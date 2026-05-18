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Jacoby Brissett is not present as Cardinals start OTAs

  
Published May 18, 2026 03:15 PM

Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett missed the early phases of the team’s offseason program and nothing changed with Monday’s move into the organized team activity phase of their work.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Brissett did not attend the team’s first OTA on Monday. The third phase of the offseason program features the most on-field work and the quarterbacking portion will be handled by Gardner Minshew and third-round pick Carson Beck.

The OTAs are voluntary and next month’s minicamp will be the only mandatory work of the offseason. Brissett will be subject to fines if he does not attend those workouts.

Brissett started the final 12 games of the season for the Cardinals in 2025 and is looking for a bump in pay that reflects the possibility that he’ll be the starting quarterback again this season. Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur said earlier this month that the team has had good dialogue with Brissett, but didn’t share any of the details of how that dialogue might lead to Brissett’s appearance on the practice field.

Given the increased work for the others in his absence, the current approach could ultimately work against Brissett’s bid to land the starting role.