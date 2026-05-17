Steve Tasker will work as the sideline reporter for Bills’ radio broadcasts

Steve Tasker, a seven-time Pro Bowl special-teamer with the Bills, will be back with the team in 2026.

Via Sam Neumann of Awful Announcing, Tasker will become the sideline reporter for the radio broadcasts of the team’s games.

The change comes as the games move from WGR 550 to WGRF-FM, which was the flagship station from 1998 through 2011. Tasker replaces Sal Capaccio of WGR, who had the assignment for 12 years.

Chris Brown will continue as the play-by-play announcer, with former Bills center Eric Wood providing analysis.

A ninth-round pick of the Houston Oilers in 1985, the 64-year-old Tasker was released by Houston during the 1986 season. The Bills claimed him on waivers; he played in Buffalo through 1997.

Tasker promptly landed at CBS, where he worked from 1998 through 2018. He’s now working directly for the team with which he served as a key contributor during four straight runs to the Super Bowl.