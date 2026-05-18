With Aaron Rodgers back, one of the other three quarterbacks will be the odd man out

The Steelers supposedly had a strong affinity for quarterbacks Mason Rudolph and Will Howard. And then they used a third-round pick on quarterback Drew Allar.

Now that Aaron Rodgers is back, the Steelers eventually will have a decision to make.

One of the other three will be gone, via trade or release. Rudolph would be the obvious candidate to go, but they’ll need a veteran backup with playing experience in the event Rodgers is injured.

That leaves Howard and Allar. Surely, they wouldn’t move on from Allar after using a second-day pick on him last month. Howard, a sixth-round pick in 2025, becomes the most likely candidate to be traded or released.

Yes, Howard. The guy new coach Mike McCarthy supposedly loves. The moment they drafted Allar, the truth trickled out about their feelings as to Howard.

For now, they need four quarterbacks. And it’s smart to keep all of them in the event one of them gets injured. Still, if all are healthy as August creeps toward September, someone will be gone. The most likely someone at this point is Will Howard.