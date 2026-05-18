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Mike LaFleur: We’ve had contact with Jacoby Brissett, I’ll leave it at that

  
Published May 18, 2026 06:21 PM

Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur didn’t have much to add about where things stand with quarterback Jacoby Brissett at a Monday press conference.

Brissett skipped the first two phases of the team’s voluntary work this spring as he looks for an adjustment to his contract and he remained away as they began organized team activities on Monday. LaFleur downplayed the impact of Brissett’s absence earlier this month by noting that the veteran has “played a lot of football” and would be able to pick up what the team is doing.

LaFleur did the same on Monday by saying that Brissett has “done probably everything we’ve ever done schematically.” He said everything else is status quo from where it was the last time he discussed Brissett’s absence.

“It’s the same as where we were a few weeks ago. . . . We’ve had contact, I’ll leave it at that,” LaFleur said.

LaFleur said he would be more concerned with a younger player missing time. Third-round pick Carson Beck would fall into that category, but he is seeing plenty of action along with Gardner Minshew while Brissett is away from the team.