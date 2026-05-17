Deion Sanders is a big believer in the Browns

Colorado coach Deion Sanders, in his recent appearance on The Barbershop with Garrett Bush, made it clear that he has a strong affinity for the Browns. Beyond the gratitude he feels for the fact that Cleveland ultimately drafted Deion’s son, Shedeur, Deion thinks the Browns are putting together a team that can win, soon.

“Look at that rookie class last season,” Deion said. “The rookie class this season, who I know they haven’t played, they haven’t put it on grass. But they’re building something that is tremendous, and they’re not too far away. Of course, they need stability at the quarterback position. Of course, they need stability on the offensive line. Everything else, to me, they got it. They got it.”

They also have the reigning NFL defensive player of the year, an all-time talent in defensive end Myles Garrett. Deion gushed about what the Browns have in Garrett, and Deion strongly believes they shouldn’t trade him.

“They got a killer on defense, I’m tired of y’all talking about trading him and getting rid of him,” Deion said. “That don’t make no sense to me. That’s a once in a lifetime man. That’s a once in a lifetime man that you don’t see no more. I don’t get rid of that. Unless I could get your mama, daddy, your uncle, cousins, and everybody in a trade for that. Because that’s a grown man. That’s a winner. That’s a winner.”

The practical question is whether the Browns will become a winner while Garrett remains in prime position to be a difference maker, or whether they should consider maximizing the return in an effort to get a massive haul of draft picks that could form a strong nucleus of young talent — especially given the many key draft picks the Browns lost in the Deshaun Watson trade.

For now, it’s Deshaun vs. Shedeur as to the question of bringing “stability at the quarterback position.” Deion surely believes that stability comes from Shedeur. That could be one of the reasons why he wants to meet with new coach Todd Monken — to talk to him, football coach to football coach, about the way to get the most out of Shedeur and, in turn, the Browns.