 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

NFLschedule5-8.jpg
NFL says that schedule release is ‘almost here’
nbc_pft_juan_jennings_260508.jpg
Holley: Jennings fits Vikings’ scheme ‘perfectly’
VrabelPatsnew5-8.jpg
How does Russini situation impact Vrabel’s future?

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Aerial View of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Downtown Atlanta Skyline
With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

NFLschedule5-8.jpg
NFL says that schedule release is ‘almost here’
nbc_pft_juan_jennings_260508.jpg
Holley: Jennings fits Vikings’ scheme ‘perfectly’
VrabelPatsnew5-8.jpg
How does Russini situation impact Vrabel’s future?

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Aerial View of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Downtown Atlanta Skyline
With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mike LaFleur on Jacoby Brissett: Everything’s good from a dialogue standpoint

  
Published May 8, 2026 02:53 PM

Carson Beck is working with the Cardinals for the first time at this weekend’s rookie minicamp and another quarterback was also a topic of conversation during head coach Mike LaFleur’s press conference on Friday.

Jacoby Brissett has not been taking part in the team’s offseason workouts as he looks for an adjustment to his current contract. LaFleur was asked about where things stand regarding conversations that would lead to Brissett joining the team.

“Ongoing. Everything’s good from a dialogue standpoint,” LaFleur said. “Like we said, this is voluntary. So that’s where we’ll leave it.”

LaFleur was also asked if he felt “behind the 8-ball” because Brissett is missing time in a new offense.

“He’s played a lot of football,” LaFleur said. “We’re in communication, he knows what the expectation is.”

Beck and Gardner Minshew will be getting more work as long as Brissett is away from the team. If one of them makes the most of the increased opportunity, Brissett’s absence could impact who is under center come the start of the regular season.