in 2002, 2004, 2005, 2015, 2017, 2019; defeats in 1986, 1997, 2008, 2012, 2018)

: 6-5 (wins in 2002, 2004, 2005, 2015, 2017, 2019; defeats in 1986, 1997, 2008, 2012, 2018) Last Super Bowl result : Beat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 at Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3, 2019 in the lowest-scoring Super Bowl in history.

: Beat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 at Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3, 2019 in the lowest-scoring Super Bowl in history. Key players: QB Drake Maye, RB Rhamondre Stevenson, WR Kayshon Boutte, CB Christian Gonzalez, LB K’Lavon Chaisson, DT Khyiris Tonga

Seattle Seahawks

2025-26 record : 14-3 regular season, 2-0 playoffs, NFC champions

: 14-3 regular season, 2-0 playoffs, NFC champions Super Bowl record : 1-2 (win in 2014, defeats in 2006, 2015)

: 1-2 (win in 2014, defeats in 2006, 2015) Last Super Bowl result : Lost to the New England Patriots 28-24 at Super Bowl XLIX on Feb. 1, 2015

: Lost to the New England Patriots 28-24 at Super Bowl XLIX on Feb. 1, 2015 Key players: QB Sam Darnold, WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, RB Kenneth Walker III, S Nick Emmanwori, CB Devon Witherspoon, edge DeMarcus Lawrence

Who is performing the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show? Stream Super Bowl 2026 on Sunday, February 8, at 6:30 PM on NBC and Peacock.

Planning to stream the Super Bowl? Skip the buffering on game day and get Xfinity‘s best price on the most reliable, fiber-powered Gig speed Wi-Fi, for $50/mo. for all 5 years. Plus, save $3,000 over AT&T and Verizon. No contract. No Commitment.**

Includes 2 years of Peacock premium at no extra cost ($10.99/mo. value)

Wi-Fi equipment & Unlimited data at no extra cost

1 year of Unlimited Mobile, on us

Free self- install kit

**Xfinity Offer ends 2/22/26.. New Xfinity Internet customers. Restrictions apply. Autopay with stored bank account and paperless billing required. Taxes and fees extra and subject. to change. Reliability: Xfinity Internet is powered by fiber and connected to premises coaxial cable. Comparison based on promotional and post-promotional pries for 1 Gig Internet. 1 Unlimited line, and Peacock Premium over 5 years (as of 11/24/25). Mobile: Reduced speeds after 30GB of usage/line. Data thresholds may vary. Xfinity Mobile requires Xfinity Int.