Mike LaFleur on Jacoby Brissett: Everything’s good from a dialogue standpoint

Carson Beck is working with the Cardinals for the first time at this weekend’s rookie minicamp and another quarterback was also a topic of conversation during head coach Mike LaFleur’s press conference on Friday.

Jacoby Brissett has not been taking part in the team’s offseason workouts as he looks for an adjustment to his current contract. LaFleur was asked about where things stand regarding conversations that would lead to Brissett joining the team.

“Ongoing. Everything’s good from a dialogue standpoint,” LaFleur said. “Like we said, this is voluntary. So that’s where we’ll leave it.”

LaFleur was also asked if he felt “behind the 8-ball” because Brissett is missing time in a new offense.

“He’s played a lot of football,” LaFleur said. “We’re in communication, he knows what the expectation is.”

Beck and Gardner Minshew will be getting more work as long as Brissett is away from the team. If one of them makes the most of the increased opportunity, Brissett’s absence could impact who is under center come the start of the regular season.